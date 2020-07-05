 Trump Schedules Outdoor Rally Saturday In Portsmouth | New Hampshire Public Radio

Trump Schedules Outdoor Rally Saturday In Portsmouth

By 1 hour ago

Credit Allegra Boverman for NHPR

President Donald Trump will hold an outdoor campaign rally at the Portsmouth International Airport on Saturday night, July 11.

This will be the Trump campaign's second rally-style event since the coronavirus pandemic took hold. In a statement, the campaign said attendees in Portsmouth will be strongly encouraged to wear face masks, and hand sanitizer will be available on site.

The president was last in New Hampshire in February, to host a rally in Manchester on the eve of the state's presidential primary. 

The most recent poll, by Saint Anselm College last month, shows him trailing former vice president Joe Biden in the state by seven points. In 2016, Trump narrowly lost New Hampshire to Hillary Clinton, but carried the state's 1st Congressional District, which includes Portsmouth. 

This is a developing story.

Tags: 
Donald Trump
2020 Elections
2020 Presidential Election

Related Content

Preparing for Fall Elections, N.H. Pollworkers Seek Guidance on Mask Usage At Polling Places

By Jul 2, 2020
Dan Tuohy / NHPR

Any eligible New Hampshire voter who wants to cast an absentee ballot can do so this fall due to COVID-19 — and election officials across the state are preparing to process a potentially massive increase in absentee ballot requests in the months ahead.

Kamala Harris Is Seen As The Clear Front-Runner To Be Joe Biden's Running Mate

By Jun 22, 2020

One of a series of reports looking at Joe Biden's potential running mates

More than a month before former Vice President Joe Biden's stated deadline for naming his running mate, California Sen. Kamala Harris is seen as the consensus front-runner to become Democrats' vice presidential nominee.

Speculation about running mates can be wrong, of course. Ultimately, the choice is Biden's and Biden's alone — just as it was Barack Obama's call to tap Biden in 2008.

Trump Returns To Campaign Trail With A Familiar Message In A Changing World

By Jun 20, 2020

Updated at 9:05 a.m. ET Sunday

In his first big campaign event since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic in the United States, President Trump reached back into his culture war playbook to paint an image of a left-wing extremist dystopia that will take hold if he is defeated and Democratic opponent Joe Biden is elected this November.

In N.H. Governor's Race, Campaign Cash Flows From Unions, Corporations And Small Donors

By Jun 18, 2020

Gov. Chris Sununu has raised more money than either of his two Democratic challengers, and has more cash left in his campaign account than those two candidates combined.

But State Sen. Dan Feltes and Executive Councilor Andru Volinsky are both touting their latest fundraising numbers, filed this week with the Secretary of State, as record-breaking in their own ways.