Folk Show Music and Dance Calendar 5.11.25

NHPR Folk Calendar of virtual and actual concerts, open mics, contradances, etc

Monday, May 12, 2025 edition

Many event announcements have short lead-times. Check the NHPR Folk Show Facebook page for timely announcements.

Monday, May 12, 2025

Dance! Monday Night Contra Dance at Nelson Town Hall, Nelson NH ~ 7:3pm ET ~ https://www.monadnockfolk.org/

Tuesday, May 13, 2025

Martyn Joseph at The Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.themusichall.org/events/

Wednesday, May 14, 2025

Dance! Wednesday English Dance at Guiding Star Grange, 401 Chapman Street,Greenfield MA ~ 7-9:30pm ET ~ https://guidingstargrange.org/events.html ~ Music: Amy, Earl, and Corey - Caller: Graham

Thursday, May 15, 2025

Carsie Blanton at The Stone Church, Brattleboro VT ~ 7pm ET ~ https://stonechurchvt.com/#/events

Steve Poltz at the Chocolate Church, 804 Washington Street, Bath, ME ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.chocolatechurcharts.org/events

House of Hamill at Blasty Bough Brewing Company, 3 Griffin Rd, Epsom, NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://events.cocoatickets.com/blasty-bough-brewing-co/house-of-hamill 603 738-4717

Art Off The Walls at Currier Museum of Art, 160 Ash Street, Manchester NH ~ 5-8pm ET ~ https://currier.org/ ~ sculpture demo, poetry slam, music by Mike Becker and the Black Pudding Rovers.

Friday, May 16, 2025

Dance! Elixir Farewell Contra Dance at Guiding Star Grange, 401 Chapman Street,Greenfield MA ~ 7-9:30pm ET ~ https://guidingstargrange.org/events.html ~ Music: Amy, Earl, and Corey - Caller: Graham

Joe Jencks at All Souls UU Church, Brattleboro VT ~ 7pm ET ~ https://joejencks.com/ https://checkout.square.site/merchant/KAX2Q6QPERZQ9/checkout/CWSAPIYYQZ36NO4IUCL3MX2S ~ This is an immigrants rights benefit concert

Mary Frances Leahy at Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html

Duke Robillard at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ doors 7pm show 8pm ET ~ https://onelongfellowsquare.com/upcoming-shows-events/

Kat Wallace with High Horse at The Dance Hall, 7 Walker Street, Kittery ME ~ 7:30-9:00pm ~ https://www.thedancehallkittery.org/calendar https://www.katwallacemusic.com/ https://highhorseband.com/

Liz Frame and Todd Hearon at The Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.themusichall.org/events/

Friday, May 16 through Monday, May 19, 2025

Festival! The Thing in the Spring at Nova Arts, Keene NH ~ ~ https://www.novaarts.org/thething ~ Stephen Malkmus, Josh Johnson, Amirtha Kidambi's Elder Ones, Califone, Joan Shelley, Aisha Burns, Speedy Ortiz, Maria Somerville, Sunburned Hand of the Man, The Argus Quartet, Mirah, Kal Marks, Cozy Throne, Liz Pelly, Wake in Fright, Dakou Dakou, Roger Clark Miller: Solo Electric Guitar Ensemble, Sam Moss, Sailor Down, Minibeast, Rong, Derek Sensale, Maryse Smith, Zenaida Peterson, Audrey Zee Whitesides, Sadie Dupuis, Sara Mae, John-Francis Quiñonez, Muggs Fogarty, Big Nazo

Saturday, May 17, 2025

Dance! Third Saturday Contra Dance at Guiding Star Grange, 401 Chapman Street,Greenfield MA ~ 7:30-11pm ET ~ https://guidingstargrange.org/events.html ~

Dance! Concord Contra Dance at the City-Wide Community Center, 14, Canterbury Rd., Concord Heights, NH ~ 7-10pm ET ~ https://concordnhcontra.wordpress.com/ ~ Chris Ricciotti calls with music by Vince O'Donnell, Bruce Cobb, and David Moore. No experience necessary. All dances taught. Beginners, singles, families welcome.

Crys Matthews at New Moon Coffee House, Haverhill MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://newmooncoffeehouse.org/shows/

Joe Jencks at Mount Toby Concerts, Leverett MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://joejencks.com/ https://mttobyconcerts.wordpress.com/schedule/

Stephen Kellogg at Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html

Livingston Taylor at Jonathan’s, Ogunquit ME ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://tickets.jonathansogunquit.com/

Come "Sing Your Heart Out" at Quaker Meetinghouse, 11 Oxbow Pond Rd. (near Exit 17), Canterbury NH ~ 7-9pm ET ~ Contact Ruth Heath ruthmheath@comcast.net or 603-724-4343 ~ Everyone gets a chance to choose a song, and we'll all leave with lifted hearts. Bring a friend, it's open to all. You can bring an instrument and accompany songs.

Cantrip at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ doors 7pm show 8pm ET ~ https://onelongfellowsquare.com/upcoming-shows-events/

Vance Gilbert at New Song at Bedford Town Hall, 10 Mudge Way, Bedford MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://newsongbedford.org/concerts/

Maine Singer Songwriters Denny Breau, Carole Wise & Bruce Marshall at the Chocolate Church, Bath ME ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.chocolatechurcharts.org/events/denny-breau-carol-wise-bruce-marshall-17-may

McGettigan & Gilbert at Marcus P’s Restaurant, Route 101, Wilton NH ~ 6pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/690162040071346/

Joyce Andersen at Althea’s Lounge, Stone Church Music Club, Newmarket NH ~ 3:30-6:00pm ET ~ https://www.portsmouthnhtickets.com/e/joyce-andersen-upstairs-in-the-lounge/tickets

Sunday, May 18, 2025

Jackson Greene at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ doors 7pm show 8pm ET ~ https://onelongfellowsquare.com/upcoming-shows-events/

Revels North May Celebration [location TBA[~ afternoon ~ https://www.revelsnorth.org/programs-events

Public Sing! Friends of theGreenfield Dance at Guiding Star Grange, 401 Chapman Street,Greenfield MA ~ 2pm ET ~ https://guidingstargrange.org/events.html ~

Wednesday, May 21, 2025

Mark Schatz - The Solo Concert at notloB Parlour Concerts, Harvard MA ~ doors 6:30pm concert 7pm ET ~ https://www.markschatz.net/ ~ Outdoors at a private residence in Harvard, Massachusetts. Tickets by freewill offering. The address will be shared when the reservation request is confirmed. Please bring a folding chair or blanket. BYOB / snacks. RESERVATIONS REQUIRED: Please email notloBreservations at gmail dot com Include your name, which concert(s) you are requesting to reserve, the best way to reach you, and number in your party. https://groups.google.com/g/notlob-parlour-concerts/ https://www.facebook.com/notloBParlourConcerts/ Phone – 413-658-4585

The Squeezebox Stompers at The Chocolate Chrch Arts Center, Bath ME ~ 7:30 pm ET ~ https://www.chocolatechurcharts.org/events/

Friday, May 23, 2025

Jen Kearney upstairs at the Press Room, Portsmouth NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://pressroomnh.com/live-music-portsmouth-nh-events/

Squeezebox Stompers at The Chocolate Church, 804 Washington Street, Bath, ME~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.chocolatechurcharts.org/events

Old Hat String Band at The Dance Hall, 7 Walker Street, Kittery ME ~ 7:30-9:00pm ~ https://www.thedancehallkittery.org/calendar

James Montgomery Blues Band at Jonathan’s, Ogunquit ME ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://tickets.jonathansogunquit.com/

Saturday, May 24, 2025

Dance! First Annual Spring Blossom Ball at the Town House, Peterborough NH ~ 6:30-11pm ET ~ https://www.monadnockfolk.org/event/spring-blossom-ball-peterborough-nh/ 603-762-0235 ~ Adina Gordon with Northwoods (Molly Tucker, Casey Murray & Sam Zakon-Anderson). Lisa Greenleaf with The Star Charters (Cecilia Vacanti, Jess Newman & Mark Price)

Andrew Duhon at Bass Hall, Peterborough NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://pfmsconcerts.org/concert/andrew-duhon-052425

Rafa Moreno and Vibra Tropical at The Dance Hall, 7 Walker Street, Kittery ME ~ 7:30-9:00pm ~ https://www.thedancehallkittery.org/calendar

Dance! May 24 Line Dance, 159 Greenville Road, New Ipswich NH ~ 6-10pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/716730227419716/

Sunday, May 25, 2025

Shape Note Sing (Fourth Sundays), Public Library , Nelson NH ~ 2-4pm ET ~ 603.762.0235 https://www.monadnockfolk.org/

The Massacoustics at The Music Hall Lounge, 131 Congress Street, Portsmouth NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.themusichall.org/events/amythyst-kiah/

Neil Pearlman at The Dance Hall, 7 Walker Street, Kittery ME ~ 5pm ~ https://www.thedancehallkittery.org/calendar

Shades of Bkues at Jonathan’s, Ogunquit ME ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://tickets.jonathansogunquit.com/

Wendy Keith & Walden Witham, Off the Cuff! At Keene Unitarian Universalist Church,69 Washington St., Keene, NH ~ 2pm ET ~

Dan & Faith (feature) at the Parish Center for the Arts Open Mic, 10 Lincoln Street, Westford, MA ~ Music starts at 6:30pm ET; Feature is usually around 8pm ET ~ https://www.danandfaith.com/

Monday, May 26, 2025

Melissa Carper and Todd Day Wait at The Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/events

Friday, May 30, 2025

BriezyJane and the Hurricane at the Brew Barn, 455 Highland Avenue, Phillipston MA ~ 5-8pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/1142267103960972/

Truffle at The Dance Hall, 7 Walker Street, Kittery ME ~ 7:30-9:00pm ~ https://www.thedancehallkittery.org/calendar

Dwayne Haggins with Skye Darling at the Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.themusichall.org/events

Saturday, May 31, 2025

Open Mic sponsored by Rindge Historical Society at Historical Society Museum (Outdoors), 24 School Street, Rindge NH ~ 1-5pm ET ~ Contact: Ray Siekierski nooniekirk52@gmail.com ~ featuring Glenn and Polly

Arabic Music Community Ensemble at The Chocolate Church, 804 Washington Street, Bath, ME~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.chocolatechurcharts.org/events

GoldenOak at the Spillover Inn, Eustis ME ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.goldenoakband.com/

Clan Cameron Ceilidh at Bass Hall, Peterborough NH ~ 6-10pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/1320926045719404/

Sunday, June 1, 2025

Dance! Concord English Country Dance at Hugh Gallen State Office Building, Cor. Brown and Kent Rds., Concord NH ~ 3-6pm ET ~ https://manylives-oneworld.com/dave-bateman/nhecds/

Joan Osborne – Dylanology - at Groton Hill Music Center, Groton MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://grotonhill.org/tickets/

Lui Collins with Anand Nayak at Town Hall, Nelson NH ~ 3pm ET ~ 603.762.0235 https://www.monadnockfolk.org/ https://www.luicollins.net/ https://www.luicollins.net/event/monadnock-folklore-society-w-anand-nayak/

Jenna Moynihan and Owen Marshall at Blasty Bough Brewing Company, 3 Griffin Rd, Epsom, NH ~ 3pm ET ~ https://events.cocoatickets.com/blasty-bough-brewing-co/jenna-moynihan-and-owen-marshall 603 738-4717

Tuesday, June 3, 2025

Taj Mahal and Keb’ Mo at Chubb Theatre, 41 South Main Street, Concord NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.ccanh.com/shows-and-concerts https://www.ccanh.com/show/25000333

Wednesday, June 4, 2025

Suzanne Vega at Nashua Center for theArts, Nashua NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://nashuacenterforthearts.com/tickets-events/

Thursday, June 5, 2025Espiral 7 (Colombian music) at The Chocolate Church, 804 Washington Street, Bath, ME~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.chocolatechurcharts.org/events

Melissa Ferrick at The Lounge at The Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.themusichall.org/events/

Friday, June 6, 2025

High Street Coffee House at Boscawen Congregational Church, 12 High Street, Boscawen NH ~ doors 6:30pm ET ~ https://www.boscawencongregationalchurch.com/high-street-coffee-house.html ~ Tom Smith featured

The Troubador Revue (First Friday) Open Mic at Monadnock Country Club, 49High Street, Peterborough NH ~ 6:30pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/2505412666318866/

Susan Werner at the BNH Stage, 16 South Main Street, Concord NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.ccanh.com/show/24000274

Cheryl Wheeler at Jonathan’s, Ogunquit ME ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://tickets.jonathansogunquit.com/

Eyes of Age at The Listening Room, 33 Howard Street, Wilton NH ~ 6:30-10pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/2405858696434161/ %22%3Anull%7D

Springtide at The Dance Hall, 7 Walker Street, Kittery ME ~ 7:30-9:00pm ~ https://www.thedancehallkittery.org/calendar

Saturday, June 7, 2025

Dance! First Saturday Contra Dance at Guiding Star Grange, 201 Chapman Street, Greenfield MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://guidingstargrange.org/events.html

Dance! Peterborough First Saturday Contra Dance at the Town House, Grove and Main Streets, Peterborough NH ~ Open music jam 6-7:30 in the lobby., Workshop for dance basics at 7:30 PM., The dancing begins at 8:00 PM until 11 PM. ~ https://www.monadnockfolk.org/

Francestown Academy Coffeehouse (first Saturday) at Town Hall, Francestown NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.francestowncoffeehouse.org/

Eliane Elias at Groton Hill Music Center, Groton MA ~ two shows: 3pm and 8pm ET ~ https://grotonhill.org/tickets/

Sunday, June 8, 2025

Temple Mountain Music Jam at Town Hall, Temple NH ~ 1-4pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/1285955222620470/1285955225953803/ ~ Temple Mountain Music spreads the magic of old-time acoustic bluegrass music throughout the area and holds a get together session at the Temple Town Hall on the second Sunday of each month. All players/pickers are welcome to join in on all the songs, and get tips and coaching from any of the players/vocalists there. It’s a great way to improve instrumental skills, learn new tunes, make new friends, and have fun making music together. Folks are welcome to drop in and enjoy listening to the music for a fun and relaxing afternoon of light music entertainment.

Liz Longley at Jonathan’s, Ogunquit ME ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://tickets.jonathansogunquit.com/

Thursday, June 12, 2025

Eilen Jewell at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ doors 7pm show 8pm ET ~ https://onelongfellowsquare.com/upcoming-shows-events/

Alison Brown at Groton Hill Music Center, Groton MA ~ two shows: 3pm and 8pm ET ~ https://grotonhill.org/tickets/

Thursday, June 12 through Saturday, June 14, 2025

Festival! Thousand Islands Bluegrass Festival at Coyote Moon Vineyards, Clayton NY ~ ~ https://www.thousandislandsbluegrass.com/festival-2025/ ~ Nick Chandler and Delivered , Country Gentlemen Tribute Band, Louie Setzer The Appalachian Mt Boys, Jesse Alexander, Cedar Ridge, Atkinson Family Band, Plexigrass, New Snip City

Friday, June 13, 2025

Dance! Dover Second Friday Dance at St John's United Methodist Church, 20 Cataract Ave, Dover, NH ~ 7:30-10:30pm ET ~ https://manylives-oneworld.com/dave-bateman/dover-dance/

The Hazel Project at the Dance Hall, Kittery ME ~ 7:30-9:00pm ~ https://www.thedancehallkittery.org/calendar

New England Roots and Branches: “Music From North & South: Canadian & Appalachian Folk Tunes” at Concord Community Music School, Concord NH ~ 6pm ET ~ https://www.ccmusicschool.org/

Abigail Lapell at The Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/events

Shawn Colvin and Rodney Crowell at Groton Hill Music Center, Groton MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://grotonhill.org/tickets/

Dan & Faith sing for Veggies at Farmer’s Market, Hartland VT ~ 4pm ET ~ https://www.danandfaith.com/

Friday, June 13 through Sunday, June 15, 2025

Festival! Northlands Festival, Swanzey NH ~ details TBA ~ https://northlandslive.com/ ~ multi-genre festival ~ The String Cheese Incident, Cory Wong, Umphreys McGee, moe., Lettuce,, ,Lotus, Soulive, Andy Frasco and the U.N., Eggy, , Eggy, Lespecial,, Kitchen Dwellers,, Daniel Donato's Cosmic Country,, Dirtwire, Neighbor,LaMP, Mountain Grass Unit, Karina Rykman, Super Sonic Shorties, Holly Bowling, Kanika Moore, Sneezy, Tand, Squeaky Feet, Brass Queens

Saturday, June 14, 2025

Jerry Short at Seacoast Artist Association 130 Water Street Exeter NH ~ 5-7pm ET ~ http://seacoastartist.org/events/

The Weight Band at Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html

Wednesday, July 18, 2025

Jon Pousette-Dart Band with Alice Howe at The Iron Horse 18 Center Street, Northampton MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://alicehowe.com/

Thursday, June 19, 2025

Jorma Kaukonen at Bellows Falls Opera House, Bellows Falls VT ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.bellowsfallsoperahouse.com/special-events/

Shawn Colvin and Rodney Crowell at The Historic Theatre at The Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.themusichall.org/events/

Friday, June 20, 2025

Soggy Po’ Boys at The Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/events

Heather Maloney at Groton Hill Music Center, Groton MA ~ two shows: 3pm and 8pm ET ~ https://grotonhill.org/tickets/

Gaelic Storm at Boardinghouse Park, Lowell MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~

Darlin’ Corey at The Press Room, Portsmouth NH ~ 6pm ET ~ https://pressroomnh.com/live-music-portsmouth-nh-events/

Friday, June 20 through Sunday, June 22, 2025

Festival! Green River Festival, Franklin County Fairgrounds, Greenfield MA ~ ~ https://greenriverfestival.com/ ~ Mount Joy, Courtney Barnett, Waxahatchee, MJ Lendrman and the Wind, Julian Baker and Torres, La Lom, Kabaka Pyramid, Dalthvs, Ocie Elliott, Kathleen Edwards, Futurebirds, Mo Lowda and the Humble, Grace Bowers and the Hodge Podge, Chaparelle, AJ Lee and Blue Summit, Olive Klug, Merce Lemon, and more…

[June 19-23] Blistered Fingers Family Bluegrass Festival (June), Fairgrounds, Litchfield ME ~ details TBA ~ https://www.blisteredfingers.com/index.php/festivals/june

Festival! Mountain Jam Festival at Highmount NY ~ ~ https://www.jambase.com/festival/mountain-jam-2025 ~ Khruangbin, Joe Russo's Almost Dead, Karina Rykman, Kitchen Dwellers, Upstate, Mt. Joy, Trampled by Turtles, Michael Franti & Spearhead, Julien Baker, TORRES, Grace Bowers, Shane Guerrette, Goose moe. Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway, Dogs In A Pile, Mikaela Davis

Saturday, June 21, 2025

Come "Sing Your Heart Out" at Quaker Meetinghouse, 11 Oxbow Pond Rd. (near Exit 17), Canterbury NH ~ 7-9pm ET ~ Contact Ruth Heath ruthmheath@comcast.net or 603-724-4343 ~ Everyone gets a chance to choose a song, and we'll all leave with lifted hearts. Bring a friend, it's open to all. You can bring an instrument and accompany songs.

Patty Larkin at New Song at Bedford Town Hall, 10 Mudge Way, Bedford MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://newsongbedford.org/concerts/

Decatur Creek at Deering Concert Series, Town Bandstand, Deering NH ~6:30-8pm ET ~ https://www.decaturcreek.com/shows

Chris Trapper at The Lounge at The Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.themusichall.org/events/

Festival! Cultural Crossroads Festival at The Chocolate Church, Bath ME ~ 2-9pm ET ~ https://chocolatechurcharts.org/ ~ Genticorum, Side by Each, T Marie and Bayou JuJu, The Acadian Aces, Rob Sylvain’s Meme’ notebook

Tony Vacca (Outdoors) at Mount Toby Concerts, Leverett MA ~ 2pm ET ~ https://mttobyconcerts.wordpress.com/schedule/ https://www.tonyvacca.com/

Sunday, June 22, 2025

Shape Note Sing (Fourth Sundays), Public Library , Nelson NH ~ 2-4pm ET ~ 603.762.0235 https://www.monadnockfolk.org/

The Allman Betts Band at the Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.themusichall.org/events/allmanbettsband/

Los Lobos at Lowell Summer Music Series, Boarding House Park, Lowell MA ~ 6:30pm ET ~ https://lowellsummermusic.org/ https://www.etix.com/ticket/v/15840/lowell-summer-music-series-at-boarding-house-park

Antje Duvekot at The Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/events

Sunday, June 22 through Saturday, June 28, 2025

Festival! Acadia Trad Festival at College of the Atlantic, Bar Harbor ME ~ details TBA ~ https://acadiatradfestival.org/

Tuesday, June 24, 2025

The Green Sisters at Fitzwilliam’s Summer Concerts on the Common, Fitzwilliam NH ~ 6-8pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/571490562440625/

Thursday, June 26, 2025

Songwriter Festival at the Gardner Museum, 28 Pearl Street, Gardner MA ~ 6:30pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/1154629536026280/

Decatur Creek at First Congregational Church, Wolfboro NH ~ 7-9pm ET ~ https://www.decaturcreek.com/shows

Thursday, June 26 through Sunday, June 29, 2025

Festival! Jenny Brook Bluegrass Festival at Tunbridge VT ~ ~ https://jennybrookbluegrass.com/ ~ Dailey & Vincent, Rhonda Vincent & The Rage, Gibson Brothers, Danny Paisley & The Southern Grass, Malpass Brothers, Po’ Ramblin’ Boys, Rob Ickes & Trey Hensley, Amanda Cook Band, Kody Norris Show, Kevin Prater Band, Appalachian Express, Clements Brothers, Rock Hearts, Feinberg Brothers, Kelley John Gibson, Greene Brothers, Hazel Project, Hemingway Brothers, Cedar Mountain Bluegrass, Seth Sawyer Band, Frosty’s Kids Academy

Friday, June 27 through Sunday, June 29, 2025

Festival! Old Songs Festival at Altamont Fairgrounds, NY ~ 45th year details TBA ~ https://festival.oldsongs.org/

Saturday, June 28, 2025

Open Mic sponsored by Rindge Historical Society at Historical Society Museum (Outdoors), 24 School Street, Rindge NH ~ 1-5pm ET ~ Contact: Ray Siekierski nooniekirk52@gmail.com ~ featuring Tom Horsky

Catie Curtis with Connor Garvey at Bass Hall, Peterborough NH ~ 3pm ET ~ https://pfmsconcerts.org/

Decatur Creek at First Congregational Church, Wolfboro NH ~ 4-6pm ET ~ https://www.decaturcreek.com/shows

Town Meeting at the Range, Mason NH ~ gates 4pm show 5:00pm ET ~ https://www.therangemason.com/

Volkert Volkerz Album Release Party, Dublin Community Center – The DubHub- Dublin NH ~ 3-5pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/10080933885272138/

Sunday, June 29, 2025

Karla Bonoff at Jonathan’s, Ogunquit ME ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://tickets.jonathansogunquit.com/

Friday, July 4, 2025

The Troubador Revue (First Friday) Open Mic at Monadnock Country Club, 49High Street, Peterborough NH ~ 6:30pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/2505412666318866/ ~ tentative, check back closer to date

Saturday, July 5,, 2025

Dance! First Saturday Contra Dance at Guiding Star Grange, 201 Chapman Street, Greenfield MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://guidingstargrange.org/events.html

Dance! Peterborough First Saturday Contra Dance at the Town House, Grove and Main Streets, Peterborough NH ~ Open music jam 6-7:30 in the lobby., Workshop for dance basics at 7:30 PM., The dancing begins at 8:00 PM until 11 PM. ~ https://www.monadnockfolk.org/

The Kruger Brothers at Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html

Sunday, July 6, 2025Buckwheat Zydeco at Jonathan’s, Ogunquit ME ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://tickets.jonathansogunquit.com/

Tuesday, July 8, 2025

Decatur Creek at Frost Free Library, Marlborough NH ~ 6:30pm ET ~ https://www.decaturcreek.com/shows

Thursday, July 10, 2025

The High Kings at Colonial Theatre, Laconia NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://coloniallaconia.com/

Thursday, July 10 through Sunday, July 13, 2025

Festival! Basin Bluegrass Festival, Brandon VT ~ ~ https://www.facebook.com/BasinBluegrassFestival ~ The Roll On Buddies (NH), Corner Junction Bluegrass (VT), Canaan's Land Bluegrass (PA), Seth Sawyer Band (VT), Nothin' Fancy (VA), Wood Flower (PA), Carolina Bluegrass Style (NC), Cedar Ridge (NY), Blistered Fingers (ME), Cannonball Express (NY), Greene Brothers (NY)

Friday, July 11, 2025

Carol Coronis at Seacoast Artist Association 130 Water Street Exeter NH ~ 5-7pm ET ~ http://seacoastartist.org/events/

The Wolff Sisters at The Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/events

Tom Rush with Seth Glier at Jonathan’s, Ogunquit ME ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://tickets.jonathansogunquit.com/

Saturday, July 12, 2025

Heather Masse and Jed Wilson at Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html

Goodnight Monshine (Molly Venter of Red Molly and Eben Pariser of Roosevelt Dime) at Bass Hall, Peterborough NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://pfmsconcerts.org/concert/goodnight-moonshine-molly-venter-red-molly-and-eben-pariser-roosevelt-dime-071225

Marc Erelli at the AMC Highland Center, Crawford Notch, US-302, Bretton Woods, NH ~ 7-9pm ET ~ https://outdoors.org/concerts 603-466-2727

Sunday, July 13 through Saturday, July 19, 2025

Festival! Festival on the Green at Middlebury VT ~ details TBA ~ https://www.festivalonthegreen.org/ ~

Wednesday, July 16 through Sunday, July 20, 2025

Festival! Grey Fox Bluegrass Festival, Walsh Farm, Oak Hill NY ~ ~ https://greyfoxbluegrass.com/ ~ Tickets available, Lineup: Dry Branch Fire Squad, Woody Platt, Del McCoury Band, California Honeydrops, Sam Bush Band, I’m With Her, Della Mae, Laurie Lewis and Alice Gerrard,, Sierra Hull, Steep Canyon Rangers, Henhouse Prowlers, Lindsay Lou, Noam Pikelny & Friends, AJ Lee & Blue Summit, Cris Jacobs, Woody Platt & The Bluegrass Gentlemen, JigJam, Mr Sun, Happy Traum Tribute, The Special Consensus, Danny Paisley & Southern Grass, New Dangerfield, Campbell / Jensen, Larry & Joe, Casey Driessen’s Red Shoe Stringjam, Lonesome Ace Stringband, Steve Riley & The Mamou Playboys, The Mammals, Tanasi, Compton & Newberry, Cécilia, Mike + Ruthy (of the Mammals), Tony Furtado Trio, Le Winston Band, Mark Gamsjager & The Lustre Kings, Jim Gaudet & The Railroad Boys, Unspoken Tradition, John, Trish & Quickstep, Johnny & The Yooahoos, The Wilder Flower, The Jean-Baptiste Cardineau Show, Catfish in the Sky, The Litch Brothers, Pythagoras, High Horse, Rakish, I’m With Her

[July 17-20] Festival! Finger Lakes Bluegrass Festival, Trumansburg NY ~ details TBA ~ ~ http://grassrootsfest.org/

Thursday, July 17, 2025

2024 Falcon Ridge Folk Festival "Most Wanted" Emerging Artists feat. Alex Radus, Tina Ross, & Louie Lou Louis downstairs at The Press Room, Portsmouth NH ~ 5:30pm ET ~ https://pressroomnh.com/live-music-portsmouth-nh-events/

Merce Lemon and Renny Conti upstairs at The Press Room, Portsmouth NH ~ 6:30pm ET ~ https://pressroomnh.com/live-music-portsmouth-nh-events/

Welcome to Holland (Flamenco) at The Dance Hall, 7 Walker Street, Kittery ME ~ 7:30-9:00pm ~ https://www.thedancehallkittery.org/calendar

Friday, July 18, 2025

Dan & Faith sing for Veggies at Farmer’s Market, Hartland VT ~ 4pm ET ~ https://www.danandfaith.com/

Saturday, July 19, 2025

Windborne at Highland Center for the Arts, Greensboro VT ~ 7pm ET ~ http://www.windbornesingers.com/concerts/

I’m With Her with Iron and Wine at Thompson’s Point, Portland ME ~ 6:30pm ET ~ https://imwithherband.com/#shows

Festival! 3rd Annual New Bedford Roots and Branches Festival, downtown New Bedford MA ~ 12 noon ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/540429158869176/ ~ Join us for our 3rd annual New Bedford Roots and Branches Festival. 100% Acoustic by and for the people!. We have expanded! 12 stages with more performances and visual art! Stay Tuned!

Samantha Crain upstairs at the Press Room, Portsmouth NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://pressroomnh.com/live-music-portsmouth-nh-events/

Steep Canyon Rangers at Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html

Drew and Ellie Holcomb at the Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ 9pm ET ~ https://www.themusichall.org/events/drew-ellie-holcomb/

Come "Sing Your Heart Out" at Quaker Meetinghouse, 11 Oxbow Pond Rd. (near Exit 17), Canterbury NH ~ 7-9pm ET ~ Contact Ruth Heath ruthmheath@comcast.net or 603-724-4343 ~ Everyone gets a chance to choose a song, and we'll all leave with lifted hearts. Bring a friend, it's open to all. You can bring an instrument and accompany songs.

Decatur Creek at Camp Calumet, 190 Ossipee Lake Road, Freedom NH ~ 7-8:30pm ET ~ https://www.decaturcreek.com/shows

AJ Lee and Blue Summit at The Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/events

Gold Dust Refugee at Gardenr Summer Concert Series, Monument Park, Gardner MA ~ 6pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/3380399955423695/

Jon Pousette-Dart Acoustic Duo at Jonathan’s, Ogunquit ME ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://tickets.jonathansogunquit.com/

Max Creek at The Range, 96 Old Turnpike Road, Mason NH ~ 5pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/1950596338801964/?

Sunday, July 20, 2025

Little Wings at The Dance Hall, 7 Walker Street, Kittery ME ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.thedancehallkittery.org/events

I’m With Her with Iron and Wine at the Green at Shelburne Museum, Shelburn VT ~ doors 5:30pm show 6:30pm ET ~ https://imwithherband.com/#shows

Windborne at Shoreham VT ~ TBA ~ http://www.windbornesingers.com/concerts/

Monday, July 21, 2025

I’m With Her with Iron and Wine at The Pines Theatre at Look Park, Northampton MA ~ 6:30pm ET ~ https://imwithherband.com/#shows

Tuesday, July 23, 2025

Jakes Xerxes Fussell at The Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/events

Thursday, July 24 through Sunday, July 27, 2025

Festival! Brantling Bluegrass Festival, 4015 Fish Farm Road, Sods NY ~ ~ http://brantlingbluegrass.com/ ~ Mountain Highway (Appeared 2021), The Atkinson Family Band (Appeared 2021), Group Therapy (Appeared 2022, 2023), The New Snip City (Appeared 2021), Lehigh Station (Appeared 2024), Dave Adkins and Mountain Soul (2025 will be their first appearance), Stone House Breakdown (2025 will be their first appearance)

Festival! Ossipee Valley Bluegrass Festival, Hiram ME ~ details TBA ~ https://ossipeevalley.com/ ~ The California Honeydrops, Sierra Hull, Shadowgrass, AJ Lee and Blue Summit, Tommy Emmanuel, Fabio Mendez, Rob Ickes and Trey Henseley, Samuel Nalangira, Lone Pinon,Twisted Pine, Thompson the Fox, Alum Ridge Boys and Ashlee, Farayi Malek, Cold Chocolate, Springtide, Spencer and the Walrus, The Hazel Project, Breaking Strings, The Bagboys, Tricky Britches, and more...

Festival! Lowell Folk Festival, [July 25-27 2025] Lowell MA ~ details TBA ~ http://www.lowellfolkfestival.org ~ Solas, Beausoleil avec Michael Doucet, Lil’ Ed & the Blues Imperials, LOS RICOS featuring Sonia & Ismael, Yeison Landero, Bhangra Sensation Red Baraat, Cecilia, Crooked Road Revival, Red Baraat, and many more TBA.

Festival! Newport Folk Festival [ July 25-27] (SOLD OUT as o Feb 13, 2025) at Newport RI ~ ~ https://newportfolk.org/ ~ sign up on website to get on waiting list. ~

Saturday, July 26, 2025

Open Mic sponsored by Rindge Historical Society at Historical Society Museum (Outdoors), 24 School Street, Rindge NH ~ 1-5pm ET ~ Contact: Ray Siekierski nooniekirk52@gmail.com ~ featuring Kota

Karen Mueller with Geoff Goodhue at the AMC Highland Center, Crawford Notch, US-302, Bretton Woods, NH ~ 7-9pm ET ~ https://outdoors.org/concerts 603-466-2727

Mr. Strickland at Gardner Summer Concert Series, Monument Park, Gardner MA ~ 6pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/3380399955423695/

Saturday, July 26 through Monday, July 28, 2025

Festival! Falcon Ridge Folk Festival, Goshen CT ~ ~ https://falconridgefolk.com/ ~ Adam Ezra Group Sun , Alice Howe & Freebo F/S/S , Amilia K Spicer F/S/S , Annie & the Hedonists S/S , Annie Wenz F/S/S , The Black Feathers F/S/S, , Bog Hollow S/S , The Bunkhouse Boys Sat , Contrabhanna FrI , Craig Harris Fri , David Jacobs-Strain and Bob Beach F/S/S , The Ebony Hillbillies F/S/S , Eileen Ivers & the Brigideens Sun , The Falcon Ridge House Band F/S/S , Fern Bradley F/S/S , The Gaslight Tinkers F/S/S , George Marshall F/S/S , The Honeybadgers S/S , Jim Christensen & Tricia Wurts F/S , Kathryn Wedderburn F/S/S , Katie Dahl S/S , Kemp Harris S/S , Larry Campbell & Teresa Williams Fri , Nerissa & Katryna Nields F/S/S , Richie Furay Sat , The Russet Trio F/S/S , Santos De Palo S/S , Sam Robbins F/S/S , The Slambovian Circus of Dreams F/S/S , South For Winter F/S , Steve Postell F/S/S , The Storycrafters F/S/S , Tret Fure F/S/S , Vance Gilbert F/S/S

Tuesday, July 29, 2025

Lyle Lovett and his Large Band at Lowell Memorial Auditorium, Lowell MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://lowellauditorium.com/event/lyle-lovett-and-his-large-band/lowell-memorial-auditorium/

Friday, August 1, 2025

The Troubador Revue (First Friday) Open Mic at Monadnock Country Club, 49High Street, Peterborough NH ~ 6:30pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/2505412666318866/

Tom Rush at Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html

Saturday, August 2, 2025

Mary Chapin Carpenter with Brandy Clark at Colonial Theatre, Laconia NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://coloniallaconia.com/

The Green Sisters at Gardner Summer Concert Series, Monument Park, Gardner MA ~ 6pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/3380399955423695/

Sam Gleaves at Mount Toby Concerts, Leverett MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://mttobyconcerts.wordpress.com/schedule/ https://www.samgleaves.com/

Sunday, August 3, 2025

Outlaw Music Festival with Willie Nelson, Bob Dylan, Wilco, Lucinda Williams, and Waylon Payne at BankNH Pavillion, Gilford NH ~ time TBA ~ https://www.banknhpavilion.com/

Mary Chapin Carpenter and Brandy Clark at Nashua Center for the Arts, Nashua NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://nashuacenterforthearts.com/tickets-events/

Thursday, August 7, 2025

Tatoo at Summer Concerts on the Common, 13 Temleton Highway, Fitzwilliam NH ~ 7-8:30pm ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/610759138626494/

Friday, August 8, 2025

Patchouli and Terra Guitarra at Bass Hall, Peterborough NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://pfmsconcerts.org/

The Wood Brothers at Boardinghouse Park, Lowell MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://lowellsummermusic.org/pages/the-wood-brothers

Saturday, August 9, 2025

Wayne Long and Aretha Faye at the AMC Highland Center, Crawford Notch, US-302, Bretton Woods, NH ~ 7-9pm ET ~ https://outdoors.org/concerts 603-466-2727

Decatur Creek at Old Home Days, New Hampton NH ~ 11:30am to 1:30pm ET ~ https://www.decaturcreek.com/shows

Sunday, August 10, 2025

Tony Trischka’s Earl Jam on the Lawn at Groton Hill Music Center, Groton MA ~ 5pm ET ~ https://grotonhill.org/tickets/

Sierra Hull at Boardinghouse Park, Lowell MA ~ 6:30pm ET ~ https://lowellsummermusic.org/pages/sierra-hull https://lowellsummermusic.org/

Bonnie Prince Billy with Tash Dorji upstairs at The Press Room, Portsmouth NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://pressroomnh.com/live-music-portsmouth-nh-events/

Tuesday, August 12, 2025

Community Open Mic with Bruce Marshall at the AMC Highland Center, Crawford Notch, US-302, Bretton Woods, NH ~ 7-9pm ET ~ https://outdoors.org/concerts 603-466-2727 https://brucemarshall.com/

Thursday, August 14, 2025

King Saison Band at Fitzwilliam’s Summer Concerts on the Common, Fitzwilliam NH ~ 6-8pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/1138055581357405/

Mariana Iranzi (famly show) at Boarding House Park, Lowell MA ~ 11am ET ~ https://lowellsummermusic.org/pages/kids

Saturday, August 16, 2025

Come "Sing Your Heart Out" at Quaker Meetinghouse, 11 Oxbow Pond Rd. (near Exit 17), Canterbury NH ~ 7-9pm ET ~ Contact Ruth Heath ruthmheath@comcast.net or 603-724-4343 ~ Everyone gets a chance to choose a song, and we'll all leave with lifted hearts. Bring a friend, it's open to all. You can bring an instrument and accompany songs.

The Steel Drivers with Charlie Chronopoulos at the Range, Mason NH ~ 7:00pm ET ~ https://www.therangemason.com/

Thursday, August 21, 2025

Jake Shimabukuro at Nashua Center for the Arts, Nashua NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://nashuacenterforthearts.com/tickets-events/

Kissing Other PPL, featuring Rachel Baiman and Viv & Riley at The Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/events

August 21 through August 24, 2025

Festival! Blistered Fingers Family Bluegrass Festival (August), Fairgrounds, Litchfield ME ~ details TBA ~ https://www.blisteredfingers.com/index.php/festivals/august ~ Thursday: Katahdin Valley Boys (ME) , The Kody Norris Show (TN). Blistered Fingers (ME), Katahdin Valley Boys (ME), The Kody Norris Show (TN), Friday: Beartracks (NY), The Seth Sawyer Band (VT), Dave Adkins & Mountain Soul (KY), Beartracks (NY), Nothin' Fancy (VA), Rhonda Vincent & The Rage (MO), Dave Adkins & Mountain Soul (KY), Nothin' Fancy (VA), Rhonda Vincent & The Rage (MO), SATURDAY: Katahdin Valley Boys (ME), Back Woods Road (ME), Nothin' Fancy (VA), The Seth Sawyer Band (VT), Back Woods Road (ME), The Gibson Brothers (NY), The Seth Sawyer Band (VT), Nothin' Fancy (VA), The Gibson Brothers (NY)

SUNDAY: Gospel Sing & Jam With Mike & Mary (MA)

Saturday, August 23, 2025

Antje Duvekot and Goodnight Moonshine at Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html

Beg, Steal or Borrow at the AMC Highland Center, Crawford Notch, US-302, Bretton Woods, NH ~ 7-9pm ET ~ https://outdoors.org/concerts 603-466-2727 http://www.begstealorborrowvt.com/

Sunday, August 24, 2025

Jowh Ritter and the Royal City Band at Boardinghouse Park, Lowell MA ~ 6:30pm ET ~ https://lowellsummermusic.org/

Wednesday, August 27, 2025

Ricky Skaggs and Kentucky Thunder at Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html

The Temptations at The Historic Theatre at The Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.themusichall.org/events/

Friday, August 29 through Saturday, August 30, 2025

Festival! Under the Oaks, Farmington ME ~ ~ https://www.goldenoakband.com/ ~ Tall Heights, Goldenoak, Lizzie No, Splendid Torch, Ben Cosgrove, Louisa Stancioff, Cilla Bonnie, Midnight Breakfast

Saturday, August 30, 2025

Open Mic sponsored by Rindge Historical Society at Historical Society Museum (Outdoors), 24 School Street, Rindge NH ~ 1-5pm ET ~ Contact: Ray Siekierski nooniekirk52@gmail.com ~ featuring Not Dead Yet

Bonnie Raitt with Jimmie Vaughn and the Tilt-A-Whirl Band at BankNH Pavillion, Gilford NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.banknhpavilion.com/

Saturday, August 28 through Sunday, August 31, 2025

Festival! County Bluegrass Festival at Fort Fairfield ME ~ ~ http://countybluegrass.com/ ~ Carson Petrs and Iron Mountain (TN), Nick Chandler and Delivered (NC), Seerene Green (PA), The Grass Messengers (NY), Mike Mitchell (VA), The Ruta Beggars (MA), High River, Blistered Fingers (ME), Dirigo Strings (ME)

Festival! Rhythm and Roots Festival, Ninigret Park, Charlestoen RI ~ ~ https://rhythmandroots.com/ ~ Little Feat, Trampled by Turtles, Blackberry Smoke, Molly Tuttle, The Wood Brothers, Lettuce, Asleep at the Wheel, Steve Earle, Duane Betts & Palmetto Motel, Donna the Buffalo, Mountain Grass Unit, George Porter Jr. & Runnin’ Pardners, New Breed Brass Band, The Last Revel, Johnny Mullenax, Adam Ezra Group, Joe Louis Walker Big Band, Della Mae, Two Runner, The Revelers, JD Simo & Luther Dickinson, Griffin William Sherry, Funky Dawgz Brass Band, TAE & The Neighborly, Copilot, The Free Label, Steve Riley & The Mamou Playboys, Sneezy, Balfa Toujours, Balfa Toujours, Bruce Sunpie & The Louisiana Sunspots, Wayne Singleton, Planet Zydeco, Christine Ohlman, The Knickerbocker All Stars

Friday, September 1, 2025

The Troubador Revue (First Friday) Open Mic at Monadnock Country Club, 49High Street, Peterborough NH ~ 6:30pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/2505412666318866/

Saturday, September 6, 2025

Rani and Daisy Mayhem at Bass Hall, Peterborough NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://pfmsconcerts.org/

Banjo and Fiddle Contest at Lowell Summer Music Series, Boarding House Park, Lowell MA ~ 6:30pm ET ~ https://lowellsummermusic.org/pages/banjo-and-fiddle https://lowellsummermusic.org/

Bread and Pupppet Theatre at Bread and Puppet Farm, Glover VT ~ 3pm ET ~ https://breadandpuppet.org/tour

Judy Collins at Jonathan’s, Ogunquit ME ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://tickets.jonathansogunquit.com/

Sunday, September 7, 2025

Phil Henry and Erin Ash Sullivan at Stage 33 Live, Bellows Falls VT ~ 3pm ET ~ https://stage33live.com/

Bread and Pupppet Theatre at Addison County Fairgrounds, Middlebury VT ~ 4:30pm ET ~ https://breadandpuppet.org/tour

Friday, September 12, 2025

Le Vent du Nord at Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html

Friday, September 19, 2025

Alison Krauss and Union Station, and Jerry Douglas at BankNH Pavillion, Gilford NH ~ toime TBA ~ https://www.banknhpavilion.com/

Saturday, September 20, 2025

Come "Sing Your Heart Out" at Quaker Meetinghouse, 11 Oxbow Pond Rd. (near Exit 17), Canterbury NH ~ 7-9pm ET ~ Contact Ruth Heath ruthmheath@comcast.net or 603-724-4343 ~ Everyone gets a chance to choose a song, and we'll all leave with lifted hearts. Bring a friend, it's open to all. You can bring an instrument and accompany songs.

Garnet Rogers at Bass Hall, Peterborough NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://pfmsconcerts.org/concert/garnet-rogers-092025

STEVE SUFFETT, PAT LAMANNA and RICHARD MATTOCKS at Mount Toby Concerts, Leverett MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://mttobyconcerts.wordpress.com/schedule/ https://www.stevesuffet.com/ http://patlamanna.com/

Sunday, September 21, 2025

Celtic Thunder at Nashua Center for theArts, Nashua NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://nashuacenterforthearts.com/tickets-events/

Saturday, September 27, 2025

Open Mic sponsored by Rindge Historical Society at Historical Society Museum (Outdoors), 24 School Street, Rindge NH ~ 1-5pm ET ~ Contact: Ray Siekierski nooniekirk52@gmail.com ~ featuring Rick Ekstrom

Mark Mandeville & Raianne Richards with Luminous Crush at Stage 33 Live, Bellows Falls VT ~ 3pm ET ~ https://stage33live.com/

Friday, October 3 through Sunday, October 5, 2025

Festival! Django by the Sea Festival at The Dance Hall, 7 Walker Street, Kittery ME ~ ~ https://www.thedancehallkittery.org/calendar https://www.thedancehallkittery.org/events/django-by-the-sea-festival-2025

Saturday, October 4, 2025

Darrell Scott at Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html

Thursday, October 9, 2025

Pierre Bensusan at Unitarian Church, Peterborough NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://pfmsconcerts.org/index.php/ https://pfmsconcerts.org/concert/pierre-bensusan-100925

Friday, October 10, 2025

Tannahill Weavers at Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html

Monday, October 13, 2025

Johnnyswim at The Historic Theatre at The Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.themusichall.org/events/

Saturday, October 18. 2025

Come "Sing Your Heart Out" at Quaker Meetinghouse, 11 Oxbow Pond Rd. (near Exit 17), Canterbury NH ~ 7-9pm ET ~ Contact Ruth Heath ruthmheath@comcast.net or 603-724-4343 ~ Everyone gets a chance to choose a song, and we'll all leave with lifted hearts. Bring a friend, it's open to all. You can bring an instrument and accompany songs.

Reggie Harris at Mount Toby Concerts, Leverett MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://mttobyconcerts.wordpress.com/schedule/ https://reggieharrismusic.com/

Sunday, October 19, 2025

Draa Hobbs CD Release Show at Stage 33 Live, Bellows Falls VT ~ 3pm ET ~ https://stage33live.com/

Saturday, October 26, 2025

Open Mic sponsored by Rindge Historical Society at Rindge Meeting House, Payson Rd, Rindge NH ~ 1-5pm ET ~ Contact: Ray Siekierski nooniekirk52@gmail.com ~ featuring Andrew Lewis

Sunday, November 9, 2025

Heather Mae + Olivia Nied at Stage 33 Live, Bellows Falls VT ~ 6pm ET ~ https://stage33live.com/2025/11/heather-mae-olivia-nied/

Thursday, November 13, 2025

David Francey at The Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/events

Saturday, November 15, 2025

The Nields at Bass Hall, Peterborough NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://pfmsconcerts.org/

Come "Sing Your Heart Out" at Quaker Meetinghouse, 11 Oxbow Pond Rd. (near Exit 17), Canterbury NH ~ 7-9pm ET ~ Contact Ruth Heath ruthmheath@comcast.net or 603-724-4343 ~ Everyone gets a chance to choose a song, and we'll all leave with lifted hearts. Bring a friend, it's open to all. You can bring an instrument and accompany songs.

Banish Misfortune at Mount Toby Concerts, Leverett MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://mttobyconcerts.wordpress.com/schedule/

Thursday, November 20, 2025

Alice Howe at The Flying Goose, 40 Andover Road, New London NH ~ time TBA ~ https:alicehowe.com/

The Wailin’ Jennys at Groton Hill Music, Groton MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://grotonhill.org/tickets/ https://www.facebook.com/events/1383641959461374/

Friday, November 21, 2025

The Wailin’ Jennys at Groton Hill Music Center, Groton MA ~ two shows: 3pm and 8pm ET ~ https://grotonhill.org/tickets/ ~ SOLD OUT as of March 28, 2025

Saturday, November 22, 2025

Susan Werner at Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html

Sunday, December 6, 2025

Michael Tarbox with Wojcicki (solo) at Stage 33 Live, Bellows Falls VT ~ 6pm ET ~ https://stage33live.com/2025/11/heather-mae-olivia-nied/

Carrie and Michael Kline at Mount Toby Concerts, Leverett MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://mttobyconcerts.wordpress.com/schedule/ http://www.folktalk.org/

Saturday, December 20, 2025

Come "Sing Your Heart Out" at Quaker Meetinghouse, 11 Oxbow Pond Rd. (near Exit 17), Canterbury NH ~ 7-9pm ET ~ Contact Ruth Heath ruthmheath@comcast.net or 603-724-4343 ~ Everyone gets a chance to choose a song, and we'll all leave with lifted hearts. Bring a friend, it's open to all. You can bring an instrument and accompany songs.

Saturday, March 21, 2026

The Secret Chord (songs of Leonard Cohen) at Mount Toby Concerts, Leverett MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://mttobyconcerts.wordpress.com/schedule/ https://thesecretchord.band/

Saturday, September 19, 2026

Joe Crookston at Mount Toby Concerts, Leverett MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://mttobyconcerts.wordpress.com/schedule/