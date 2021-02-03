Valuable Advice in a Difficult Year

In an overwhelming year, we all could use some help. So we discuss how to give and receive good advice and why timing matters. What are the best words of wisdom you've ever given or received, and why?
Air date: Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021.
GUESTS:
- Lizzie Post - the author of several books about etiquette, co-host of the Awesome Etiquette podcast, and co-president of the Emily Post Institute.
- Smitha Shetty - executive coach at Self Actualize Life in Bedford.
- Meredith Goldstein - advice columnist at The Boston Globe and host of the Love Letters podcast.
This show was produced by Jane Vaughan.