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Homegrown NH

Homegrown NH: Multiply your perennials this fall

By Emma Erler,
Jessica HuntOlivia Comolli
Published September 26, 2026 at 5:08 AM EDT
A hosta plant dug out of a garden.
Jessica Hunt
/
NHPR
This hosta plant will ultimately turn into six plants.

Dividing perennials — digging up the plant and splitting it into multiple plants — allows the roots more space to grow and improves overall plant health. In the fall, the soil is still warm enough to allow root growth before winter, and plants are shifting energy into roots instead of foliage or flowers.

If you notice your plants are producing fewer blooms or growing outward with an empty center, then it’s time to divide your perennials, according to Homegrown NH Host Emma Erler, lead horticulturist at Kirkwood Gardens.

Fall weather is typically cool and wet, which helps reduce plant water loss and stress after being transplanted.

If you are dividing in the fall, Erler recommends doing so by early October so plants have time for their roots to establish before the ground freezes.

Erler notes that many gardening guides suggest dividing spring-flowering perennials in the fall and fall-flowering perennials in the spring. Some perennials do respond better to being divided at a certain time of year, in practice, but generally they can be divided anytime – depending on when you have time and a shovel in hand.

You can divide perennials in summer, Erler says, but it takes longer for them to become established, and their blooms may be reduced for a longer period while they recover.

How to divide

  • Dividing perennials is easiest when the soil is damp. Wait for rain or water beforehand.
  • Dig up entire the perennial clump with a shovel, spade or fork. Try to keep the root ball intact by digging 8-12 inches away from the crown, going all the way around the plant and lifting the perennial from the soil.
  • Break the plant into smaller sections by cutting the crown with a shape spade or knife and gently pulling the roots apart with your hands.
  • All divisions should have a minimum of three shoots to be successful and to bloom again quickly.
  • Plant divisions as soon as possible. Add compost to the area around the dividing plant. Compost is a slow-release soil amendment that improves structure and feeds soil without forcing tender new shoots. Wait to fertilize until the following season.
  • Water immediately after planting and continue for the remainder of the growing season.

See you in the garden!

If you have a gardening question for Homegrown NH, email or send a voice memo to HomegrownNH@NHPR.org.

Homegrown New Hampshire is a collaboration between Squam Lakes Natural Science Center and NHPR.

Tags
Homegrown NH Gardening
Emma Erler
Emma received a B.S. in Environmental Horticulture and a MEd in Educational Studies from the University of New Hampshire.
See stories by Emma Erler
Jessica Hunt
In addition to occasionally hosting Morning Edition or other programs, Jessica produces local programming like Homegrown NH, Something Wild, and Check This Out.
See stories by Jessica Hunt
Olivia Comolli
Olivia Comolli is a programming producer for NHPR, starting in 2026. Originally from Massachusetts, she got her start at Ithaca College in Ithaca, NY. Olivia is in charge of programs such as NHPR Books and Live From Studio D and The Hop Sessions.
See stories by Olivia Comolli
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