This performance was recorded live on Sept. 17, 2023. The Word Barn's live recording engineer is Aengus Anderson; sound engineer is Scott Heron.

This week on Live From the Word Barn: folk musician and storyteller David Wilcox.

David recorded this show on a warm night in the Word Barn meadow, with the crickets and adoring crowd helping him out.

Featuring songs from his recent album “My Good Friends” as well as long-time favorites from his deep catalog, this acoustic set captures a career-spanning performance.

