Check This Out: Sarah Brooks & 'The Cautious Traveller's Guide to the Wastelands'

We are delving into a fantasy, traveling on a grand express train from Beijing to Moscow by taking the shortest route possible - a route that runs through the magical Wastelands in Sarah Brook’s debut novel "The Cautious Traveller's Guide to the Wastelands."

You basically sign your life away to get on board this train and the journey could drive you mad. But if survive it will be the thrill of a lifetime, the subject of stories for decades to come.

The novel and the train ride it describes are fantasy at its best, true magic.