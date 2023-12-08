Live from the Word Barn: Brooke Annibale

This week, we’re taking you back to the summer of 2023 for an hour of music with singer-songwriter Brooke Annibale. It was a warm evening with the crickets and frogs in full chorus at the Word Barn & Meadow.

Brooke Annibale grew up in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, and has been writing and performing since the age of 15. Her songs feature elements of folk, rock, Americana and pop, and have been heard on TV shows like "Grey’s Anatomy," "Pretty Little Liars," and "One Tree Hill."

The recording engineer for this show was Aengus Anderson. The show sound engineer was Jake Davis.