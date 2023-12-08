© 2023 New Hampshire Public Radio

Arts & Culture
Live from the Word Barn

Live from the Word Barn: Brooke Annibale

By Rick Ganley
Published December 8, 2023 at 12:15 PM EST
The Word Barn meadow on a summer evening in 2023
Ben Anderson
This week, we’re taking you back to the summer of 2023 for an hour of music with singer-songwriter Brooke Annibale. It was a warm evening with the crickets and frogs in full chorus at the Word Barn & Meadow.

Brooke Annibale grew up in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, and has been writing and performing since the age of 15. Her songs feature elements of folk, rock, Americana and pop, and have been heard on TV shows like "Grey’s Anatomy," "Pretty Little Liars," and "One Tree Hill."

The recording engineer for this show was Aengus Anderson. The show sound engineer was Jake Davis.

Rick Ganley
For many radio listeners throughout New Hampshire, Rick Ganley is the first voice they hear each weekday morning, bringing them up to speed on news developments overnight and starting their day off with the latest information.
