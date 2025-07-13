Folk Show Music and Dance Calendar 7.13.25

NHPR Folk Calendar of virtual and actual concerts, open mics, contradances, etc

Monday, July 14, 2025 edition

Many event announcements have short lead-times. Check the NHPR Folk Show Facebook page for timely announcements.

Sunday, July 13 through Saturday, July 19, 2025

Festival! Festival on the Green at Middlebury VT ~ details TBA ~ https://www.festivalonthegreen.org/ ~ Durham County Poets, Mathis, Gaëlle & Marc, Caitlin Canty, Ray Vega’s Afro-Caribbean Jazz Ensemble, New Orleans Jazz and Swing presented by the Middlebury Community Music Center, Ordinary Elephant, Honey & Soul, Ali McGuirk, Mathis Andersen Trio, Dobet Gnahoré, Buffalo Rose, Madaila, Vermont Jazz Ensemble Street Dance

Monday, July 14, 2025

Dance! Monday Night Contra Dance at Nelson Town Hall, Nelson NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.monadnockfolk.org/

Open Mic at Marigold in Brattleboro VT ~ 6:30pm ET ~

Wednesday, July 16, 2025

Dance! Wednesday English Dance at Guiding Star Grange, Greenfield MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://guidingstargrange.org/events.html

Open Mic at Harlow’s Pub, Peterborough NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.harlowspub.com/live-music

A Little Ragtime Rebellion at Chocolate Church Arts Center, Bath ME ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://chocolatechurcharts.org/

Rob Flax Boom Chick Trio at Western Prom Sunset Concert Series at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ 7:30pm ET ~

The Incidentals at Mont Vernon Summer Concerts, Town Green, Mont Vernon NH ~ 6:30-8pm ET ~ https://www.montvernonnh.us/mont-vernon-recreation/

Wednesday, July 16 through Sunday, July 20, 2025

Festival! Grey Fox Bluegrass Festival, Walsh Farm, Oak Hill NY ~ ~

~ Tickets available, Lineup: Dry Branch Fire Squad, Woody Platt, Del McCoury Band, California Honeydrops, Sam Bush Band, I’m With Her, Della Mae, Laurie Lewis and Alice Gerrard,, Sierra Hull, Steep Canyon Rangers, Henhouse Prowlers, Lindsay Lou, Noam Pikelny & Friends, AJ Lee & Blue Summit, Cris Jacobs, Woody Platt & The Bluegrass Gentlemen, JigJam, Mr Sun, Happy Traum Tribute, The Special Consensus, Danny Paisley & Southern Grass, New Dangerfield, Campbell / Jensen, Larry & Joe, Casey Driessen’s Red Shoe Stringjam, Lonesome Ace Stringband, Steve Riley & The Mamou Playboys, The Mammals, Tanasi, Compton & Newberry, Cécilia, Mike + Ruthy (of the Mammals), Tony Furtado Trio, Le Winston Band, Mark Gamsjager & The Lustre Kings, Jim Gaudet & The Railroad Boys, Unspoken Tradition, John, Trish & Quickstep, Johnny & The Yooahoos, The Wilder Flower, The Jean-Baptiste Cardineau Show, Catfish in the Sky, The Litch Brothers, Pythagoras, High Horse, Rakish, I’m With Her

[July 17-20] Festival! Finger Lakes Bluegrass Festival, Trumansburg NY ~ ~ ~ http://grassrootsfest.org/ ~ DONNA THE BUFFALO, LUKAS NELSON, LUCIUS, CIMAFUNK, SIERRA HULL, DOBET GNAHORÉ, VIEUX FARKA TOURÉ, KEITH FRANK & THE SOILEAU ZYDECO BAND, THE BYRNE BROTHERS, JIM LAUDERDALE, THE STEEL WHEELS, JIMKATA, SALLY BABY’S SILVER DOLLARS, SAM FRIBUSH ORGAN TRIO, PRESTON FRANK & HIS ZYDECO FAMILY BAND, DRIFTWOOD, DESIRéE DAWSON, KEITH SECOLA & HIS WILD BAND OF INDIANS, FLYING CLOUDS OF SOUTH CAROLINA, SIHASIN, JONES BENALLY FAMILY DANCE TROUPE, CORTADITO, PRENDS COURAGE, WALTER MOUTON & THE SCOTT LOUISIANA PLAYBOYS, SINQUAH FAMILY DANCERS, CAMPBELL BROTHERS, SIM REDMOND BAND, UPSTATE, GIANT PANDA GUERILLA DUB SQUAD, RICHIE AND ROSIE, GUNPOETS, MADDY WALSH & THE BLIND SPOTS, THE ROLLIN’ RUST, SINGTRECE & STONE COLD MIRACLE, TYLER WESTCOTT, EMPIRE KINGS, SUNK COAST, CAST IRON COWBOYS, VICIOUS FISHES, K.C. JONES, SHENXPLOSION, MOSAIC FOUNDATION, KIDBESS & THE MAGIC RING, MISS TESS, HANK ROBERTS, JENNIE LOWE STEARNS, KITESTRING, MICROBES, MOSTLY, JOHN SPECKER & HIS BAND, HEAVY BONE & THE GOOD TIME ZYDECO BAND, MOTHERWORT, NEW PLANETS, TENZIN CHOPAK, THE DART BROTHERS, DEAD SEA SWIRLS, ROSE & THE BROS, THE NOTORIOUS STRINGBUSTERS, THE MAKERS, RIC ROBERTSON, TREY BOUDREAUX, KEVIN WIMMER & BLUE EAGLE ZYDECO, UNIIT, DRANK THE GOLD, FALL CREEK BRASS BAND, YET TO BE GOLD, DEEP DIVE BIG BAND, GRADY GIRLS, JEB AND FRIENDS, SCUBA JERRY, NERY AREVALO, traonach, r.D.F, hal and pals, dead sea squirrels, ITHACA UNDERGROUND W/GLITTER SKULLS, THE FMS, EVIL SEX WITCH, NANCY BABICH, SUNDAY SONGWRITER CAFE W/COOKE FAMILY SINGERS & DAN ZUKERGOOD, BUBBA GEORGE STRINGBAND, grassroots chamber orchestra

Thursday, July 17, 2025

2024 Falcon Ridge Folk Festival "Most Wanted" Emerging Artists feat. Alex Radus, Tina Ross, & Louie Lou Louis downstairs at The Press Room, Portsmouth NH ~ 5:30pm ET ~

Merce Lemon and Renny Conti upstairs at The Press Room, Portsmouth NH ~ 6:30pm ET ~

Welcome to Holland (Flamenco) at The Dance Hall, 7 Walker Street, Kittery ME ~ 7:30-9:00pm ~ https://www.thedancehallkittery.org/calendar

Grace Potter at Boardinghouse Park, Lowell MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~

Blame it on Sally at Depot Square, Peterborough NH ~ 12 noon ET ~

~ Bring lunch, folding chair or blanket. In the event of rain, concert will be cancelled.

Chickenshack at the Stone Church Music Club, Newmarket NH ~ 6-8pm ET ~

https://chickenshackbluegrass.com/shows

Summertime and the Livin' is Easy... musical evening at the Monadnock Country Club, Peterborough NH ~ 7-10pm ET ~ 603-547-0887 ~ Features: Marybeth and Jonah; Lisa Murray, Alex Murray, June Gail, with an hour of open Mic slots interspersed.

Connor Garvey Band at Congress Square (One Longfellow Square), Portland ME ~ 6-8pm ET ~

Dean Johnson and Erin Rae at The Stone Church, Brattleboro VT ~ 8pm ET ~ https://stonechurchvt.com/

Blame it on Sally at Prayers of Nature, 33 Howard Street, Wilton NH ~ 6:30pm ET ~

Friday, July 18, 2025

Chinobay at the Colonial Theatre, Bethlehem NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://bethlehemcolonial.org/series/live/

Dan & Faith sing for Veggies at Farmer’s Market, Hartland VT ~ 4pm ET ~ https://www.danandfaith.com/

Jon Pousette-Dart (Acoustic Duo) with Alice Howe and Freebo at The Iron Horse, 15 Center Street, Northampton MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://ironhorse.org/calendar

Sway Wild with Jake Klar at Next Stage Arts, Putney VT ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.nextstagearts.org/events-calendar#/events

Windborne Singing Workshop at Highland Center of the Arts, Greensboro VT ~ 6:30pm ET ~

Whitney at The Stone Church, Brattleboro VT ~ 8pm ET ~ https://stonechurchvt.com/

Saturday, July 19, 2025

Dance! Third Saturday Contra Dance at Guiding Star Grange, Greenfield MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://guidingstargrange.org/events.html

Windborne at Highland Center for the Arts, Greensboro VT ~ 7pm ET ~

I’m With Her with Iron and Wine at Thompson’s Point, Portland ME ~ 6:30pm ET ~ https://imwithherband.com/#shows

Festival! 3rd Annual New Bedford Roots and Branches Festival, downtown New Bedford MA ~ 12 noon ET ~

~ Join us for our 3rd annual New Bedford Roots and Branches Festival. 100% Acoustic by and for the people!. We have expanded! 12 stages with more performances and visual art! Stay Tuned!

Samantha Crain upstairs at the Press Room, Portsmouth NH ~ 8pm ET ~

Steep Canyon Rangers at Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html

Drew and Ellie Holcomb at the Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ 9pm ET ~ https://www.themusichall.org/events/drew-ellie-holcomb/

Come "Sing Your Heart Out" at Quaker Meetinghouse, 11 Oxbow Pond Rd. (near Exit 17), Canterbury NH ~ 7-9pm ET ~ Contact Ruth Heath ruthmheath@comcast.net or 603-724-4343 ~ Everyone gets a chance to choose a song, and we'll all leave with lifted hearts. Bring a friend, it's open to all. You can bring an instrument and accompany songs.

Decatur Creek at Camp Calumet, 190 Ossipee Lake Road, Freedom NH ~ 7-8:30pm ET ~ https://www.decaturcreek.com/shows

AJ Lee and Blue Summit at The Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/events

Gold Dust Refugee at Gardener Summer Concert Series, Monument Park, Gardner MA ~ 6pm ET ~

Jon Pousette-Dart Acoustic Duo at Jonathan’s, Ogunquit ME ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://tickets.jonathansogunquit.com/

Max Creek at The Range, 96 Old Turnpike Road, Mason NH ~ 5pm ET ~

Plowshare Farm 38th Annual Summer Celebration, 32 Whitney Drive, Greenfield NH ~ 3:30-6:30pm ET ~

~ Music by Tattoo

Dave Nachmanoff st Stonewall Farm (benefit for Monadnock Interfaith Project), 242 Chesterfield Road, Keene NH ~ 6:30pm ET ~ https://davenach.com/event/6064422/718798574/dave-nachmanoff-benefit-concert-for-monadnock-interfaith-project-mip-at-stonewall-farm-nh

Ragtime Destroyers at the Waterfront Park (sponsored by Chocolate Church Arts Center), Bath ME ~ 5pm ET ~ https://chocolatechurcharts.org/

Drew and Ellie Holcomb at the Historic Theatre, The Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.themusichall.org/agenda/

Patty Keough at Bennington Community Market, Bennington VT ~ 11am ET ~

Bluegrass Night at Marigold in Brattleboro VT ~ 7:30pm ET ~

Sunday, July 20, 2025

Little Wings at The Dance Hall, 7 Walker Street, Kittery ME ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.thedancehallkittery.org/events

I’m With Her with Iron and Wine at the Green at Shelburne Museum, Shelburn VT ~ doors 5:30pm show 6:30pm ET ~ https://imwithherband.com/#shows

Windborne at Otter Creek Festival, Middlebury VT ~ 11am and 4pm ET ~

Henhouse Prowlers at Jimmy’s Jazz and Blues Club, Portsmouth NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://jimmysoncongress.com/events/

Windfish at Coopershill Pub, School Street, Peterborough NH ~ 4:00-6:30pm ET ~ https://www.coopershillnh.com/events

Samantha Crain with Kalyn Fay at The Iron Horse, 15 Center Street, Northampton MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://ironhorse.org/calendar

Bitter Pill at the Lounge, The Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.themusichall.org/agenda/

Monday, July 21, 2025

Dance! Monday Night Contra Dance at Nelson Town Hall, Nelson NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.monadnockfolk.org/

I’m With Her with Iron and Wine at The Pines Theatre at Look Park, Northampton MA ~ 6:30pm ET ~ https://imwithherband.com/#shows

Open Mic at Marigold in Brattleboro VT ~ 6:30pm ET ~

Tuesday, July 22, 2025

Jakes Xerxes Fussell at The Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/events

Chickenshack at the public library, Durham NH ~ 6-7:30pm ET ~ https://chickenshackbluegrass.com/shows?

Wednesday, July 23, 2025

Dance! Wednesday English Dance at Guiding Star Grange, Greenfield MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://guidingstargrange.org/events.html

Thompson the Fox at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ 8pm ET ~

Murphy-Clark Band at Mont Vernon Summer Concerts, Town Green, Mont Vernon NH ~ 6:30-8pm ET ~ https://www.montvernonnh.us/mont-vernon-recreation/events/21796

Thursday, July 24, 2025

Sierra Hull at the Colonial Theatre, Bethlehem NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://bethlehemcolonial.org/series/live/

Graham Nash at Groton Hill Arts Center, Groton MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~

Grove Street Band at Depot Square, Peterborough NH ~ 12 noon ET ~

~ Bring lunch, folding chair or blanket. In the event of rain, concert will be cancelled.

Jake Xerxes Fussell with Adrian O’Barr (of Wildfower) at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ 8pm ET ~

Thursday, July 24 through Sunday, July 27, 2025

Festival! Brantling Bluegrass Festival, 4015 Fish Farm Road, Sods NY ~ ~ http://brantlingbluegrass.com/ ~ Mountain Highway (Appeared 2021), The Atkinson Family Band (Appeared 2021), Group Therapy (Appeared 2022, 2023), The New Snip City (Appeared 2021), Lehigh Station (Appeared 2024), Dave Adkins and Mountain Soul (2025 will be their first appearance), Stone House Breakdown (2025 will be their first appearance)

Festival! Ossipee Valley Bluegrass Festival, Hiram ME ~ details TBA ~

~ The California Honeydrops, Sierra Hull, Shadowgrass, AJ Lee and Blue Summit, Tommy Emmanuel, Fabio Mendez, Rob Ickes and Trey Henseley, Samuel Nalangira, Lone Pinon,Twisted Pine, Thompson the Fox, Alum Ridge Boys and Ashlee, Farayi Malek, Cold Chocolate, Springtide, Spencer and the Walrus, The Hazel Project, Breaking Strings, The Bagboys, Tricky Britches, and more...

Festival! Lowell Folk Festival, [July 25-27 2025] Lowell MA ~ details TBA ~ http://www.lowellfolkfestival.org ~ Solas, Beausoleil avec Michael Doucet, Lil’ Ed & the Blues Imperials, LOS RICOS featuring Sonia & Ismael, Yeison Landero, Bhangra Sensation Red Baraat, Cecilia, Crooked Road Revival, Red Baraat, and many more TBA.

Festival! Newport Folk Festival [ July 25-27] (SOLD OUT as o Feb 13, 2025) at Newport RI ~ ~ https://newportfolk.org/ ~ sign up on website for descriptions and performer list, or to get on waiting list. ~

Friday, July 25, 2025

Dance! 4th Friday Experienced Dance at Guiding Star Grange, Greenfield MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://guidingstargrange.org/events.html

Rosanne Cash at Groton Hill Arts Center, Groton MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~

Adam Ezra Group at Nashua Center for the Arts, Nashua NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://nashuacenterforthearts.com/tickets-events/

Soggy Po’Boys at Friday Summertime Concerts, (Outdoors) Depot Park, Peterborough NH ~ 6-730pm ET ~

~ Bring picnic, folding chair or blanket. In the event of rain, see Facebook page for alternate location.

Walter Parks and The Unlawful Assembly at the Lounge, The Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.themusichall.org/agenda/

Saturday, July 26, 2025

Dance! Muskeg Music Summer Contradance Series at East Thetford Pavillion (by Cedar Circle Farm) , East Thetford VT ~ 7:30-10:30pm ET ~ Bill Shepard BirdVermont@gmail.com ‭(860) 912-0377 ~ LIVE MUSIC, all steps will be taught and called . Beginners and singles *always* welcome. 7:10 pm Walk-through for new dancers. Hat Trick with David Eisenstadter calling. Wear - comfortable, loose-fitting clothing in layers - smooth-soled, low-heeled shoes work best. Bring - water to drink, and potluck snacks for the break We’ll have contras, a circle dance, maybe a square dance, and always two waltzes. Folks often change partners after each dance. Admission: $15 - cash, please , sixteen and under - $10

Open Mic sponsored by Rindge Historical Society at Historical Society Museum (Outdoors), 24 School Street, Rindge NH ~ 1-5pm ET ~ Contact: Ray Siekierski nooniekirk52@gmail.com ~ featuring Kota

Karen Mueller with Geoff Goodhue at the AMC Highland Center, Crawford Notch, US-302, Bretton Woods, NH ~ 7-9pm ET ~

603-466-2727

Mr. Strickland at Gardner Summer Concert Series, Monument Park, Gardner MA ~ 6pm ET ~

Ben Folds at Groton Hill Arts Center, Groton MA ~ 8pm ET ~

Waking Finnegan at Harlow’s Pub, Peterborough NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.harlowspub.com/live-music

Yellowhouse Blues Band at the Waterfront Park (sponsored by Chocolate Church Arts Center), Bath ME ~ 5pm ET ~ https://chocolatechurcharts.org/

The Blue Dahlia at Next Stage Arts, Putney VT ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.nextstagearts.org/events-calendar#/events

Sarah Blacker and The Light at the Lounge, The Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.themusichall.org/agenda/

Saturday, July 26 through Monday, July 28, 2025

Festival! Falcon Ridge Folk Festival, Goshen CT ~ ~

~ Adam Ezra Group Sun , Alice Howe & Freebo F/S/S , Amilia K Spicer F/S/S , Annie & the Hedonists S/S , Annie Wenz F/S/S , The Black Feathers F/S/S, , Bog Hollow S/S , The Bunkhouse Boys Sat , Contrabhanna FrI , Craig Harris Fri , David Jacobs-Strain and Bob Beach F/S/S , The Ebony Hillbillies F/S/S , Eileen Ivers & the Brigideens Sun , The Falcon Ridge House Band F/S/S , Fern Bradley F/S/S , The Gaslight Tinkers F/S/S , George Marshall F/S/S , The Honeybadgers S/S , Jim Christensen & Tricia Wurts F/S , Kathryn Wedderburn F/S/S , Katie Dahl S/S , Kemp Harris S/S , Larry Campbell & Teresa Williams Fri , Nerissa & Katryna Nields F/S/S , Richie Furay Sat , The Russet Trio F/S/S , Santos De Palo S/S , Sam Robbins F/S/S , The Slambovian Circus of Dreams F/S/S , South For Winter F/S , Steve Postell F/S/S , The Storycrafters F/S/S , Tret Fure F/S/S , Vance Gilbert F/S/S

[July 26-27] Colburn Park Trad Music Festival at Upper Valley Music Center, First Congregational Church of Lebanon NH, Revels North Center for Traditional Music, & Colburn Park ~ Saturday: 9 am - 9 pm; Sunday: 9 am - 3 pm ~ Contact Jeremiah Mclain jeremiahmclane@gmail.com ~ Dive into the dynamic world of traditional music for a weekend of playing, learning, dancing, jamming, performance, and more. Upper Valley Music Center brings together some of the best traditional musicians in New England, all of whom are dedicated to keeping the tradition alive through performance and teaching. Saturday workshops will give participants a chance to immerse themselves in a specific musical tradition to learn tunes, practice ensemble playing skills, and perform together. Genres include Scottish, Irish, French, Quebecois, English, and New England. Within each group, faculty will teach tunes from the tradition by ear including melody and accompaniment. Instructors will coach each ensemble, exploring stylistic approaches within the tradition, and arranging a set for performance. Each group will have the opportunity to perform in an informal student concert Saturday evening, followed by a traditional dance with music from our faculty. Our Saturday workshops are open to everyone who wants to dive into learning and playing tunes together. All instruments are welcome, and tunes will be taught by ear. Participants should be able to play a few tunes on their instrument already, whether from the traditional world or other styles. Sunday will feature a variety of sessions highlighting the many talents of our faculty, including options for trad enthusiasts and newcomers. Examples include a harpers circle, Irish tune jam session, instrument petting zoo, traditional dancing, and song sharing. In addition to our core faculty, Sunday sessions also highlight our friends and partners including Revels North and Young Traditions VT. Sunday participants can pick and choose their path, dropping into multiple sessions or focusing on one area. The Sunday program will culminate with a concert featuring the festival faculty, open to the public. Faculty: : Jeremiah McLane: accordion, piano; Rachel Clemente: harp; Amy Cann: fiddle, piano; Carol Compton: piano, accordion, recorders; Liz Faiella: fiddle; Dan Faiella: guitar

Sunday, July 27, 2025

Fabiola Mendez on the lawn at Groton Hill Performing Arts, Groton MA ~ 5pm ET ~

Chickenshack at Deerfield Fair, Deerfield NH ~ 11am-1pm ET ~ https://chickenshackbluegrass.com/shows

Silverback Swing at Next Stage Arts, Putney VT ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.nextstagearts.org/events-calendar#/events

Inanna, Sisters in Rhythm at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ 1pm ET ~

Monday, July 28, 2025

Dance! Monday Night Contra Dance at Nelson Town Hall, Nelson NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.monadnockfolk.org/

Open Mic at Marigold in Brattleboro VT ~ 6:30pm ET ~

Tuesday, July 29, 2025

Lyle Lovett and his Large Band at Lowell Memorial Auditorium, Lowell MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~

Wednesday, July 30, 2025

Dance! Wednesday English Dance at Guiding Star Grange, Greenfield MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://guidingstargrange.org/events.html

Brother Seamus at Mont Vernon Summer Concerts, Town Green, Mont Vernon NH ~ 6:30-8pm ET ~ https://www.montvernonnh.us/mont-vernon-recreation/events/21796

Thursday, July 31, 2025

Béla Fleck, Edmar Castañeda, Antonio Sánchez Trio at Groton Hill Performing Arts, Groton MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://grotonhill.org/concerts/bela-fleck-edmar-castaneda-antonio-sanchez-trio/

Off the Cuff at Depot Square, Peterborough NH ~ 12 noon ET ~

~ Bring lunch, folding chair or blanket. In the event of rain, concert will be cancelled.

Haggard and Cashed at One Longfellow Square (outdors at Congress Square Park), Portland ME ~ 6-8pm ET ~

Friday, August 1, 2025

Dance! First Friday Mostly Waltz Dance at Guiding Star Grange, Greenfield MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://guidingstargrange.org/events.html

The Troubador Revue (First Friday) Open Mic at Monadnock Country Club, 49 High Street, Peterborough NH ~ 6:30pm ET ~

Tom Rush at Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html

Darlingside at Park Theatre, Jaffrey, NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://pfmsconcerts.org/

Tom Foolery Band at Friday Summertime Concerts, (Outdoors) Depot Park, Peterborough NH ~ 6-730pm ET ~

~ Bring picnic, folding chair or blanket. In the event of rain, see Facebook page for alternate location.

Saturday, August 2, 2025

First Saturday Contra Dance, Town House, Peterborough NH ~ 6-11pm ET ~ https://www.monadnockfolk.org/events/

Mary Chapin Carpenter with Brandy Clark at Colonial Theatre, Laconia NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~

The Green Sisters at Gardner Summer Concert Series, Monument Park, Gardner MA ~ 6pm ET ~

Sam Gleaves at Mount Toby Concerts, Leverett MA ~ 7pm ET ~

https://www.samgleaves.com/

Soggy Po’Boys at the Waterfront Park (sponsored by Chocolate Church Arts Center), Bath ME ~ 5pm ET ~ https://chocolatechurcharts.org/

Saturday, August 2 through Sunday, August 3, 2025

Festival! Back Cove Festival at Payson Park, Portland ME ~ ~ https://backcovefestival.com/ ~ Multi-genre fetsival. Lineup: LUCY DACUS, THEE SACRED SOULS, MARGO PRICE, ST. PAUL & THE BROKEN BONES, RIPE, GRIFFIN WILLIAM SHERRY, CHANCE PEÑA, madi diaz, cimafunk, sarah kinsley, crowe boys, the greeting committee, eliza mclamb, weakened friends, oshima brothers, pihcintu multinational chorus, maine academy of modern music, JACK WHITE, LORD HURON, ANDRE 3000, TURNPIKE TROUBADOURS

Sunday, August 3, 2025

Outlaw Music Festival with Willie Nelson, Bob Dylan, Wilco, Lucinda Williams, and Waylon Payne at BankNH Pavillion, Gilford NH ~ 3:45pm ET ~ https://www.banknhpavilion.com/

Mary Chapin Carpenter and Brandy Clark at Nashua Center for the Arts, Nashua NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://nashuacenterforthearts.com/tickets-events/

The Grateful Dads of Jaffrey at Coopershill Pub, School Street, Peterborough NH ~ 4:00-6:30pm ET ~ https://www.coopershillnh.com/events

Town Mountain at The Iron Horse, 15 Center Street, Northampton MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://ironhorse.org/calendar

Monday, August 4, 2025

Dance! Monday Night Contra Dance at Nelson Town Hall, Nelson NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.monadnockfolk.org/

Tuesday, August 5, 2025

Joe K. Walsh Stringband at One Longfellow Square (outdoors at Lincoln Square Park), Portland ME ~ 7:30pm ET ~

Wednesday, August 6, 2025

Alice Howe and Freebo at Plainfield Arts (Outdoors), Grace United Methodist Church, 13 Mill Street, Plainfield VT ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.plainfieldartsvt.org/event-details-registration/alice-howe-freebo

Sam Robbins at Mont Vernon Summer Concerts, Town Green, Mont Vernon NH ~ 6:30-8pm ET ~ https://samrobbinsmusic.com/tour https://www.montvernonnh.us/mont-vernon-recreation/events/21796

Thursday, August 7, 2025

Tattoo at Summer Concerts on the Common, 13 Temleton Highway, Fitzwilliam NH ~ 7-8:30pm ~

Union Sound at Listen & Lunch Series (Outdoors) Depot Park, Peterborough NH ~ Noon to 1pm ET ~

~ Bring lunch, folding chair or blanket. In the event of rain, concert will be cancelled.

Breaking Strings outdoors at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ 8pm ET ~

Friday, August 8, 2025

Patchouli and Terra Guitarra at Bass Hall, Peterborough NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://pfmsconcerts.org/

The Wood Brothers at Boardinghouse Park, Lowell MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://lowellsummermusic.org/pages/the-wood-brothers

The Joni Project – The Music of Joni Mitchell at Jonathan’s, Ogunquit ME ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://tickets.jonathansogunquit.com/

Club Soda at Friday Summertime Concerts, (Outdoors) Depot Park, Peterborough NH ~ 6-730pm ET ~

~ Bring picnic, folding chair or blanket. In the event of rain, see Facebook page for alternate location.

30th Anniversary of Jerry Garcia’s death, with Giant’s Harp at The Stone Church, Brattleboro VT ~ 8pm ET ~ https://stonechurchvt.com/

Friday, August 8 through Sunday August 10, 2025

Festival! Solarfest at Brandon VT ~ ~ https://solarfest.org/festival-information/ ~ https://acousticmusicscene.com/2025/05/17/solarfest-songwriter-showcase-applications-due-june-1/ ~ performer listings here: https://solarfest.org/music-stage/

Saturday, August 9, 2025

Dance! Muskeg Music Summer Contradance Series at East Thetford Pavillion (by Cedar Circle Farm) , East Thetford VT ~ 7:30-10:30pm ET ~ Bill Shepard BirdVermont@gmail.com ‭(860) 912-0377 ~ LIVE MUSIC, all steps will be taught and called . Beginners and singles *always* welcome. 7:10 pm Walk-through for new dancers. River Road with Nils Fredland calling. Wear - comfortable, loose-fitting clothing in layers - smooth-soled, low-heeled shoes work best. Bring - water to drink, and potluck snacks for the break We’ll have contras, a circle dance, maybe a square dance, and always two waltzes. Folks often change partners after each dance. Admission: $15 - cash, please , sixteen and under - $10

Wayne Long and Aretha Faye at the AMC Highland Center, Crawford Notch, US-302, Bretton Woods, NH ~ 7-9pm ET ~

603-466-2727

Decatur Creek at Old Home Days, New Hampton NH ~ 11:30am to 1:30pm ET ~ https://www.decaturcreek.com/shows

Arts in The Park, Rollins Park, Concord NH ~ 10am-3pm ET ~

Eric Johanson at Jimmy’s Jazz and Blues Club, Portsmouth NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://jimmysoncongress.com/events/

Hazmat Modine at the Waterfront Park (sponsored by Chocolate Church Arts Center), Bath ME ~ 5pm ET ~ https://chocolatechurcharts.org/

Tony Trischka's EarlJam - A Tribute to Earl Scruggs, plus The Stockwell Brothers at Next Stage Arts, Putney VT ~ 6pm ET ~ https://www.nextstagearts.org/events-calendar#/events

Sam Robbins at House Concert, Belfast ME ~ time TBA ~ https://samrobbinsmusic.com/tour Please email samrobbinsmusic@gmail.com for additional information!

Sunday, August 10, 2025

Tony Trischka’s Earl Jam on the Lawn at Groton Hill Music Center, Groton MA ~ 6pm ET ~

Sierra Hull at Boardinghouse Park, Lowell MA ~ 6:30pm ET ~ https://lowellsummermusic.org/pages/sierra-hull

Bonnie Prince Billy with Tash Dorji upstairs at The Press Room, Portsmouth NH ~ 7pm ET ~

Garrett and Nat at Coopershill Pub, School Street, Peterborough NH ~ 4:00-6:30pm ET ~ https://www.coopershillnh.com/events

Rob Ickes and Trey Hensley at The Iron Horse, 15 Center Street, Northampton MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://ironhorse.org/calendar

Stompbox Trio at Next Stage Arts, Putney VT ~ 6pm ET ~ https://www.nextstagearts.org/events-calendar#/events

Mary Chapin Carpenter and Brandy Clark at The Academy of Music, Northampton MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://aomtheatre.com/aom_event/mary-chapin-carpenter-brandy-clark/

Pentagram String Band, Yes Ma’am, and Gypsy Rufina at The Stone Church, Brattleboro VT ~ 7pm ET ~ https://stonechurchvt.com/

Sam Robbins at House Concert at Marion T. Morse Park, Lisbon, ME ~ 6-7:30pm ~ https://samrobbinsmusic.com/tour

Monday, August 11, 2025

Dance! Monday Night Contra Dance at Nelson Town Hall, Nelson NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.monadnockfolk.org/

John R.Miller and Tommy Prine at The Iron Horse, 15 Center Street, Northampton MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://ironhorse.org/calendar

Tuesday, August 12, 2025

Community Open Mic with Bruce Marshall at the AMC Highland Center, Crawford Notch, US-302, Bretton Woods, NH ~ 7-9pm ET ~

603-466-2727 https://brucemarshall.com/

Thursday, August 14, 2025

King Saison Band at Fitzwilliam’s Summer Concerts on the Common, Fitzwilliam NH ~ 6-8pm ET ~

Mariana Iranzi (famly show) at Boarding House Park, Lowell MA ~ 11am ET ~ https://lowellsummermusic.org/pages/kids

Keith Murphy & Becky Tracy Concert on the Common, Hancock, NH ~ 6--7:30pm ET ~ https://www.monadnockfolk.org/event/keith-murphy-becky-tracy-hancock-nh/

Hancock House of Music (Lisa Jane Lipkin) at Listen & Lunch Series (Outdoors) Depot Park, Peterborough NH ~ Noon to 1pm ET ~

~ Bring lunch, folding chair or blanket. In the event of rain, concert will be cancelled.

Joe Pug at The Iron Horse, 15 Center Street, Northampton MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://ironhorse.org/calendar

Chickenshack at the Stone Church Music Club, Newmarket NH ~ 6-8pm ET ~

https://chickenshackbluegrass.com/shows

Mirah with Footings at Chocolate Church Arts Center, Bath ME ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://chocolatechurcharts.org/

John Moreland at The Stone Church, Brattleboro VT ~ 8pm ET ~ https://stonechurchvt.com/

Friday, August 15, 2025

Sugar Kings at Friday Summertime Concerts, (Outdoors) Depot Park, Peterborough NH ~ 6-730pm ET ~

~ Bring picnic, folding chair or blanket. In the event of rain, see Facebook page for alternate location.

Dwayne Dopsie and the Zydeco Hellraisers at The Iron Horse, 15 Center Street, Northampton MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://ironhorse.org/calendar

Saturday, August 16, 2025

Paul Klemperer and Band – World of Rhythm - at Deb’s House, Harrisville NH ~ 5:45pm ET ~ https://pfmsconcerts.org/ ~ address in ticket email

Terrance Simien and the Zydeco Experience at the Colonial Theatre, Bethlehem NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://bethlehemcolonial.org/series/live/

Come "Sing Your Heart Out" at Quaker Meetinghouse, 11 Oxbow Pond Rd. (near Exit 17), Canterbury NH ~ 7-9pm ET ~ Contact Ruth Heath ruthmheath@comcast.net or 603-724-4343 ~ Everyone gets a chance to choose a song, and we'll all leave with lifted hearts. Bring a friend, it's open to all. You can bring an instrument and accompany songs.

The Steel Drivers with Charlie Chronopoulos at the Range, Mason NH ~ 7:00pm ET ~ https://www.therangemason.com/

Sue Foley at The Iron Horse, 15 Center Street, Northampton MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://ironhorse.org/calendar

Calypso Soldiers at the Waterfront Park (sponsored by Chocolate Church Arts Center), Bath ME ~ 5pm ET ~ https://chocolatechurcharts.org/

Sunday, August 17, 2025

Festival! Folksoul Music Festival 2025 at 8 Driscoll Road, Greenfield NH ~ 11:00am to 6:15pmET ~

~ details TBA

Noah Guthrie at Jonathan’s, Ogunquit ME ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://tickets.jonathansogunquit.com/

Tatiana Eva-Marie at The Iron Horse, 15 Center Street, Northampton MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://ironhorse.org/calendar

Monday, August 18, 2025

Dance! Monday Night Contra Dance at Nelson Town Hall, Nelson NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.monadnockfolk.org/

Tuesday, August 19, 2025

Tinsley Ellis at The Iron Horse, 15 Center Street, Northampton MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://ironhorse.org/calendar

Thursday, August 21, 2025

Jake Shimabukuro at Nashua Center for the Arts, Nashua NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://nashuacenterforthearts.com/tickets-events/

Kissing Other PPL, featuring Rachel Baiman and Viv & Riley at The Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/events

Maple Tree-O at Depot Square, Peterborough NH ~ 12 noon ET ~

~ Bring lunch, folding chair or blanket. In the event of rain, concert will be cancelled.

August 21 through August 24, 2025

Festival! Blistered Fingers Family Bluegrass Festival (August), Fairgrounds, Litchfield ME ~ details TBA ~ https://www.blisteredfingers.com/index.php/festivals/august ~ Thursday: Katahdin Valley Boys (ME) , The Kody Norris Show (TN). Blistered Fingers (ME), Katahdin Valley Boys (ME), The Kody Norris Show (TN), Friday: Beartracks (NY), The Seth Sawyer Band (VT), Dave Adkins & Mountain Soul (KY), Beartracks (NY), Nothin' Fancy (VA), Rhonda Vincent & The Rage (MO), Dave Adkins & Mountain Soul (KY), Nothin' Fancy (VA), Rhonda Vincent & The Rage (MO), SATURDAY: Katahdin Valley Boys (ME), Back Woods Road (ME), Nothin' Fancy (VA), The Seth Sawyer Band (VT), Back Woods Road (ME), The Gibson Brothers (NY), The Seth Sawyer Band (VT), Nothin' Fancy (VA), The Gibson Brothers (NY)

SUNDAY: Gospel Sing & Jam With Mike & Mary (MA)

[AUG 22-23] Festival! The 7th Annual Arcadia Folk Festival at Mass Audubon Arcadia Wildlife Sanctuary in Easthampton, MA ~ https://www.arcadiafolkfest.com/ ~ Red Baraat, Jerron Paxton, Little Roots, and Old Hat Stringband, join Josh Ritter, Amy Helm, Steve Poltz, Rachel Baiman, Cloudbelly, Viv & Riley, Betty Soo & more!

Friday, August 22, 2025

Iris Dement at Jonathan’s, Ogunquit ME ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://tickets.jonathansogunquit.com/

Saturday, August 23, 2025

Antje Duvekot and Goodnight Moonshine at Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html

Beg, Steal or Borrow at the AMC Highland Center, Crawford Notch, US-302, Bretton Woods, NH ~ 7-9pm ET ~

603-466-2727 http://www.begstealorborrowvt.com/

Devon Allman’s Blues Summit at Nashua Center for theArts, Nashua NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://nashuacenterforthearts.com/tickets-events/

The Traveling Willburys Revue at Jonathan’s, Ogunquit ME ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://tickets.jonathansogunquit.com/

Judy Collins at Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://prod5.agileticketing.net/websales/pages/info.aspx?evtinfo=477093~d9433c7f-6460-4bb3-8c24-1659bd316930&epguid=922a278b-e9de-4e07-accb-7462d846bc6e&mdy=8/23/2025&

Irish Festival at the Palace Theatre, Manchester NH ~ 5pm ET ~ https://palacetheatre.org/events/nh-irish-festival-2025/ ~ The Spain Brothers, Ronan Tynan, Screaming Orphans, Mick McAuley, Eileen Ivers, Kate McNally MC

Sunday, August 24, 2025

Josh Ritter and the Royal City Band at Boardinghouse Park, Lowell MA ~ 6:30pm ET ~

The Neave Trio at the Dance Hall, Kittery ME ~ 7:30-9:00pm ~ https://www.thedancehallkittery.org/calendar

Ruthie Foster at Jimmy’s Jazz and Blues Club, 135 Congress Street, Portsmouth NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~

Ishna at Coopershill Pub, School Street, Peterborough NH ~ 4:00-6:30pm ET ~ https://www.coopershillnh.com/events

Monday, August 25, 2025

Dance! Monday Night Contra Dance at Nelson Town Hall, Nelson NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.monadnockfolk.org/

Yellowhouse Blues Band at Jimmy’s Jazz and Blues Club, 135 Congress Street, Portsmouth NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~

Jake Shimabukuro at The Iron Horse, 15 Center Street, Northampton MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://ironhorse.org/calendar

Wednesday, August 27, 2025

Ricky Skaggs and Kentucky Thunder at Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html

The Temptations at The Historic Theatre at The Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.themusichall.org/events/

Mary Remington at Chocolate Church Arts Center, Bath ME ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://chocolatechurcharts.org/

Thursday, August 28, 2025

Walden Whitham at Depot Square, Peterborough NH ~ 12 noon ET ~

~ Bring lunch, folding chair or blanket. In the event of rain, concert will be cancelled.

Friday, August 29, 2025

Indigo Girls and Melissa Ethridge at BankNH Pavillion, Gilford NH ~ doors: 6pm show: 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.banknhpavilion.com/

Duke Robillard at Jonathan’s, Ogunquit ME ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://tickets.jonathansogunquit.com/

Friday, August 29 through Saturday, August 30, 2025

Festival! Under the Oaks, Farmington ME ~ ~ https://www.goldenoakband.com/ ~ Tall Heights, Goldenoak, Lizzie No, Splendid Torch, Ben Cosgrove, Louisa Stancioff, Cilla Bonnie, Midnight Breakfast

Saturday, August 30, 2025

Open Mic sponsored by Rindge Historical Society at Historical Society Museum (Outdoors), 24 School Street, Rindge NH ~ 1-5pm ET ~ Contact: Ray Siekierski nooniekirk52@gmail.com ~ featuring Not Dead Yet

Bonnie Raitt with Jimmie Vaughn and the Tilt-A-Whirl Band at BankNH Pavillion, Gilford NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.banknhpavilion.com/

Della Mae at Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://pfmsconcerts.org/

Keene Music Festival, Main Street, Keen NH ~ 11am ET ~

~ multi-genre festival.

Pan Fried Steel at the Waterfront Park (sponsored by Chocolate Church Arts Center), Bath ME ~ 5pm ET ~ https://chocolatechurcharts.org/

Saturday, August 28 through Sunday, August 31, 2025

Festival! County Bluegrass Festival at Fort Fairfield ME ~ ~ http://countybluegrass.com/ ~ Carson Petrs and Iron Mountain (TN), Nick Chandler and Delivered (NC), Seerene Green (PA), The Grass Messengers (NY), Mike Mitchell (VA), The Ruta Beggars (MA), High River, Blistered Fingers (ME), Dirigo Strings (ME)

Festival! Rhythm and Roots Festival, Ninigret Park, Charlestoen RI ~ ~

~ Little Feat, Trampled by Turtles, Blackberry Smoke, Molly Tuttle, The Wood Brothers, Lettuce, Asleep at the Wheel, Steve Earle, Duane Betts & Palmetto Motel, Donna the Buffalo, Mountain Grass Unit, George Porter Jr. & Runnin’ Pardners, New Breed Brass Band, The Last Revel, Johnny Mullenax, Adam Ezra Group, Joe Louis Walker Big Band, Della Mae, Two Runner, The Revelers, JD Simo & Luther Dickinson, Griffin William Sherry, Funky Dawgz Brass Band, TAE & The Neighborly, Copilot, The Free Label, Steve Riley & The Mamou Playboys, Sneezy, Balfa Toujours, Balfa Toujours, Bruce Sunpie & The Louisiana Sunspots, Wayne Singleton, Planet Zydeco, Christine Ohlman, The Knickerbocker All Stars

Festival! Crooked River Gathering 2025, Hiram ME ~ ~

Sunday, August 31, 2025

David Wax Museum at The Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.themusichall.org/events/

Windfish at Coopershill Pub, School Street, Peterborough NH ~ 4:00-6:30pm ET ~ https://www.coopershillnh.com/events

Monday, September 1, 2025

Dance! Monday Night Contra Dance at Nelson Town Hall, Nelson NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.monadnockfolk.org/

The Troubador Revue (First Friday) Open Mic at Monadnock Country Club, 49High Street, Peterborough NH ~ 6:30pm ET ~

Celtic & Québécois Festival (Cantrip, Keith Murphy & Yann Falquet, and Cécilia) at Next Stage Arts, Putney VT ~ 3pm ET ~ https://www.nextstagearts.org/events-calendar#/events

Thursday, September 4, 2025

Luke Bower at The Iron Horse, 15 Center Street, Northampton MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://ironhorse.org/calendar

Friday, September 5, 2025

Jocelyn Petit and Ellen Gira at the Great North Woods Center for the Arts, Columbia NH ~ 5pm ET ~ https://gnwca.org/

Becca Stevens at Jimmy’s Jazz and Blues Club, 135 Congress Street, Portsmouth NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~

The Suitcase Junket at The Iron Horse, 15 Center Street, Northampton MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://ironhorse.org/calendar

Saturday, September 6, 2025

Rani Arbo and Daisy Mayhem at Bass Hall, Peterborough NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://pfmsconcerts.org/

Banjo and Fiddle Contest at Lowell Summer Music Series, Boarding House Park, Lowell MA ~ 6:30pm ET ~ https://lowellsummermusic.org/pages/banjo-and-fiddle

Bread and Pupppet Theatre at Bread and Puppet Farm, Glover VT ~ 3pm ET ~

Skye Consort & Emma Björling at the Colonial Theatre, Bethlehem NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://bethlehemcolonial.org/series/live/

Judy Collins at Jonathan’s, Ogunquit ME ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://tickets.jonathansogunquit.com/

Crocodile River Music (Music, art, and cultures of Africa) at Next Stage Arts, Putney VT ~ 5pm ET ~ https://www.nextstagearts.org/events-calendar#/events

Sunday, September 7, 2025

Dance! Concord English Country Dance at Hugh Gallen State Office Building, Cor. Brown and Kent Rds., Concord NH ~ 3-6pm ET ~

Phil Henry and Erin Ash Sullivan at Stage 33 Live, Bellows Falls VT ~ 3pm ET ~

Bread and Puppet Theatre at Addison County Fairgrounds, Middlebury VT ~ 4:30pm ET ~

Session Americana at Groton Hill Performing Arts, Groton MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://grotonhill.org/concerts/bela-fleck-edmar-castaneda-antonio-sanchez-trio/

Duquette at Averill House Vineyard, 21 Averill Road, Brookline NH ~ 1:30-3:30pm ET ~

The Grateful Dads of Jaffrey at Coopershill Pub, School Street, Peterborough NH ~ 4:00-6:30pm ET ~ https://www.coopershillnh.com/events

The Sweet Remains at The Iron Horse, 15 Center Street, Northampton MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://ironhorse.org/calendar

Tuesday, September 9, 2025

Ron Sexsmith at The Iron Horse, 15 Center Street, Northampton MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://ironhorse.org/calendar

Wednesday, September 10, 2025

Tuba Skinny at Nashua Center for the Arts, Nashua NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://nashuacenterforthearts.com/tickets-events/

Thursday, September 11, 2025

Cut Worms at The Iron Horse, 15 Center Street, Northampton MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://ironhorse.org/calendar

Friday, September 12, 2025

Dance! Dover Second Friday Dance at St John's United Methodist Church, 20 Cataract Ave, Dover, NH ~ 7:30-10:30pm ET ~

Le Vent du Nord at Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html

Chris Smither at Chocolate Church Arts Center, 804 Washington Street, Bath ME ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://chocolatechurcharts.org/events

Biriba Union at the Showroom at Colonial Theatre, Keenw NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://thecolonial.org/events/

Rani Arbo and Daisy Mayhem at Bass Hall, Peterborough NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://pfmsconcerts.org/node/336

Saturday, September 13, 2025

Folksoul at Deb’s House, Harrisville NH ~ 1:45pm ET ~ https://pfmsconcerts.org/ ~ address in ticket email

Dar Williams at The Academy of Music, Northampton MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://aomtheatre.com/aom_event/dar-williams/

Arts in The Park, Rollins Park, Concord NH ~ 10am-3pm ET ~

The Gaslight Tinkers and Sammy & Brothers at Next Stage Arts, Putney VT ~ 5pm ET ~ https://www.nextstagearts.org/events-calendar#/events

Devendra Banhart at The Stone Church, Brattleboro VT ~ 8pm ET ~ https://stonechurchvt.com/

Sunday, September 14, 2025

Cheryl Wheeler at The Iron Horse, 15 Center Street, Northampton MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://ironhorse.org/calendar

Thursday, September 18, 2025

Garnet Rogers at The Flying Goose, 40 Andover Road, New London NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.flyinggoose.com/events/

Windborne at The Iron Horse, 15 Center Street, Northampton MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://ironhorse.org/calendar

Friday, September 19, 2025

Alison Krauss and Union Station, and Jerry Douglas at BankNH Pavillion, Gilford NH ~ toime TBA ~ https://www.banknhpavilion.com/

Loudon Wainwright III and Chris Smither at Groton Hill Arts Center, Groton MA ~ 8pm ET ~

Patty Larkin and Lucy Kaplansky at Jonathan’s, Ogunquit ME ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://tickets.jonathansogunquit.com/

Crys Matthews with Heather Mae at the Showroom at Colonial Theatre, Keenw NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://thecolonial.org/events/

Cher at The Iron Horse, 15 Center Street, Northampton MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://ironhorse.org/calendar

Rose City Band with Wet Tuna at The Iron Horse, 15 Center Street, Northampton MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://ironhorse.org/calendar

Ordinary Elephant at Next Stage Arts, Putney VT ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.nextstagearts.org/events-calendar#/events

Saturday, September 20, 2025

Dance! Concord contra dance at the City-Wide Community Center, 14 Canterbury Rd., Concord, NH ~ 7:00 – 10:00pm. ET ~ Music by Here on the Hill. No experience necessary. All dances taught. Beginners, singles, families welcome. ~

Come "Sing Your Heart Out" at Quaker Meetinghouse, 11 Oxbow Pond Rd. (near Exit 17), Canterbury NH ~ 7-9pm ET ~ Contact Ruth Heath ruthmheath@comcast.net or 603-724-4343 ~ Everyone gets a chance to choose a song, and we'll all leave with lifted hearts. Bring a friend, it's open to all. You can bring an instrument and accompany songs.

Garnet Rogers at Bass Hall, Peterborough NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://pfmsconcerts.org/concert/garnet-rogers-092025

STEVE SUFFETT, PAT LAMANNA and RICHARD MATTOCKS at Mount Toby Concerts, Leverett MA ~ 7pm ET ~

https://www.stevesuffet.com/ http://patlamanna.com/

Will Dailey at Groton Hill Arts Center, Groton MA ~ 8pm ET ~

Kate Taylor at Jonathan’s, Ogunquit ME ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://tickets.jonathansogunquit.com/

NHPR Block Party at NHPR parking lot, Concord NH ~ details and timing TBA ~ https://www.nhpr.org/inside-nhpr/2025-06-04/from-studio-to-stage-celebrating-30-years-of-kate-mcnally-and-the-folk-show ~ Will include a contra dance!

Dougie Poole with Margaux at The Iron Horse, 15 Center Street, Northampton MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://ironhorse.org/calendar

Sunday, September 21, 2025

Celtic Thunder at Nashua Center for theArts, Nashua NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://nashuacenterforthearts.com/tickets-events/

Windfish at Coopershill Pub, School Street, Peterborough NH ~ 4:00-6:30pm ET ~ https://www.coopershillnh.com/events

Tuesday, September 23, 2025

Hayes Carll at The Iron Horse, 15 Center Street, Northampton MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://ironhorse.org/calendar

Wednesday, September 24, 2025

The Harp Twins at the Great North Woods Center for the Arts, Columbia NH ~ 5pm ET ~ https://gnwca.org/

Thursday, September 25, 2025

Matt Heckler, Joe’s Truck Stop, and Bandit Queen of Sorrows at The Stone Church, Brattleboro VT ~ 8pm ET ~ https://stonechurchvt.com/

Friday, September 26, 2025

Eileen Ivers at Groton Hill Arts Center, Groton MA ~ 8pm ET ~

Mipso at The Iron Horse, 15 Center Street, Northampton MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://ironhorse.org/calendar

Zoe Keating at The Stone Church, Brattleboro VT ~ 8pm ET ~ https://stonechurchvt.com/

Saturday, September 27, 2025

Open Mic sponsored by Rindge Historical Society at Historical Society Museum (Outdoors), 24 School Street, Rindge NH ~ 1-5pm ET ~ Contact: Ray Siekierski nooniekirk52@gmail.com ~ featuring Rick Ekstrom

Vieux Farka Touré at the Colonial Theatre, Bethlehem NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://bethlehemcolonial.org/series/live/

Mark Mandeville & Raianne Richards with Luminous Crush at Stage 33 Live, Bellows Falls VT ~ 3pm ET ~

Donna the Buffalo at Chocolate Church Arts Center, 804 Washington Street, Bath ME ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://chocolatechurcharts.org/events

Festival! Central Massachusetts Irish Festival at Community Park, Winchendon MA ~ 12 noon ~ https://www.centralmassirishfestival.com/

~ Devri, The Pourmen, Slainte

Black Uhuru at The Stone Church, Brattleboro VT ~ 8pm ET ~ https://stonechurchvt.com/

Sunday, September 28, 2025

Luke Bulla and Michael Daves at Groton Hill Arts Center, Groton MA ~ 8pm ET ~

Ishna at Coopershill Pub, School Street, Peterborough NH ~ 4:00-6:30pm ET ~ https://www.coopershillnh.com/events

Sweet Honey in the Rock at the Showroom at Colonial Theatre, Keene NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://thecolonial.org/events/

Tuesday, September 30, 2025

Ana Popovic at The Iron Horse, 15 Center Street, Northampton MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://ironhorse.org/calendar

Chris Moyse & Floyds Row at Academy of Music Theatre, Northampton, MA ~ 7:30am ET ~ https://aomtheatre.com/aom_event/double-bill-chris-moyse-singer-songwriter-floyds-row https://chrismoysemusic.com/

Wednesday, October 1, 2025

The Cactus Blossoms at The Iron Horse, 15 Center Street, Northampton MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://ironhorse.org/calendar

Thursday, October 2, 2025

Darrell Scott at The Iron Horse, 15 Center Street, Northampton MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://ironhorse.org/calendar

Chris Moyse & Floyds Row at the Music Hall Lounge, Portsmouth NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.themusichall.org/about/spaces/the-lounge/ https://chrismoysemusic.com/

Friday, October 3 through Sunday, October 5, 2025

Festival! Django by the Sea Festival at The Dance Hall, 7 Walker Street, Kittery ME ~ ~ https://www.thedancehallkittery.org/calendar https://www.thedancehallkittery.org/events/django-by-the-sea-festival-2025

Thursday, October 2, 2025

Jon Pousette-Dart at The Flying Goose, 40 Andover Road, New London NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.flyinggoose.com/events/

Friday, October 3, 2025

Taylor Ashton at Groton Hill Arts Center, Groton MA ~ 8pm ET ~

Saturday, October 4, 2025

Darrell Scott at Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html

Jeffrey Foucault with Old Hat String Band at The Iron Horse, 15 Center Street, Northampton MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://ironhorse.org/calendar

Sunday, October 5, 2025

Dance! Concord English Country Dance at Hugh Gallen State Office Building, Cor. Brown and Kent Rds., Concord NH ~ 3-6pm ET ~

Monday, October 6, 2025

Mindy Smith at The Iron Horse, 15 Center Street, Northampton MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://ironhorse.org/calendar

Tuesday, October 7, 2025

Coco Montoya at The Iron Horse, 15 Center Street, Northampton MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://ironhorse.org/calendar

Wednesday, October 8, 2025

John Gorka at The Flying Goose, 40 Andover Road, New London NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.flyinggoose.com/events/

Veretzki Pass & A Glezele Tey at The Iron Horse, 15 Center Street, Northampton MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://ironhorse.org/calendar

The Tallest Man on Earth at The Academy of Music, Northampton MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://aomtheatre.com/aom_event/the-tallest-man-on-earth/

Shawn Mullins at The Stone Church, Brattleboro VT ~ 8pm ET ~ https://stonechurchvt.com/

Thursday, October 9, 2025

Pierre Bensusan at Unitarian Church, Peterborough NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://pfmsconcerts.org/index.php/ https://pfmsconcerts.org/concert/pierre-bensusan-100925

Friday, October 10, 2025

Dance! Dover Second Friday Dance at St John's United Methodist Church, 20 Cataract Ave, Dover, NH ~ 7:30-10:30pm ET ~

Ruthie Foster at the Colonial Theatre, Bethlehem NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://bethlehemcolonial.org/series/live/

Tannahill Weavers at Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html

Saturday, October 11, 2025

Arts in The Park, Rollins Park, Concord NH ~ 10am-3pm ET ~

Monday, October 13, 2025

Johnnyswim at The Historic Theatre at The Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.themusichall.org/events/

Thursday, October 16, 2025

Nora Brown at The Iron Horse, 15 Center Street, Northampton MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://ironhorse.org/calendar

Friday, October 17, 2025

Nora Brown at Chocolate Church Arts Center, 804 Washington Street, Bath ME ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://chocolatechurcharts.org/events

Fred Eaglesmith and The Velvet Frogs at The Iron Horse, 15 Center Street, Northampton MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://ironhorse.org/calendar

Saturday, October 18. 2025

Come "Sing Your Heart Out" at Quaker Meetinghouse, 11 Oxbow Pond Rd. (near Exit 17), Canterbury NH ~ 7-9pm ET ~ Contact Ruth Heath ruthmheath@comcast.net or 603-724-4343 ~ Everyone gets a chance to choose a song, and we'll all leave with lifted hearts. Bring a friend, it's open to all. You can bring an instrument and accompany songs.

Reggie Harris at Mount Toby Concerts, Leverett MA ~ 7pm ET ~

Sunday, October 19, 2025

Draa Hobbs CD Release Show at Stage 33 Live, Bellows Falls VT ~ 3pm ET ~

Wednesday, October 22, 2025

Pokey Lafarge at The Iron Horse, 15 Center Street, Northampton MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://ironhorse.org/calendar

Thursday, October 23, 2025

Maia Sharp & Catie Curtis at The Flying Goose, 40 Andover Road, New London NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.flyinggoose.com/events/

Saturday, October 25, 2025

Open Mic sponsored by Rindge Historical Society at Rindge Meeting House, Payson Rd, Rindge NH ~ 1-5pm ET ~ Contact: Ray Siekierski nooniekirk52@gmail.com ~ featuring Andrew Lewis

Del McCoury Band at Groton Hill Performing Arts, Groton MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://grotonhill.org/concerts/bela-fleck-edmar-castaneda-antonio-sanchez-trio/

Sunday, November 2, 2025

Le Vent du Nord at Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://pfmsconcerts.org/

SG Goodman with Fust at The Iron Horse, 15 Center Street, Northampton MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://ironhorse.org/calendar

Wednesday, November 5, 2025

Kelsey Waldon at The Iron Horse, 15 Center Street, Northampton MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://ironhorse.org/calendar

Thursday, November 6, 2025

David Francey at The Flying Goose, 40 Andover Road, New London NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.flyinggoose.com/events/

Friday, November 7, 2025

Damn Tall Buildings at Groton Hill Arts Center, Groton MA ~ 8pm ET ~

Saturday, November 8, 2025

Winterpills at The Iron Horse, 15 Center Street, Northampton MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://ironhorse.org/calendar

David Wilcox at Bass Hall Peterborough NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://pfmsconcerts.org/node/358

Sunday, November 9, 2025

Dance! Concord English Country Dance at Hugh Gallen State Office Building, Cor. Brown and Kent Rds., Concord NH ~ 3-6pm ET ~

Heather Mae + Olivia Nied at Stage 33 Live, Bellows Falls VT ~ 6pm ET ~

David Wilcox at Bass Hall, Peterborough NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://pfmsconcerts.org/

Thursday, November 13, 2025

David Francey at The Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/events

David Wilcox at The Flying Goose, 40 Andover Road, New London NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.flyinggoose.com/events/

Alasdair Fraser and Natalie Haas atBNH Stage, 16 South Main Street, Concord NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.ccanh.com/shows-and-concerts

Friday, November 14, 2025

Dance! Dover Second Friday Dance at St John's United Methodist Church, 20 Cataract Ave, Dover, NH ~ 7:30-10:30pm ET ~

Alasdair Fraser and Natalie Haas at Groton Hill Arts Center, Groton MA ~ 8pm ET ~

Chris Smither and the Motivators at The Iron Horse, 15 Center Street, Northampton MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://ironhorse.org/calendar

Saturday, November 15, 2025

The Nields at Bass Hall, Peterborough NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://pfmsconcerts.org/

Come "Sing Your Heart Out" at Quaker Meetinghouse, 11 Oxbow Pond Rd. (near Exit 17), Canterbury NH ~ 7-9pm ET ~ Contact Ruth Heath ruthmheath@comcast.net or 603-724-4343 ~ Everyone gets a chance to choose a song, and we'll all leave with lifted hearts. Bring a friend, it's open to all. You can bring an instrument and accompany songs.

Banish Misfortune at Mount Toby Concerts, Leverett MA ~ 7pm ET ~

Chris Smither and the Motivators at The Iron Horse, 15 Center Street, Northampton MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://ironhorse.org/calendar

Sunday, November 16, 2025

The Barr Brothers at The Iron Horse, 15 Center Street, Northampton MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://ironhorse.org/calendar

Tuesday, November 18, 2025

Alasdair Fraser and Natalie Haas at The Iron Horse, 15 Center Street, Northampton MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://ironhorse.org/calendar

Thursday, November 20, 2025

Alice Howe at The Flying Goose, 40 Andover Road, New London NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https:alicehowe.com/ https://www.flyinggoose.com/events/

The Wailin’ Jennys at Groton Hill Music, Groton MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~

Friday, November 21, 2025

The Wailin’ Jennys at Groton Hill Music Center, Groton MA ~ two shows: 3pm and 8pm ET ~

~ SOLD OUT as of March 28, 2025

Saturday, November 22, 2025

Susan Werner at Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html

Sunday, November 23, 2025

NHPR Folk Potluck ~ place and time TBA ~ https://www.nhpr.org/inside-nhpr/2025-06-04/from-studio-to-stage-celebrating-30-years-of-kate-mcnally-and-the-folk-show

Hayley Reardon and Judit Neddermann at The Iron Horse, 15 Center Street, Northampton MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://ironhorse.org/calendar

Saturday, November 29, 2025

Ronnie Earl and The Broadcasters at The Iron Horse, 15 Center Street, Northampton MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://ironhorse.org/calendar

Wednesday, December 3, 2025

Tony Trischka “Of a Winter’s Night” full band show at The Iron Horse, 15 Center Street, Northampton MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://ironhorse.org/calendar

Thursday, December 4, 2025

Squirrel Nut Zippers at Nashau Center for the Arts, Nashua NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~

Friday, November 5, 2025

Chris Smither and the Motivators at The Iron Horse, 15 Center Street, Northampton MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://ironhorse.org/calendar

Saturday, December 6, 2025

Carrie and Michael Kline at Mount Toby Concerts, Leverett MA ~ 7pm ET ~

Sunday, December 7, 2025

Tom Rush with Matt Nakoa at The Flying Goose, 40 Andover Road, New London NH ~ two shows: 2pm and 7pm ET ~ https://www.flyinggoose.com/events/

Wednesday, December 10, 2025

Socks in the Frying Pan at The Iron Horse, 15 Center Street, Northampton MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://ironhorse.org/calendar

Thursday, December 11, 2025

Unsung Heroes Band at The Flying Goose, 40 Andover Road, New London NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.flyinggoose.com/events/

Friday, December 12, 2025

Dance! Dover Second Friday Dance at St John's United Methodist Church, 20 Cataract Ave, Dover, NH ~ 7:30-10:30pm ET ~

The Screaming Orphans at Chocolate Church Arts Center, 804 Washington Street, Bath ME ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://chocolatechurcharts.org/events

Sunday, December 14, 2025 Dance! Concord English Country Dance at Hugh Gallen State Office Building, Cor. Brown and Kent Rds., Concord NH ~ 3-6pm ET ~

Natalie McMaster and Donell Leahy at Nashua Center for the Arts, Nashua NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://nashuacenterforthearts.com/tickets-events/

Wednesday, September 17, 2025

Celtic Woman Christmas Tour at Lowell Memorial Auditorium, Lowell MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~

Thursday, December 18, 2025

Harvey Reid and Joyce Andersen at The Flying Goose, 40 Andover Road, New London NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.flyinggoose.com/events/

Saturday, December 20, 2025

Come "Sing Your Heart Out" at Quaker Meetinghouse, 11 Oxbow Pond Rd. (near Exit 17), Canterbury NH ~ 7-9pm ET ~ Contact Ruth Heath ruthmheath@comcast.net or 603-724-4343 ~ Everyone gets a chance to choose a song, and we'll all leave with lifted hearts. Bring a friend, it's open to all. You can bring an instrument and accompany songs.

Saturday, March 21, 2026

The Secret Chord (songs of Leonard Cohen) at Mount Toby Concerts, Leverett MA ~ 7pm ET ~

https://thesecretchord.band/

Saturday, September 19, 2026

Joe Crookston at Mount Toby Concerts, Leverett MA ~ 7pm ET ~

Lunasa’s Irish Solstice Celebrtion at Groton Hill Arts Center, Groton MA ~ 8pm ET ~