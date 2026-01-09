© 2026 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Own a business? Expand your reach and grow your audience by becoming an underwriter on NHPR.
Arts & Culture
Live from the Word Barn

Live from the Word Barn: David Wilcox returns

By Rick Ganley
Published January 9, 2026 at 11:13 AM EST
David Wilcox
Lynne Harty Photography
David Wilcox

Click on the red 'LISTEN' button above to hear this show or catch NHPR's Live from the Word Barn on-air each Friday at 8 p.m. and again Sunday at 6 p.m.

More than three decades into his career, singer-songwriter David Wilcox continues to push himself, just as he always has. This set finds him in fantastic form as he returns with lots of great new music from his 2025 release "The Way I Tell the Story."

NHPR and The Word Barn are partnering to record live music every week so you can experience it anywhere: in your car, your kitchen or through your headphones. No cover. Just great music.

Tags
Live from the Word Barn NHPR Music News
Rick Ganley
As the host of Morning Edition, my aim is to present news and stories to New Hampshire listeners daily that inform and entertain with credibility, humility and humor.
See stories by Rick Ganley
Related Content

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.