Two Skaters Rescued After Falling Through Thin Lake Ice In Canaan

First responders in the Upper Valley rescued two women who fell through thin ice on Canaan Street Lake Wednesday morning.

A police officer was checking a lock at the nearby beach house and had seen the women ice skating. Officials say the next time he looked, they were gone.

The women were in the water for about half an hour before rescuers from several local agencies pulled them out. They were treated at a local hospital for hypothermia and are expected to recover.

Canaan police say the ice on the lake was uneven and only about two inches thick at most. They say there was open water in the center of the lake where the women fell through.

This is the town's third ice rescue in about a year. And in the spring of 2019, a man and his dog were rescued after falling through the ice on the same lake.

Residents are reminded that most water bodies are not safely frozen through for skating or fishing at this time of year, especially in the southern half of the state.