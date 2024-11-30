Check This Out: Ferdia Lennon & 'Glorious Exploits'

On the surface, "Glorious Exploits" is goofy and quixotic. The plot is simple. Set in 412 BC, it tells the story of two men who offer Athenian prisoners of war food and freedom for performing plays by their favorite Athenian playwright.

As one reviewer wrote, a modern equivalent would be telling a story about the Viet Cong saving and releasing American POWs for singing Elvis.

"Glorious Exploits" makes this ancient story very readable and relatable. There is lots of comic relief and ridiculousness.

At the heart of the book is the struggle to find humanity after war. After we have a winner and a loser, both sides have to share the earth we all live on - how do we do that?

