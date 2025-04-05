Check This Out: Karissa Chen & 'Homeseeking'

We kick off the fourth season of Check This Out with the debut novel, “Homeseeking.” We follow Suchi and Haiwen, who meet as first graders in pre-WWII Japanese-occupied Shanghai, as the two separated lovers traverse six decades of Chinese history.

“Homeseeking” gives us glimpses into their lives over the years as they live separately and come back together. War, famine, and opportunity take them from Hong Kong, to Taiwan, New York, and LA.

The novel is about war, occupation, politics, immigration, and love. The connection between Suchi and Haiwen is the through line in the book, and their love story will break your heart.

Read the novel with your book club! We're offering a new feature with each episode of Check This Out: a downloadable discussion prompts to spark conversations for your book club.

Check this Out features lively conversations with up and coming authors you may not have discovered yet. Check This Out is proud to partner with The PEN/Faulkner Foundation to champion new voices in literature.

