Arts & Culture
Live from the Word Barn

David Wilcox

By Rick Ganley
Published November 10, 2023 at 11:57 AM EST
David recorded this show on a warm night in the Word Barn meadow, with the crickets and adoring crowd helping him out.
Ben Andersen
This performance was recorded live on Sept. 17, 2023. The Word Barn's live recording engineer is Aengus Anderson; sound engineer is Scott Heron.

This performance was recorded live on Sept. 17, 2023. The Word Barn's live recording engineer is Aengus Anderson; sound engineer is Scott Heron.

This week on Live From the Word Barn: folk musician and storyteller David Wilcox.

David recorded this show on a warm night in the Word Barn meadow, with the crickets and adoring crowd helping him out.

Featuring songs from his recent album “My Good Friends” as well as long-time favorites from his deep catalog, this acoustic set captures a career-spanning performance.

