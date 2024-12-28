© 2025 New Hampshire Public Radio

Check This Out

Check This Out: Alison Espach & 'The Wedding People'

By Rachel Barenbaum
Published December 28, 2024 at 10:00 AM EST
Rachel Turner

"The Wedding People" opens with the protagonist, Phoebe, arriving at a grand resort in Newport Rhode Island. She’s been dreaming about this glorious trip with her husband for a while.

But now he’s left her for her best friend and she’s alone. Phoebe arrives with no luggage at all and a single plan - to indulge for one night and then to kill herself. Only, she doesn’t do it.

Instead, when she arrives at the resort she realizes she’s the only person there who is not a part of the wedding. She knows nobody but soon she’s swept into the universe of these wedding people.

This book is compulsively readable. The author, Alison Espach, approaches hard subjects with humor.

We discuss suicide during this episode.
If you or someone know is struggling or wants help, reach out to the national suicide hotline: 988 Lifeline.

Check this Out features lively conversations with up and coming authors, and serves as a platform for diverse voices and stories to be heard. NHPR and The Howe Library are proud to be able to bring these conversations into your homes and headphones.

Check This Out NHPR Books
Rachel Barenbaum
Rachel Barenbaum is the author of the critically-acclaimed novels Atomic Anna and A Bend in the Stars. She is a prolific writer and reviewer. Her work has appeared in the LA Review of Books, Harper’s Bazaar, and more.
