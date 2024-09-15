© 2024 New Hampshire Public Radio

The Folk Show

In_Studio Performance with Rakish

Published September 15, 2024 at 10:42 PM EDT
Kate McNally
Connor Hearn and Maura Shawn Scanlon are the duo Rakish. They stopped by The Folk Show at NHPR.

Rakish joined Kate McNally in the studio with a sample of tunes from their new album Now, O Now.
Visit rakishmusic.com for more information.

The Folk Show
