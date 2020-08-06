 Weekly N.H. News Roundup: Aug. 7, 2020 | New Hampshire Public Radio
Weekly N.H. News Roundup: Aug. 7, 2020

By The Exchange 1 hour ago

On the Weekly N.H. News Roundup, we'll speak with Executive Councilor and Democratic candidate for governor Andru Volinsky. We'll get his take on racial justice, handling the pandemic, and re-opening schools. Also, as the primary and general elections approach, are local polling places prepared to keep voters and poll workers safe? 

Air date: Friday, Aug 7 9 am 

GUESTS:

  • Andru Volinsky - Executive Councilor, Democratic candidate for governor
  • Casey McDermott - Investigative and data reporter at NHPR, where she has covered election policy for the past several cycles. Read her stories here.  
  • Anna Brown - Director of Research & Analysis for Citizens Count
  • Daniela Allee - NHPR reporter covering the Upper Valley and Monadnock regions
Andru Volinsky
Coronavirus Coverage - Elections and Voting
Higher Education
Coronavirus Coverage - NH Politics