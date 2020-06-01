U.S. Census Bureau Resumes Field Operations in New Hampshire

The U.S. Census Bureau is resuming some of its field operations in New Hampshire this month, after delays caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

New Hampshire is the last New England state for the bureau to resume its activities for the 2020 population count.

This week, census workers will begin to drop off questionnaires at houses in towns that did not receive mailings from the Census Bureau. These areas, designated by the bureau as “update leave,” are in rural counties with high numbers of seasonal housing units, PO boxes, or unverified street addresses.

"We’re going to go out there, update addresses, collect the GPS coordinates while standing in the front of the house, and drop off the packet,” explains Jeff Behler, Regional Director of the U.S. Census Bureau. “There will be no door-knocking or face-to-face contact.”

The bureau is still encouraging people to fill out the survey online at 2020census.gov when possible. It expects to begin in-person follow-up in August with households that haven't responded.