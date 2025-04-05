© 2025 New Hampshire Public Radio

Check This Out

Check This Out: Karissa Chen & 'Homeseeking'

By Rachel Barenbaum
Published April 5, 2025 at 11:19 AM EDT

We kick off the fourth season of Check This Out with the debut novel, “Homeseeking.” We follow Suchi and Haiwen, who meet as first graders in pre-WWII Japanese-occupied Shanghai, as the two separated lovers traverse six decades of Chinese history.

“Homeseeking” gives us glimpses into their lives over the years as they live separately and come back together. War, famine, and opportunity take them from Hong Kong, to Taiwan, New York, and LA.

The novel is about war, occupation, politics, immigration, and love. The connection between Suchi and Haiwen is the through line in the book, and their love story will break your heart.

Read the novel with your book club! We're offering a new feature with each episode of Check This Out: a downloadable discussion prompts to spark conversations for your book club.

Check this Out features lively conversations with up and coming authors you may not have discovered yet. Check This Out is proud to partner with The PEN/Faulkner Foundation to champion new voices in literature.

Rachel Barenbaum
Rachel Barenbaum is the author of the critically-acclaimed novels Atomic Anna and A Bend in the Stars. She is a prolific writer and reviewer. Her work has appeared in the LA Review of Books, Harper’s Bazaar, and more.
