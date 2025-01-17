Live from the Word Barn: Liam Purcell & Cane Mill Road

Click on the red 'LISTEN' button above to hear this show or catch NHPR's Live from the Word Barn on-air each Friday at 8 p.m. and again Sunday at 6 p.m.

This set brings us roots music from an artist and band that’s redefining the genre while honoring its traditions; Liam Purcell & Cane Mill Road. The journal No Depression called them the future of bluegrass- and the young band brought that innovation to the stage in New Hampshire in September of 2024.

The Word Barn in Exeter, NH, was created to promote the sharing and cultivation of the arts in an open and welcoming setting, and contribute to an already existing and thriving arts community.

NHPR and The Word Barn have teamed up to record live music each week, so we can bring this art directly into your car, kitchen, or headphones on a weekly basis. No cover charge.

