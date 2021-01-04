Writers on a New England Stage: Thoughtful Conversations To Warm Your Winter Nights

The Music Hall and New Hampshire Public Radio kick off 2021 with a series of virtual Writers on a New England Stage events. Three separate literary conversations with esteemed authors will focus on a personal reckoning with race in New Hampshire; economic misunderstandings and how that impacts our society; and thoughtful questions around end-of-life care and what that means for living and dying. The latest round of author talks include New Hampshire-raised cultural critic Rebecca Carroll, Nobel Prize-winning economist Paul Krugman, and renowned NPR host Diane Rehm. These three distinct conversations continue the beloved series’ mission of bringing renowned authors and thinkers to New Hampshire audiences, and connecting with literary fans in a new platform for a new year.

The conversation lineup:

Tuesday, February 2 at 7 p.m., award-winning author, podcast host and Black culture critic Rebecca Carroll presents her new book Surviving the White Gaze. Carroll grew up in rural New Hampshire, experiencing a painful struggle as a minority in an overwhelmingly white culture. Surviving The White Gaze is her stirring and powerful memoir recounting her path from that childhood to forging her own identity as a Black woman in America. Carroll has been the host of the podcast Come Through with Rebecca Carroll, a cultural critic at WNYC, and a critic at large for the Los Angeles Times. Her writing has appeared in numerous publications, and she is the author of several books about race in America, including the award-winning Sugar in the Raw.

Tuesday, February 23 at 7 p.m., renowned NPR radio host and bestselling author Diane Rehm presents her new book When My Time Comes. The book is a candid, compassionate consideration of the Right-to-Die movement, seen through the lens of the death of Ms. Rehm’s husband. Diane Rehm is a native Washingtonian who began her radio career in 1973 as a volunteer for WAMU 88.5, the NPR member station in Washington, D.C. She was hired as an assistant producer and later became the host and producer of two health-oriented programs. Diane became a broadcasting legend through her hosting of The Diane Rehm Show, distributed by NPR from 1979 to 2016, when it had a listening audience of two-and-a-half million. She now hosts a podcast for WAMU-NPR, On My Mind.

Tuesday, March 2 at 7 p.m., Nobel Prize winner and The New York Times columnist Paul Krugman with his new book Arguing With Zombies: Economics, Politics and the Fight for a Better Future. Krugman explores the concept of zombie economics – misunderstandings about economic principles that linger and persist – and how those misunderstandings inform debates around health care, housing bubbles, tax reform, and Social Security, among other topics. Paul Krugman joined The New York Times in 1999 as an Op-Ed columnist. He is a distinguished professor in the Graduate Center Economics Ph.D. program and a scholar at the Luxembourg Income Study Center at the City University of New York. In 2008, Paul was the sole recipient of the Nobel Memorial Prize in Economic Sciences for his work on international trade theory. Paul currently lives in New York City.

NHPR's All Things Considered host Peter Biello will be in virtual conversations with the authors on the outlined dates. All events will be held via the Crowdcast platform. The literary conversations are part of Writers on a New England Stage, a partnership of The Music Hall and New Hampshire Public Radio. Ticket packages vary by event, but they all include access to the live stream, the virtual author discussion, and Q&A. For tickets, call the Box Office at 603-436-2400, or purchase online.

###