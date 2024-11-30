© 2024 New Hampshire Public Radio

Check This Out

Check This Out: Ferdia Lennon & 'Glorious Exploits'

By Rachel Barenbaum
Published November 30, 2024 at 3:00 PM EST
Conor Horgan

On the surface, "Glorious Exploits" is goofy and quixotic. The plot is simple. Set in 412 BC, it tells the story of two men who offer Athenian prisoners of war food and freedom for performing plays by their favorite Athenian playwright.

As one reviewer wrote, a modern equivalent would be telling a story about the Viet Cong saving and releasing American POWs for singing Elvis.

"Glorious Exploits" makes this ancient story very readable and relatable. There is lots of comic relief and ridiculousness.

At the heart of the book is the struggle to find humanity after war. After we have a winner and a loser, both sides have to share the earth we all live on - how do we do that?

Check this Out features lively conversations with up and coming authors, and serves as a platform for diverse voices and stories to be heard. NHPR and The Howe Library are proud to be able to bring these conversations into your homes and headphones.

Rachel Barenbaum
Rachel Barenbaum is the author of the critically-acclaimed novels Atomic Anna and A Bend in the Stars. She is a prolific writer and reviewer. Her work has appeared in the LA Review of Books, Harper’s Bazaar, and more.
