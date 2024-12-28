Check This Out: Alison Espach & 'The Wedding People'

"The Wedding People" opens with the protagonist, Phoebe, arriving at a grand resort in Newport Rhode Island. She’s been dreaming about this glorious trip with her husband for a while.

But now he’s left her for her best friend and she’s alone. Phoebe arrives with no luggage at all and a single plan - to indulge for one night and then to kill herself. Only, she doesn’t do it.

Instead, when she arrives at the resort she realizes she’s the only person there who is not a part of the wedding. She knows nobody but soon she’s swept into the universe of these wedding people.

This book is compulsively readable. The author, Alison Espach, approaches hard subjects with humor.

We discuss suicide during this episode.

If you or someone know is struggling or wants help, reach out to the national suicide hotline: 988 Lifeline.

Check this Out features lively conversations with up and coming authors, and serves as a platform for diverse voices and stories to be heard. NHPR and The Howe Library are proud to be able to bring these conversations into your homes and headphones.