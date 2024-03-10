Folk Music and Dance Calendar 3.10.24
Monday, March 11, 2024
Marc Broussard at The Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://themusichall.org/
Open Mic at The Park Theatre, 19 Main St., Jaffrey NH ~ 6:30pm ET ~ 603-532-9300
Tuesday, March 12, 2024
Open Mic at The Farm Bar & Grill, 1181 Elm Street, Manchester NH ~ 8-10pm ET ~ https://www.farmbargrille.com/the-city ~ host Jonny Friday
Wednesday, March 13, 2024
Dance! Second/Fourth Wednesday English Dance at Guiding Star Grange, Greenfield MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://guidingstargrange.org/events.html
Dance! Country Line Dancing at Westminster Brewyard, Westminster MA ~ 6pm ET ~ https://www.wachusettbrewingcompany.com/upcoming-events
Rhiannon Giddens at The Cabot, Beverly MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://thecabot.org/events
Open Mic at the Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 6:30pm ET ~ https://theparktheatre.org https://prod5.agileticketing.net/websales/pages/info.aspx?evtinfo=215607~d9433c7f-6460-4bb3-8c24-1659bd316930&epguid=922a278b-e9de-4e07-accb-7462d846bc6e&
Thursday, March 14, 2024
Alice Howe and Freebo at The Parlor Room, 47 Palmer Street, Northampton MA ~ 8pm (doors 7pm) ET ~ https://alicehowe.com/ https://www.simpletix.com/e/alice-howe-freebo-at-the-parlor-room-tickets-155257
Charlie Parr at The Word Barn, 66 Newfields Road, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/events
Jeffrey Foucault with Martha Scanlan and Jon Neufeld at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://onelongfellowsquare.com/upcoming-shows-events/
March Songwriter Session at Nova Arts, Keene NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.novaarts.org/events
Listening Room Concert with Liz Simmons & Paintings by Kaitlyn Miller at Artsworth, 25 Pine Street, Ellsworth ME ~ 7pm ET ~ https://artsworth.org/workshops/?event_id1=2866
Friday, March 15, 2024
Dance! Third Friday Contra Dance at Guiding Star Grange, Greenfield MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://guidingstargrange.org/events.html
Back Porch Festival (tribute to Willie Nelson) at the Academy of Music Theatre, Northampton MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.aomtheatre.com/event/back-porch-songwriter-night-the-songs-of-willie-nelson/ ~ Kris Delmhorst and more...
Moon Hooch with Honeycomb at 3S Arts Space, 319 Vaughan Street, Portsmouth NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.3sarts.org/events#music
The Smack Dabs at The Dance Hall, Kittery ME ~ 7:30-9:00pm ET ~ https://www.thedancehallkittery.org/events
Nickel Creek at Groton Hill Music Center, Groton MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://grotonhill.org/
Haley Heynderickx and the Westerlies at The Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.themusichall.org/events/
Rakish at Blasty Bough Brewing Company, 3 Griffin Rd Epsom, NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.blastybough.com/blastytrad https://events.cocoatickets.com/blasty-bough-brewing-co/rakish
(Third Fridays) Bluegrasss Jam at Parish Center for the Arts, Westford MA ~ 7-10pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/1368388680467250/1368388693800582/
Friday, March 15 through Sunday, March 17, 2024
Festival! Back Porch Festival at Academy of Music, Northampton MA ~ ~ https://www.aomtheatre.com/event/back-porch-songwriter-night-the-songs-of-willie-nelson/ https://www.aomtheatre.com/ ~ 50+ artists at 10+ venues :
Saturday, March 16, 2024
Dance! Third Saturday Contra Dance at Guiding Star Grange, Greenfield MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://guidingstargrange.org/events.html
Dave Hause at The Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://facebook.com/1WordBarn https://www.thewordbarn.com/events
The Mammals at Bass Hall at Monadnock Center, Peterborough NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.pfmsconcerts.org/
Scott Kirby in the Lounge at the Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.themusichall.org/events/
Brandy Clark and Hayes Carll in the Historic Theatre at the Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.themusichall.org/events/
Jordan TW Trio at Claremont Opera House. Claremont NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://cohnh.org/events/
Dubhub [ Third Saturday] Open Mic and Coffeehouse at Dublin Community Center, Dublin NH ~ 7-10pm ~ Email info@dublincommunitycenter.org https://www.facebook.com/events/729386022576343/
Alex Cumming (folk singer and accordionaist) at Nelson Town Hall, Nelson NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ http://www.monadnockfolk.org/
Bearly Dead at 3S Arts Space, 319 Vaughan Street, Portsmouth NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.3sarts.org/events#music
The Mountain at The Dance Hall, Kittery ME ~ 7:30-9:00pm ET ~ https://www.thedancehallkittery.org/events
Blind Boys of Alabama at the Flying Monkey Performance Center, Plymouth NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.ticketsales.com/the-flying-monkey-tickets/venue
Preservation Hall Jazz Band at Academy of Music, Northampton MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.aomtheatre.com/
St. Patrick’s Day Celebration at Groton Hill Music Center, Groton MA ~ two shows 3pm and 8pm ET ~ https://grotonhill.org/ ~ Katie McNally (fiddle) and Neil Pearlman (piano/dance) , Open the Door for Three, Keith Murphy
Harvey Reid and Joyce Andersen at The Stone Church Music Club, Newmarket NH ~ http://www.woodpecker.com/ http://www.joyscream.com/ https://stonechurchrocks.com/
The Rakes at the Lawrence Public Library, 15 Main Street, Pepperell MA ~ doors 6:30pm show 7pm ET ~ https://lawrencelibrary.org/
Low Lily at Back Porch Music Festival, Northampton MA ~ ~ https://www.lowlily.com/calendar
Waking Finnegan at Bank of New Hampshire Stage, Concord NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.ccanh.com/
Sunday, March 17, 2024
Grove Street Traditional Irish Music Concert featuring he music of Turlogh O’Carolan at Bass Hall, Peterborough NH ~ 4pm ET ~ Chaz Beaulieu on flute, David Duhon on cello, Eric Blackmer on acoustic guitar, and Lisa Murray on piano. Brief narration and poetry will be interspersed with the music to illuminate the life of O’Carolan, who has been dubbed by many as Ireland’s national composer.
Sally Rogers, at the First UU of Exeter, 12 Elm Street at 3 pm.
order online at https://portsmouthnhtickets.com/events/
sally-rogersin-concert-3-17-2024,
in person at FUUSE, or at the door
All proceeds to FUUSE!
Glengarry Bhoys at Tupelo Music Hall, Derry NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.tupelomusichall.com/PDFs/schedule.pdf
Nickel Creek wth Monica Martin at Higher Ground, Burlington VT ~ 7pm ET ~ https://highergroundmusic.com/calendar/
Richard Thompson at Academy of Music, Northampton MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.aomtheatre.com/
MondaY, March 18, 2024
Dance! Monday night Contra Dance at Nelson Tonwn Hall, Nelson NH ~ 7:30pm ~ http://www.monadnockfolk.org/
Tuesday, March 19, 2024
Nickel Creek at Groton Hill Performing Arts Center, Groton MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://grotonhill.org/tickets/
Julian Lage (guitar) at the Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.themusichall.org/events/
Open Mic at The Farm Bar & Grill, 1181 Elm Street, Manchester NH ~ 8-10pm ET ~ https://www.farmbargrille.com/the-city ~ host Jonny Friday
Notes: Music and Spoken Word at The Optomist Cafe, 16 Coll’s Farm Road, Jaffrey NH ~ 6-9pm ET ~ 603-593-5389 (call for reservation) ~ Jack Henry, Sebastian Lockwood, Suzanne McGettigan perform; Wendy Keith and Keith Wesley host
Wednesday, March 20, 2024
Lena Jonsson Trio at The Word Barn, 66 Newfields Road, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/events
Thursday, March 21, 2024
Eileen Ivers at Shalin Liu Auditorium, Rockport MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://tickets.rockportmusic.org/events
Altan at Rex Theatre, Manchester NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.ticketsales.com/rex-theatre-tickets/venue
Open Mic at Riley’s Place (inside The Colonel Shepard House), 29 Mount Vernon Street (Route 13), Milford, NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/groups/323929274380108/user/100083384406513/
Bluegrass Night with Mr. Bill at Nova Arts, Keene NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.novaarts.org/events
Friday, March 22, 2024
Dance! Fourth Friday Experienced Contra Dance at Guiding Star Grange, Greenfield MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://guidingstargrange.org/events.html
Community Song Circle with Patricia Norton at Upper Valley Music Center, Lebanon NH ~ 5:30pm to 7:30pm ET ~ https://uvmusic.org/event/community-song-circle-with-patricia-norton/2024-03-22
Celtic Woman at Bank of New Hampshire Stage, Concord NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.ccanh.com/
Del McCoury Band at Groton Hill Performing Arts Center, Groton MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://grotonhill.org/tickets/
Emily Scott Robinson at The Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://parlorroom.org/
Lucy Wainwright Roche at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://onelongfellowsquare.com/upcoming-shows-events/
Richard Thompson at Tupelo Music Hall, Derry NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://tupelohall.com/
Saturday, March 23, 2024
Dance! FGD Contra Prom at Guiding Star Grange, Greenfield MA ~ 3pm ET ~ https://guidingstargrange.org/events.html
Dance! Spring Dance with the Folksoul Band at Dublo Arts, 1459 Main Street, Dublin NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/699442072103689/
Eileen Ivers at Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.pfmsconcerts.org/
Liz Longley at Shalin Liu Auditorium, Rockport MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://tickets.rockportmusic.org/events
Screaming Orphans (Celtic Folk and Pop) at Chocolate Church Arts Center, 804 Washington Street, Bath ME ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://chocolatechurcharts.org/
Antje Duvekot One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://onelongfellowsquare.com/upcoming-shows-events/
Jocelyn Pettit and Ellen Gira at The Dance Hall, Kittery ME ~ 7:30-9:00pm ET ~ https://www.thedancehallkittery.org/events
Sunday, March 24, 2024
Shape Note Sing at the public library, Nelson NH ~ 2-4pm ET ~ http://www.monadnockfolk.org/
Chatham Rabbits at The Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://parlorroom.org/
Emily Scott Robinson at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://onelongfellowsquare.com/upcoming-shows-events/
Liz Longley at the Flying Monkey Performance Center, Plymouth NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.ticketsales.com/the-flying-monkey-tickets/venue https://www.lizlongley.com/tour https://www.bandsintown.com/e/104624186
Tuesday, March 26, 2024
Open Mic at The Farm Bar & Grill, 1181 Elm Street, Manchester NH ~ 8-10pm ET ~ https://www.farmbargrille.com/the-city ~ host Jonny Friday
Wednesday, March 27, 2024
Dance! Second/Fourth Wednesday English Dance at Guiding Star Grange, Greenfield MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://guidingstargrange.org/events.html
Dance! Country Line Dancing at Westminster Brewyard, Westminster MA ~ 6pm ET ~ https://www.wachusettbrewingcompany.com/upcoming-events
Black Violin at the Historic Theatre at The Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ 8pm ET ~ http://blackviolin.net/ https://www.themusichall.org/events/
Lunasa at Groton Hill Performing Arts Center, Groton MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://grotonhill.org/tickets/
Tinsley Ellis at the Lounge at The Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.themusichall.org/events/tinsleyellis/
Sam Amidon at The Word Barn, 66 Newfields Road, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/events
Thursday, March 28, 2024
Black Violin at The Cabot, Beverly MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://thecabot.org/events http://blackviolin.net/
Liz Longley One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://onelongfellowsquare.com/upcoming-shows-events/ https://www.lizlongley.com/tour
The Sea The Sea at The Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://parlorroom.org/
Friday. March 29, 2024
Dance! Fifth Friday Contra Dance at Guiding Star Grange, Greenfield MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://guidingstargrange.org/events.html ~ River Road; Alex Deis-Lauby calling
Liz Longley at Bull Run, Shirley MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://tickets.bullrunrestaurant.com/ https://www.lizlongley.com/tour
James Montgomery at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://onelongfellowsquare.com/upcoming-shows-events/
Sam Weber at The Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://parlorroom.org/
Bela’s Bartok at The Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://facebook.com/1WordBarn https://www.thewordbarn.com/events
Darlin’ Corey with Erica Brown at Chocolate Church Arts Center, 804 Washington Street, Bath ME ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://chocolatechurcharts.org/
Saturday, March 30, 2024
Dance! Fifth Satrurday Contra Dance at Guiding Star Grange, Greenfield MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://guidingstargrange.org/events.html ~
Liz Longley at The Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://parlorroom.org/ https://www.lizlongley.com/tour
Sugar Ray and the Bluetones at Bull Run, Shirley MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://tickets.bullrunrestaurant.com/
Kotoko Brass at The Dance Hall, Kittery ME ~ 8-9:30pm ET ~ https://www.thedancehallkittery.org/events
New Black Eagle Jazz Band at Groton Hill Music Center, Groton MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://grotonhill.org/
Breanna Elaine w/ Derek Sensale & Temple Mountain at Nova Arts, Keene NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.novaarts.org/events
Music at the Museum Open Mic, 6 Payson Hill Road, Rindge NH ~ 1-4pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/1092749465467788/ ~ Featuring Bernadette Colley and Richard Yost
Sunday, March 31, 2024
Dopapod at the Flying Monkey Performance Center, Plymouth NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.ticketsales.com/the-flying-monkey-tickets/venue
Tuesday, April 2, 2023
The Sea The Sea at the Lounge at the Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.themusichall.org/events/theseathesea24/
Open Mic at The Farm Bar & Grill, 1181 Elm Street, Manchester NH ~ 8-10pm ET ~ https://www.farmbargrille.com/the-city ~ host Jonny Friday
Wednesday, April 3, 2024
Dance! Country Line Dancing at Westminster Brewyard, Westminster MA ~ 6pm ET ~ https://www.wachusettbrewingcompany.com/upcoming-events
David Francey at Bass Hall, Monadnock Center, Peterborough NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.pfmsconcerts.org/ https://www.pfmsconcerts.org/concert/debs/david-francey
Irish Session (first Wednesday of each month) at Boulder Cafe, 866 Main Street, Fitchburg MA ~ 6-10pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/1036653164032616/1036655310699068/
Open Mic at Medallion Opera House, 20 Park Street, Gorham NH ~ 6pm (doors 5:3p0m) ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/1096546068446842 https://www.medallionoperahouse.org/upcoming-events https://www.facebook.com/MedallionOperaHouse ~ First Wednesday each Month
Paper Wings and Rakish at The Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://parlorroom.org/
Joseph Terrell (MIPSO) and Blue Cactus at The Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://facebook.com/1WordBarn https://www.thewordbarn.com/events
Thursday, April 4, 2023
Dance! Plymouth Square Dance at The Barn on the Pemi, 341 Daniel Webster Highway, Plymouth, NH ~ 7:30-10pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/groups/585375086652571 ~
Come kick up your heels at the Plymouth Square Dance! David Millstone calls traditional squares and more to the lively fiddle tunes of Jordan Tirrell-Wysocki and pianist Sue Hunt. No experience necessary. All dances taught. Warm, friendly, joyous atmosphere and complimentary Common Man goodies and hot drinks while they last. Cash bar. Dance 7:30-10:00pm. Doors open 7:15pm. $15 suggested contribution for the band ($10 students and limited income). The Barn on the Pemi, 341 Daniel Webster Highway, Plymouth, NH. The second season has been a big hit thus far. Don’t miss the fun! Thanks to the Common Man for donating the beautiful Barn on the Pemi.
Open Mic at Riley’s Place (inside The Colonel Shepard House), 29 Mount Vernon Street (Route 13), Milford, NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/groups/323929274380108/user/100083384406513/
Gawler Family Band at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://onelongfellowsquare.com/upcoming-shows-events/
John Gorka at The Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://facebook.com/1WordBarn https://www.thewordbarn.com/events
Friday, April 5, 2024
Dance! First Friday Mostly Waltz Dance at Guiding Star Grange, Greenfield MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://guidingstargrange.org/events.html
Dance! Newfields 1st Friday Contra Dance, Newfields Town Hall, 65 Main St, Newfields NH ~ 8-10:30pm ET ~ https://seacoastcontra.com/ ~ The house band is Strange Charm (Brad Robinson & Jim DiCarlo) with various guest musicians . 7:30pm newcomer lesson
High Street Coffee House at Boscawen Congregational Church, 12 High Street, Boscawen NH ~ doors 6:30pm ET ~ https://www.boscawencongregationalchurch.com/high-street-coffee-house.html ~ Joey Clark Band featured
David Francey at The Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://facebook.com/1WordBarn https://www.thewordbarn.com/events
Sophia and Kate at the Lounge of the Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 6pm ET ~ https://theparktheatre.org
Martin Sexton at the Flying Monkey Performance Center, Plymouth NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.ticketsales.com/the-flying-monkey-tickets/venue
Saturday, April 6, 2024
Dance! Peterborough First Saturday Contra Dance at the Town House, Peterborough NH ~ 8-11pm ET ~ http://www.facebook.com/peterboroughcontra http://www.monadnockfolk.org/ ~ Contra Dance in Peterborough NH, mask optional, gender-neutral calling with "Larks and Robins". New dancers intro 7:30pm
Dance! First Saturday Contra Dance at Guiding Star Grange, Greenfield MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://guidingstargrange.org/events.html ~ Wild Asparagus; caller: George Marshall
Louise Bichan at Blasty Bough Brewing Company, 3 Griffin Rd Epsom, NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.blastybough.com/blastytrad
Catie Curtis at the Lounge, The Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.themusichall.org/events/catie-curtis/
Jason Ricci and The Bad Kind at Bull Run, Shirley MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://tickets.bullrunrestaurant.com/
Martin Sexton at Chocolate Church Arts Center, 804 Washington Street, Bath ME ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://chocolatechurcharts.org/
Volkert Volkerz Songs and Stories at 1114 Main Street, Dublin NH ~ 10:30am ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/1047828399630129/1047840762962226/
Keep It Simple Songwriting Contest #8 at Parish Center for the Arts, 10 Lincoln Street,Lincoln MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/240639771766252/
Sunday, April 7, 2024
Dance! English Country Dances in the Auditorium at the Howard Recreation Center (HRC) on the campus of the Gallen State Office Park, 71 Londergan Rd, Concord NH ~ 3-6pm ET ~ 603-397-0042, nhecds@comcast.net , or https://www.NHECDS.ORG/
Rasa String Quartet at Music on Norway Pond, First Congregational Church, Hancock NH ~ 4pm ~ https://musiconnorwaypond.org/ ~ uincluded because they incorporate folk traditions along with the classical format.
Tuesday, April 9, 2024
Paper Wings at The Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://facebook.com/1WordBarn https://www.thewordbarn.com/events
Open Mic at The Farm Bar & Grill, 1181 Elm Street, Manchester NH ~ 8-10pm ET ~ https://www.farmbargrille.com/the-city ~ host Jonny Friday
Wednesday, April 10, 2024
Dance! Country Line Dancing at Westminster Brewyard, Westminster MA ~ 6pm ET ~ https://www.wachusettbrewingcompany.com/upcoming-events
Tophouse at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://onelongfellowsquare.com/upcoming-shows-events/
Open Mic at the Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 6:30pm ET ~ https://theparktheatre.org https://prod5.agileticketing.net/websales/pages/info.aspx?evtinfo=215607~d9433c7f-6460-4bb3-8c24-1659bd316930&epguid=922a278b-e9de-4e07-accb-7462d846bc6e&
Ordinary Elephant with Ash & Eric at The Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ ~ https://www.ordinaryelephant.net/shows-1
Thursday, April 11, 2024
Open Mic at Riley’s Place (inside The Colonel Shepard House), 29 Mount Vernon Street (Route 13), Milford, NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/groups/323929274380108/user/100083384406513/
Ordinary Elephant at The Flying Goose, New London NH ~ ~ https://www.ordinaryelephant.net/shows-1
Friday, April 12, 2024
Dance! 2nd Friday Dover dance at St Johns United Methodist church 28 Cataract Ave Dover NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/groups/1003765254297548 603 397 0042
Dudley Laufman celebrating New England Old-Tim Country Dance at Harvard Public Library, Harvard MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/1961352980915995/
Slow Jam at Upper Valley Community Music Center . Lebanon NH ~ 5:30pm ET ~ https://uvmusic.org/events
Brittany Ann Tranbaugh, Stefan Weiner, and Blair Borax (in-the-round) at The Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://parlorroom.org/
Liz Frame and the Kickers at The Dance Hall, Kittery ME ~ 7:30-9:00pm ET ~ https://www.thedancehallkittery.org/events
Josh Turner at Nashua Center for the Arts, Nashua NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.nashuacenterforthearts.com/tickets-events
Reverie Road and Rakish at Groton Hill Music Center, Groton MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://grotonhill.org/
Dar Williams with Tom Rush at the Colonial Theatre, Keene NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://darwilliams.com/
Ordinary Elephant at Next Stage, Putney VT ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.ordinaryelephant.net/shows-1 https://www.facebook.com/events/3825530444346586/
Saturday, April 13, 2024
Jeffrey Martin at The Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://facebook.com/1WordBarn https://www.thewordbarn.com/events
Molly Mason and Jay Ungar at Bass Hall at Monadnock Center, Peterborough NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.pfmsconcerts.org/
Ruston Kelley at 3S Arts Space, 319 Vaughan Street, Portsmouth NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.3sarts.org/events#music
Dar Williams with Tom Rush at the Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://darwilliams.com/
Revels North Concert and Singalong at First Congregational Church, 10 S Park St, Lebanon, NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.revelsnorth.org/ https://www.facebook.com/events/775406234029036/
John Brown at Chocolate Church Arts Center, 804 Washington Street, Bath ME ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://chocolatechurcharts.org/
Ordinary Elephant at The Music Hall Lounge , Portsmouth NH ~ ~ https://www.ordinaryelephant.net/shows-1
Sunday, April 14, 2024
Lou Antonucci doing "You, Me, & Harry" - a concert of Harry Chapin music at Boscawen Congregational Church, 12 High Street, Boscawen NH ~ 4-7pm ET ~ https://www.boscawencongregationalchurch.com/high-street-coffee-house.html ~ donations for the food pantry accepted.
Jeffrey Martin at The Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://facebook.com/1WordBarn https://www.thewordbarn.com/events
John McCutcheon Livestream from Georgia “Si Kahn’s 80th birthday party” ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.folkmusic.com/shows.html ~ John and a dozen musicians who've recorded and loved Si's music pay tribute to this songwriting icon.
Ordinary Elephant at Court Street Arts, Haverhill NH ~ ~ https://www.ordinaryelephant.net/shows-1
Alice Howe and Freebo at The Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.simpletix.com/e/alice-howe-freebo-at-the-parlor-room-tickets-155257
Tuesday, April 16, 2024
Open Mic at The Farm Bar & Grill, 1181 Elm Street, Manchester NH ~ 8-10pm ET ~ https://www.farmbargrille.com/the-city ~ host Jonny Friday
Wednesday, April 17, 2024
Dance! Country Line Dancing at Westminster Brewyard, Westminster MA ~ 6pm ET ~ https://www.wachusettbrewingcompany.com/upcoming-events
Jon Gorka at The Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://parlorroom.org/
Thursday, April 18, 2024
Open Mic at Riley’s Place (inside The Colonel Shepard House), 29 Mount Vernon Street (Route 13), Milford, NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/groups/323929274380108/user/100083384406513/
David Gunning at The Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://facebook.com/1WordBarn https://www.thewordbarn.com/events
Friday, April 19, 2024
Adam Ezra Group at the Flying Monkey Performance Center, Plymouth NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.ticketsales.com/the-flying-monkey-tickets/venue
Madison Cunningham with Juana Molina at Academy of Music, Northampton MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.aomtheatre.com/
Session Americana at Groton Hill Music Center, Groton MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://grotonhill.org/
(Third Fridays) Bluegrasss Jam at Parish Center for the Arts, Westford MA ~ 7-10pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/1368388680467250/1368388693800582/
Friday, April 19 through Sunday, April 21, 2024
Festival! NEFFA (New England Folk Festival) at Best Western Royal Plaza Hotel and Trade Center, 181 Boston Post Road West, Marlborough, MA ~ ~ https://www.neffa.org/folk-festival/new-england-folk-festival/ ~ The New England Folk Festival, widely known by the name NEFFA, is an annual folk festival that blends dance, music, crafts, and food from many places and cultures. This year is our 80th annual Festival and we hope that you will join us!
The Festival is run by the New England Folk Festival Association, a cultural and educational, volunteer-run, non-profit organization. The talent of our performers is also provided on a volunteer basis.
Friday, April 19, 2024
Jeffrey Martin at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://onelongfellowsquare.com/upcoming-shows-events/
Fellow Pynins at The Word Barn, 66 Newfields Road, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/events
Third Fridays Bluegrass Jam at the Parish Center for the Arts, Westford MA ~ 7-10pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/1368388680467250/1368388697133915/
Saturday. April 20, 2024
Jake Blount at Shalin Liu Auditoriom, Rockport MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://tickets.rockportmusic.org/events
Vance Gilbert at New Moon Coffee House, Havehill MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://newmooncoffeehouse.org/
Marielle Kraft at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://onelongfellowsquare.com/upcoming-shows-events/
GoldenOak and Dustbowl Revival at The Drake, Amherst MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.thedrakeamherst.org/
Madison Cunningham and Juana Molina at the Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.themusichall.org/events/
Adam Ezra Group at Nashua Center for the Arts, Nashua NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.nashuacenterforthearts.com/tickets-events
Martin Sexton at Groton Hill Music Center, Groton MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://grotonhill.org/
Sunday, April 21, 2024
Lisa Bastoni at The Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://parlorroom.org/
Nick Gareis and Simon Chrisman at The Dance Hall, Kittery ME ~ 5:00-6:30pm ET ~ https://www.thedancehallkittery.org/events
Willy Tea Taylor and W. Jordan Smart at The Press Room, Portsmouth NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://pressroomnh.com/ https://www.eventbrite.com/e/willy-tea-taylor-w-jordan-smart-tickets-842419468307
Alice Howe and Freebo Livestream with Kemp Harris from The Fallout Shelter in Norwood MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://grcpac.yapsody.com/event/index/795127/alice-howe-and-freebo
Thursday, April 25, 2024
Cheryl Wheeler at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://onelongfellowsquare.com/upcoming-shows-events/
Friday, April 26, 2024
Sam Robbins at the Lounge at the Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.themusichall.org/events/samrobbins/
Heather Maloney and High Tea at Chocolate Church Arts Center, 804 Washington Street, Bath ME ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://chocolatechurcharts.org/
Saturday, April 27, 2024
April Fools Tour with Buskin & Batteau, Christine Lavin and John Forster.at Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.pfmsconcerts.org/
Mary Fahl at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://onelongfellowsquare.com/upcoming-shows-events/
Cheryl Wheeler at Chocolate Church Arts Center, 804 Washington Street, Bath ME ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://chocolatechurcharts.org/
Genticorum at The Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://parlorroom.org/
Sunday, April 28, 2024
Shape Note Sing at the public library, Nelson NH ~ 2-4pm ET ~ http://www.monadnockfolk.org/
Barnstar! at Groton Hill Music Center, Groton MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://grotonhill.org/
Wednesday, May 1, 2024
Open Mic at Medallion Opera House, 20 Park Street, Gorham NH ~ 6pm (doors 5:3p0m) ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/1096546068446842 https://www.medallionoperahouse.org/upcoming-events https://www.facebook.com/MedallionOperaHouse ~ First Wednesday each Month
Thursday, May 2, 2024
Sarah Jarosz at the State Theatre, Portland ME ~ 8pm ET ~ http://www.sarahjarosz.com/#tour
Susan Werner at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://onelongfellowsquare.com/upcoming-shows-events/
Barnstar! at The Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://facebook.com/1WordBarn https://www.thewordbarn.com/events
Friday, May 3, 2023
Dance! Newfields 1st Friday Contra Dance, Newfields Town Hall, 65 Main St, Newfields NH ~ 8-10:30pm ET ~ https://seacoastcontra.com/ ~ The house band is Strange Charm (Brad Robinson & Jim DiCarlo) with various guest musicians . 7:30pm newcomer lesson
Livingston Taylor at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://onelongfellowsquare.com/upcoming-shows-events/
High Street Coffee House at Boscawen Congregational Church, 12 High Street, Boscawen NH ~ doors 6:30pm ET ~ https://www.boscawencongregationalchurch.com/high-street-coffee-house.html ~ Cosy Sheridan featured
Susan Werner at the Rex Theatre, Manchester NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://rextheatre.org
Caroline Spence at The Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://facebook.com/1WordBarn https://www.thewordbarn.com/events
Seamus Eagan and Maeve Gilchrist at Groton Hill Music Center, Groton MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://grotonhill.org/
Saturday, May 4, 2024
Dance! Peterborough First Saturday Contra Dance at the Town House, Peterborough NH ~ 8-11pm ET ~ http://www.facebook.com/peterboroughcontra http://www.monadnockfolk.org/ ~ Contra Dance in Peterborough NH, mask optional, gender-neutral calling with "Larks and Robins". New dancers intro 7:30pm
Sarah Jarosz at the Shea Theatre, Turner’s Falls MA ~ time TBA ~ http://www.sarahjarosz.com/#tour
Krueger Brothers at the Rex Theatre, Manchester NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://rextheatre.org
Tony Trischka’s Earljam at Groton Hill Music Center, Groton MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://grotonhill.org/
Volkert Volkerz Songs and Stories at 1114 Main Street, Dublin NH ~ 10:30am ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/1047828399630129/1047840762962226/
Sunday, May 5, 2024
Dance! English Country Dances in the Auditorium at the Howard Recreation Center (HRC) on the campus of the Gallen State Office Park, 71 Londergan Rd, Concord NH ~ 3-6pm ET ~ 603-397-0042, nhecds@comcast.net , or https://www.NHECDS.ORG/
Barnstar! at the Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.pfmsconcerts.org/ https://www.pfmsconcerts.org/location/8
Carolina Guitar Trio at The Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://facebook.com/1WordBarn https://www.thewordbarn.com/events
Carbon Leaf at the Flying Monkey Performance Center, Plymouth NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.ticketsales.com/the-flying-monkey-tickets/venue
Rodrigo y Gabriela at Nashua Center for the Arts, Nashua NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.nashuacenterforthearts.com/tickets-events
John McCutcheon Livestream from Georgia “Tom Paxton & John McCutcheon LIVE!” ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.folkmusic.com/shows.html
Monday, May 6, 2024
Lyle Lovett and Lisa Loeb at Nashua Center for the Arts, Nashua NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.nashuacenterforthearts.com/tickets-events
Tuesday, May 7, 2024
Sofia Talvik at Forbush Memorial Library, Main Street. Westminster MA ~ 6pm ET ~ https://sofiatalvik.com/
Wednesday, May 8, 2024
Open Mic at the Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 6:30pm ET ~ https://theparktheatre.org https://prod5.agileticketing.net/websales/pages/info.aspx?evtinfo=215607~d9433c7f-6460-4bb3-8c24-1659bd316930&epguid=922a278b-e9de-4e07-accb-7462d846bc6e&
Thursday, May 9, 2024
Sarah Shook and the Disarmers at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://onelongfellowsquare.com/upcoming-shows-events/
Louise Bichan at The Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://facebook.com/1WordBarn https://www.thewordbarn.com/events
Wailin’ Jennys at Academy of Music, Northampton MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.aomtheatre.com/
Friday, May 10, 2024
Dance! 2nd Friday Dover dance at St Johns United Methodist church 28 Cataract Ave Dover NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/groups/1003765254297548 603 397 0042
Gaby Moreno at Groton Hill Music Center, Groton MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://grotonhill.org/
Saturday, May 11, 2024
Carsie Blanton at Shalin Liu Auditoriom, Rockport MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://tickets.rockportmusic.org/events
Sofia Talvik at Mariposa Museum, 26 Main Street, Peterborough NH ~ 3:30pm ET ~ https://www.mariposamuseum.org/whats-on-2023 https://sofiatalvik.com/
Sunday, May 12, 2024
Bandits on the Run at the Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.themusichall.org/events/
Thursday, May 16, 2024
May Erlewine at Groton Hill Music Center, Groton MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://grotonhill.org/
Thursday, May 16 through Sunday, May 19, 2024
Festival! The Thing in the Spring at Nova Arts, Keene NH ~ ~ https://www.novaarts.org/thething ~ Multi-genre festival ; performers include Earth, Buck Meek, The Messthetics & James Brandon Lewis, Wadada Leo Smith, J. Pavone String Ensemble, Marc Ribot's Ceramic Dog, Prefuse 73, Nina Nastasia, Bright Boy, Pink Navel, Steve Cady Trio, The Leafies You Gave Me, Wheatie Mattiasich, Thor & Friends, Bonnie, The Huntress and Holder of Hands, Jake McKelvie, Hour, Nathaniel Russell, Sunburned Hand of the Man, Felecia Cruz, Strawberry Runners, Esther Blue, Grazen, Modern Fools
Friday, May 17, 2024
Antje Duvekot and Catie Curtis at The Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://facebook.com/1WordBarn https://www.thewordbarn.com/events
David, Luke & Will Mallett (Country, Roots Rock, Americana) at Chocolate Church Arts Center, 804 Washington Street, Bath ME ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://chocolatechurcharts.org/
Kaia Kater at Groton Hill Music Center, Groton MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://grotonhill.org/
(Third Fridays) Bluegrasss Jam at Parish Center for the Arts, Westford MA ~ 7-10pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/1368388680467250/1368388693800582/
Saturday, May 18, 2024
Atwater Donnelly at New Moon Coffee House, Havehill MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://newmooncoffeehouse.org/
Low Lily at Saco River Theatre, Buxton ME ~ ~ https://www.lowlily.com/calendar
Sunday, May 19, 2024
House of Hamill at Shalin Liu Auditorium, Rockport MA ~ 5pm ET ~ https://tickets.rockportmusic.org/events
Honeysuckle at The Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://parlorroom.org/
Chris Smither and Peter Mulvey at 3S Arts Space, 319 Vaughan Street, Portsmouth NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.3sarts.org/events#music
Monday, May 20, 2024
Herb Alpert and Lani Hall at Nashua Center for the Arts, Nashua NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.nashuacenterforthearts.com/tickets-events
Thursday, May 23, 2024
Louisiana Calling with Sonny Landreth and the Iguanas at Bull Run, Shirley MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://tickets.bullrunrestaurant.com/
Sunday, May 26, 2024
Shape Note Sing at the public library, Nelson NH ~ 2-4pm ET ~ http://www.monadnockfolk.org/
Rufus Wainwright at Groton Hill Music Center, Groton MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://grotonhill.org/
Friday, May 24, 2024
Antje Duvekot at Bass Hall, Peterborough NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.pfmsconcerts.org/
Friday, May 31, 2024
Paula Cole at the Flying Monkey Performance Center, Plymouth NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.ticketsales.com/the-flying-monkey-tickets/venue
Saturday, June 1, 2023
Dance! Peterborough First Saturday Contra Dance at the Town House, Peterborough NH ~ 8-11pm ET ~ http://www.facebook.com/peterboroughcontra http://www.monadnockfolk.org/ ~ Contra Dance in Peterborough NH, mask optional, gender-neutral calling with "Larks and Robins". New dancers intro 7:30pm
Yellowhouse Blues Band at Chocolate Church Arts Center, 804 Washington Street, Bath ME ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://chocolatechurcharts.org/
Volkert Volkerz Songs and Stories at 1114 Main Street, Dublin NH ~ 10:30am ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/1047828399630129/1047840762962226/
Sunday, June 2, 2024
Dance! English Country Dances in the Auditorium at the Howard Recreation Center (HRC) on the campus of the Gallen State Office Park, 71 Londergan Rd, Concord NH ~ 3-6pm ET ~ 603-397-0042, nhecds@comcast.net , or https://www.NHECDS.ORG/
John Hiatt at The Colonial Theatre, Laconia NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://coloniallaconia.com/
Wednesday, June 5, 2024
Open Mic at Medallion Opera House, 20 Park Street, Gorham NH ~ 6pm (doors 5:3p0m) ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/1096546068446842 https://www.medallionoperahouse.org/upcoming-events https://www.facebook.com/MedallionOperaHouse ~ First Wednesday each Month
Thursday, June 6 through Saturday, June 8. 2024
Festival! Thousand Island Bluegrass Festival, Coyote Moon Vineyards 17371 East Line Rd (County Route 3) Clayton, NY ~ ~ https://www.thousandislandsbluegrass.com/festival-2023.html ~ Little Roy and Lizzy , Dave Adkins Band, Beartracks, Atkinson Family Band, Plexigrass, New Snip City, Mark Miklos, and More
Friday, June 7, 2024
JOHN HIATT at Nashua Center for the Arts, 201 Main Street, Nashua, NH ~ 7:30PM ET ~ https://www.etix.com/ticket/p/75170927/john-hiatt-solo-acoustic-nashua-nashua-center-for-the-arts
High Street Coffee House at Boscawen Congregational Church, 12 High Street, Boscawen NH ~ doors 6:30pm ET ~ https://www.boscawencongregationalchurch.com/high-street-coffee-house.html ~ The Dreamers featured
Roseanne Cash at Groton Hill Music Center, Groton MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://grotonhill.org/
Saturday, June 8, 2024
Kenny White at Bass Hall at Monadnock Center, Peterborough NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.pfmsconcerts.org/
Sawyer Augur with Jake Swamp at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://onelongfellowsquare.com/upcoming-shows-events/
Tuesday, June 11, 2024
Keb’ Mo’ at Nashua Center for the Arts, Nashua NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.nashuacenterforthearts.com/tickets-events
Wednesday, June 12, 2024
Open Mic at the Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 6:30pm ET ~ https://theparktheatre.org https://prod5.agileticketing.net/websales/pages/info.aspx?evtinfo=215607~d9433c7f-6460-4bb3-8c24-1659bd316930&epguid=922a278b-e9de-4e07-accb-7462d846bc6e&
Thursday, June 13, 2024
As We Speak: Béla Fleck, Zakir Hussain, Edgar Meyer, featuring Rakesh Chaurasia at Groton Hill Music Center, Groton MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://grotonhill.org/
Friday, June 14, 2024
Dance! 2nd Friday Dover dance at St Johns United Methodist church 28 Cataract Ave Dover NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/groups/1003765254297548 603 397 0042
Ryan Hood at the Lounge of the Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 6pm ET ~ https://theparktheatre.org https://prod5.agileticketing.net/websales/pages/info.aspx?evtinfo=267693~d9433c7f-6460-4bb3-8c24-1659bd316930&epguid=922a278b-e9de-4e07-accb-7462d846bc6e&
Jeff Beam at Chocolate Church Arts Center, 804 Washington Street, Bath ME ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://chocolatechurcharts.org/
Friday, June 14 through Saturday, June 15, 2024
Festival! Northlands Music Festival (multi-genre festival) at Cheshire County Fairgrounds, Swanzey NH ~ details TBA ~ https://northlandslive.com/ ~ Greensky Bluegrass and more
Sunday, June 16, 2024
Gaelic Storm at The Colonial Theatre, Laconia NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://coloniallaconia.com/
Wednesday, June 19, 2024
Gaelic Storm at Nashua Center for the Arts ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.nashuacenterforthearts.com/tickets-events
Friday, June 21, 2024
Dakha Brakha at 3S Arts Space, 319 Vaughan Street, Portsmouth NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.3sarts.org/events#music
Paula Cole at Nashua Center for the Arts, Nashua NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.nashuacenterforthearts.com/tickets-events
(Third Fridays) Bluegrasss Jam at Parish Center for the Arts, Westford MA ~ 7-10pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/1368388680467250/1368388693800582/
Friday, June 21 through Sunday, June 23, 2024
Festival! Green River Festival at The Franklin County Fairgrounds at 89 Wisdom Way, Greenfield MA ~ details TBA ~ https://greenriverfestival.com/
Sunday, June 23, 2024
Shape Note Sing at the public library, Nelson NH ~ 2-4pm ET ~ http://www.monadnockfolk.org/
Hiroya Tsukumoto at Mariposa Museum, 26 Main Street, Peterborough NH ~ 3:30pm ET ~ https://www.mariposamuseum.org/whats-on-2023
Sunday, June 23 through Saturday, June 29, 2024
Festival! Acadia Festival of Traditional Music and Dance at College of the Atlantic, Bar Harbor ME ~ ~ https://acadiatradfestival.org/
Thursday, June 27 through Sunday, June 30, 2024
Festival! Jenny Brook Bluegrass Festival, Tunbridge VT ~ details TBA ~ https://jennybrookbluegrass.com/
Festival! [June 28-30] Old Songs Festival, Altamont Fairgrounds, Altamont NY ~ ~ https://festival.oldsongs.org/ ~ details TBA performers will include John McCutcheon
Wednesday, July 3, 2024
Jason Mraz at The Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://themusichall.org/ ~ benefit to raise funds for the Emerging Artists Program.
Saturday, July 6, 2024
Volkert Volkerz Songs and Stories at 1114 Main Street, Dublin NH ~ 10:30am ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/1047828399630129/1047840762962226/
Wednesday, July 10, 2024
Open Mic at the Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 6:30pm ET ~ https://theparktheatre.org https://prod5.agileticketing.net/websales/pages/info.aspx?evtinfo=215607~d9433c7f-6460-4bb3-8c24-1659bd316930&epguid=922a278b-e9de-4e07-accb-7462d846bc6e&
Thursday, July 11 through Sunday, July 14, 2024
Festival! Basin Bluegrass Festival in Brandon VT ~ ~ https://basinbluegrassfestival.com/ ~ for lineup see: https://basinbluegrassfestival.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/10/2024-Flyer-Basin-Bluegrass-for-Website.pdf
Friday, July 12, 2024
Sophia and Kate at the Lounge of the Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 6pm ET ~ https://theparktheatre.org
The Wailers at The Range, Mason NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.therangemason.com/
Thursday, July 25 through Sunday, July 28, 2024
Festival! Ossipee Valley Music Festival at Fairgrounds, Hiram, ME ~ details TBA~ https://ossipeevalley.com/ ~ Molly Tuttle, Watchhouse, Maya De Vitry and lots more..
Saturday, August 3, 2024
High Street Coffee House outdoor event at Boscawen Congregational Church, 12 High Street, Boscawen NH ~ 4-7pm ET ~ https://www.boscawencongregationalchurch.com/high-street-coffee-house.html ~ Bow Junction, Country Comfort, Second Wind. Featured; no open mic
Marc Cohn at Lowell Summer Music Series, Lowell MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://lowellsummermusic.org/
Friday, August 30 through Sunday, September 1, 2024
Festival! Rhythm & Roots Festival, Ninigret Park, Charlestown RI ~ details TBA ~ https://rhythmandroots.com/
Wednesday, August 14, 2024
Open Mic at the Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 6:30pm ET ~ https://theparktheatre.org https://prod5.agileticketing.net/websales/pages/info.aspx?evtinfo=215607~d9433c7f-6460-4bb3-8c24-1659bd316930&epguid=922a278b-e9de-4e07-accb-7462d846bc6e&
Friday, August 16, 2024
(Third Fridays) Bluegrasss Jam at Parish Center for the Arts, Westford MA ~ 7-10pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/1368388680467250/1368388693800582/
Sunday, August 18, 2024
Indigo Girls at Snow Pond Center for the Arts, Sidney ME ~ doors 5:30pm show 6:30pm ET ~ https://www.indigogirls.com/
Friday, September 6, 2024
High Street Coffee House at Boscawen Congregational Church, 12 High Street, Boscawen NH ~ doors 6:30pm ET ~ https://www.boscawencongregationalchurch.com/high-street-coffee-house.html ~ The Honey Bees featured
Saturday, September 7, 2024
Catie Curtis at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://onelongfellowsquare.com/upcoming-shows-events/
Wednesday, September 11, 2024
Open Mic at the Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 6:30pm ET ~ https://theparktheatre.org https://prod5.agileticketing.net/websales/pages/info.aspx?evtinfo=215607~d9433c7f-6460-4bb3-8c24-1659bd316930&epguid=922a278b-e9de-4e07-accb-7462d846bc6e&
Friday, September 13, 2024
Sam Shackleton at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://onelongfellowsquare.com/upcoming-shows-events/
Sunday, September 15, 2024
David Wilcox at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://onelongfellowsquare.com/upcoming-shows-events/
Friday, September 20, 2024
(Third Fridays) Bluegrasss Jam at Parish Center for the Arts, Westford MA ~ 7-10pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/1368388680467250/1368388693800582/
Saturday, September 28, 2024
Daniel Champagne at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://onelongfellowsquare.com/upcoming-shows-events/
Friday,. October 4, 2024
High Street Coffee House at Boscawen Congregational Church, 12 High Street, Boscawen NH ~ doors 6:30pm ET ~ https://www.boscawencongregationalchurch.com/high-street-coffee-house.html ~ Tom Pirozzoli featured
Friday, October 18, 2024
Ryan Hood at the Lounge of the Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 6pm ET ~ https://theparktheatre.org https://prod5.agileticketing.net/websales/pages/info.aspx?evtinfo=267693~d9433c7f-6460-4bb3-8c24-1659bd316930&epguid=922a278b-e9de-4e07-accb-7462d846bc6e&
(Third Fridays) Bluegrasss Jam at Parish Center for the Arts, Westford MA ~ 7-10pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/1368388680467250/1368388693800582/
Peter Mulvey w/ Liza Constable at NOVA Arts, Keene NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.novaarts.org/events
Friday, November 1, 2024
High Street Coffee House at Boscawen Congregational Church, 12 High Street, Boscawen NH ~ doors 6:30pm ET ~ https://www.boscawencongregationalchurch.com/high-street-coffee-house.html ~ Wendy Keith featured
Sunday, November 10, 2024
Lui Collins with Anand Nayak at Nelson Town Hall, Nelson NH ~ 3pm ET ~ https://www.luicollins.net/
Monday, November 11, 2024
Adrienne Lenker with Suzanne Vallie at Academy of Music, Northampton MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.aomtheatre.com/
Friday, November 15, 2024
David Francey at The Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://facebook.com/1WordBarn https://www.thewordbarn.com/events
(Third Fridays) Bluegrasss Jam at Parish Center for the Arts, Westford MA ~ 7-10pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/1368388680467250/1368388693800582/
Friday, December 6, 2024
High Street Coffee House at Boscawen Congregational Church, 12 High Street, Boscawen NH ~ doors 6:30pm ET ~ https://www.boscawencongregationalchurch.com/high-street-coffee-house.html ~ Holiday themed Open Mic, no featured performer.
Friday, December 20. 2024
(Third Fridays) Bluegrasss Jam at Parish Center for the Arts, Westford MA ~ 7-10pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/1368388680467250/1368388693800582/