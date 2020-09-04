Writers on a New England Stage: Sue Miller

After 15 years of memorable events from the Historic Theater in Portsmouth, Writers on a New England Stage will host its first ‘virtual’ event later this month as a way to continue the beloved series and connect with literary fans.

New York Times bestselling author Sue Miller will be the inaugural author in the series, a partnership of The Music Hall and New Hampshire Public Radio. Miller will discuss her highly anticipated new novel Monogamy, a story about a 30-year marriage and its aftermath, spanning themes of love, family, happiness and sorrow. After her presentation, she’ll be joined by NHPR’s Peter Biello for a literary conversation and audience Q&A.

Other bestselling novels by Sue Miller include The Arsonist, The Senator's Wife, and The Good Mother, among others. Her numerous honors include a Guggenheim and a Radcliffe Institute Fellowship, and she has taught fiction at Amherst, Tufts, Boston University, Smith, and MIT. She currently lives in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

The event will be held Wednesday, September 23 at 7 p.m., via the Crowdcast platform. Ticket packages include access to the live stream, a copy of Monogamy, the virtual author discussion, and Q&A. For tickets, order online at TheMusicHall.org, or via the Box Office at 603-436-2400.