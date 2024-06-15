Check This Out: Zibby Owens & 'Blank'

Zibby Owens has been called one of New York City's most powerful bookfluencers.

She is the CEO of Zibby Books publishing house, owner of Zibby’s Bookshop in Santa Monica, CA, founder ofZibby Media and the podcast host of Moms Don’t Have Time to Read Books.

She just published her debut novel, "Blank." Blank is about a 40-ish former literary sensation who fears she will be a one hit wonder as she stares at a blank page.

With nothing written, she has five days to come up with a new book or to repay the advance she's already spent. Desperate, she seizes on her 12-year-old son's idea. What about a blank book? Is that bold or terrible?

This debut novel is about family, friendship, success and rediscovery.

It's also about what's broken in publishing and how we can fix it, from the perspective of an outsized presence in the publishing world.

