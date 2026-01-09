Live from the Word Barn: David Wilcox returns

Click on the red 'LISTEN' button above to hear this show or catch NHPR's Live from the Word Barn on-air each Friday at 8 p.m. and again Sunday at 6 p.m.

More than three decades into his career, singer-songwriter David Wilcox continues to push himself, just as he always has. This set finds him in fantastic form as he returns with lots of great new music from his 2025 release "The Way I Tell the Story."

NHPR and The Word Barn are partnering to record live music every week so you can experience it anywhere: in your car, your kitchen or through your headphones. No cover. Just great music.

