 Woman Votes Topless in Exeter When Poll Workers Nix Her Anti-Trump Shirt | New Hampshire Public Radio

Woman Votes Topless in Exeter When Poll Workers Nix Her Anti-Trump Shirt

By 2 minutes ago

Some of the COVID-19 health guidance issued by the N.H. Secretary of State's Office.
Credit Dan Tuohy / NHPR

A voter bared her arms, and more, after she was told she couldn't wear an anti-Trump shirt at a polling place and responded by whipping it off and doing her civic duty topless.

The woman wore a "McCain Hero, Trump Zero" T-shirt at the polling place in Exeter, New Hampshire, on Tuesday's primary election.

Seacoastonline.com reports that moderator Paul Scafidi told her she couldn't wear a shirt featuring a political candidate.

He says the woman took her shirt off before he could react. He says he didn't want to inflame the situation and so just let her vote.

Tags: 
Exeter
voting

Related Content

What N.H. Primary Results Say Moving Into The 2020 General Election

By & 19 hours ago
Annie Ropeik / NHPR

Tuesday's primary results brough clarity to November's general election lineup. Key races for New Hampshire governor, U.S. Senate, and the state's two congressional districts now have official nominees.

Morning Edition Host Rick Ganley spoke with NHPR's Senior Political Reporter Josh Rogers about the results.

Judge Rules Trump, RNC Can Intervene in Lawsuit Challenging N.H.'s COVID-19 Voting Procedures

By 15 hours ago
BLOOMSBERRIES VIS FLICKR CC

President Trump's re-election campaign and the Republican National Committee can intervene in a lawsuit challenging New Hampshire's COVID-19 voting procedures, a judge has ruled.

The campaigns will join New Hampshire state attorneys who oppose further changes to absentee ballot rules for the November election.