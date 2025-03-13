Live from the Word Barn: Griffin William Sherry

Click on the red 'LISTEN' button above to hear this show or catch NHPR's Live from the Word Barn on-air each Friday at 8 p.m. and again Sunday at 6 p.m.

After a decade with the band he co-founded- The Ghost of Paul Revere- Griffin William Sherry has released his first solo record- Hundred Mile Wilderness. The Maine native and his backing band take the Barn stage with new music and some unique covers in front of a sold-out crowd.

The Word Barn in Exeter, NH, was created to promote the sharing and cultivation of the arts in an open and welcoming setting, and contribute to an already existing and thriving arts community.

