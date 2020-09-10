Woman Votes Topless in Exeter When Poll Workers Nix Her Anti-Trump Shirt

A voter bared her arms, and more, after she was told she couldn't wear an anti-Trump shirt at a polling place and responded by whipping it off and doing her civic duty topless.

The woman wore a "McCain Hero, Trump Zero" T-shirt at the polling place in Exeter, New Hampshire, on Tuesday's primary election.

Seacoastonline.com reports that moderator Paul Scafidi told her she couldn't wear a shirt featuring a political candidate.

He says the woman took her shirt off before he could react. He says he didn't want to inflame the situation and so just let her vote.