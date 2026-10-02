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Homegrown NH

Homegrown NH: Critter-proof your fall-planted bulbs

By Emma Erler,
Jessica HuntOlivia Comolli
Published October 2, 2026 at 7:30 AM EDT
Daffodils.
Jessica Hunt
/
NHPR

It is worth taking the time in fall to plant drifts of bulbs like daffodils and tulips to enjoy in the spring, but it can be frustrating to have chipmunks, squirrels and voles devouring the newly-planted bulbs.

The main wildlife culprits: chipmunks, squirrels, voles, mice, and deer. These species are very good at locating and consuming bulbs that have been recently planted, according to Homegrown NH Host Emma Erler, lead horticulturist at Kirkwood Gardens.

Certain bulbs are especially appealing to wildlife, such as tulips and crocus. Tulips aren’t the best choice for longevity in New Hampshire, according to Erler, since they usually only bloom for a year or two, even if they avoid getting eaten.

Crocuses.
Jessica Hunt
/
NHPR
Crocuses.

Strategies for protecting bulbs

Wildlife can be prevented from reaching the bulbs by creating galvanized hardware cloth cages to protect them. Place the bulbs inside of the cages with the root end down and bury the entire cage at the proper planting depth. The bulbs will grow through the wire mesh.

Repellents can also be effective if frequently applied to the soil at the planting site, but it must be reapplied after every rain.

Don’t add bone meal at planting; it can attract rodents which dig bulbs up.

Bulbs wildlife ignore

These bulbs are less appealing to wildlife, and many have the benefit of naturalizing, according to Erler.

These bulbs multiply through offsets or seeds, giving the garden a natural appearance with organic clumps that return every year.

  • Daffodils
  • Snow drops - naturalizing
  • Glory-of-the-snow (Chionodoxa) - naturalizing
  • Siberian squill - naturalizing
  • Grape hyacinth - naturalizing
  • Allium

See you in the garden!

If you have a gardening question for Homegrown NH, email or send a voice memo to HomegrownNH@NHPR.org.

Homegrown New Hampshire is a collaboration between Squam Lakes Natural Science Center and NHPR.

Tags
Homegrown NH Gardeningsquirrels
Emma Erler
Emma received a B.S. in Environmental Horticulture and a MEd in Educational Studies from the University of New Hampshire.
See stories by Emma Erler
Jessica Hunt
In addition to occasionally hosting Morning Edition or other programs, Jessica produces local programming like Homegrown NH, Something Wild, and Check This Out.
See stories by Jessica Hunt
Olivia Comolli
Olivia Comolli is a programming producer for NHPR, starting in 2026. Originally from Massachusetts, she got her start at Ithaca College in Ithaca, NY. Olivia is in charge of programs such as NHPR Books and Live From Studio D and The Hop Sessions.
See stories by Olivia Comolli
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