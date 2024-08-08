BBC Proms to Air on Classical New Hampshire

BBC Proms

Sunday, August 11th, 2024 from 6 p.m. - 8 p.m.

The 2024 Proms season starts off with a bang, opening with Handel’s Overture from Music for the Royal Fireworks and closing with Beethoven’s iconic Symphony No. 5. Elim Chan leads the BBC Symphony Orchestra in a program that also features Clara Schumann’s virtuosic Piano Concerto and soloist Isata Kanneh-Mason.

Listen along with host Steve Seel this Sunday, and every Sunday for the next nine weeks, at 6:00PM on Classical New Hampshire.