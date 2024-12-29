© 2025 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Double your impact today! Donate to have your gift matched $1:$1!
The Folk Show

In-Studio Visit with Peaceful Means

Published December 29, 2024 at 5:32 PM EST

Peaceful Means, long time friends and collaborators, Leah Boyd and Heather Pierson, stopped by The Folk Show to visit with host Kate McNally and to play a few songs from their debut album.

The Folk Show
Related Content

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.