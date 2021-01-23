 Thin Green Line: A Critical Analysis of 'North Woods Law' | New Hampshire Public Radio
Related Program: 
Outside/In

Thin Green Line: A Critical Analysis of 'North Woods Law'

By 1 hour ago
  • Maja Dumat, https://bit.ly/3nMmp2J

The 8th season of the reality television show North Woods Law – a show that follows  conservation officers from New Hampshire’s Fish & Game Department – kicks off with a skunk rescue, a nosey bear being chased out of town, and a multi-day search and rescue operation that ends with a drowning victim being pulled out of the Androscoggin River. 

In this episode of Outside/In, a closer look at the people who police the natural world and how we use it, as depicted by reality television. 


Thin Green Line

Taylor Quimby

COPS presents a world that is much more violent than the real world and much scarier than the real world,” said Dan Taberski, host of Running from COPS, a podcast series investigating the long-running TV show that follows police officers on the job. Taberski and a team of screeners watched and took notes on 846 episodes of the show.

"Three times the amount of violent crime, four times the amount of drug crime, ten times the amount of prostitution. It also presents a world where the police are much more effective than they really are. So if they pull somebody over, it ends up in arrest something like 90% of time.”

A poster for North Woods Law, the reality TV show that follows conservation officers from the New Hampshire Fish & Game Department.

Part of the reason this is significant is that police have editing power on COPS, which means the show provides insight into how police officers want to be seen by an American audience.

There’s another show that uses the same model - same reality TV style, same oversight - called North Woods Law. It follows state conservation officers employed by New Hampshire’s Fish & Game Department. But on North Woods Law, you’re more likely to see an injured loon than an honest-to-goodness arrest.

If COPS presents a world more dangerous than reality, North Woods Law presents something else. But what?

This story features Jamiles Lartey, William Browne, Erika Billerbeck, Colin Woodard, Colonel Kevin Jordan, Dan Taberski, and Scott Rouleau.

For more on the history of policing in America, we highly recommend “American Police” from NPR’s Throughline.

Tags: 
Outside/In
Conservation
NH Fish & Game
television

Related Content

Outside/In: With Climate Change, Where is the Safest Place to Live?

By Dec 5, 2020
maurizio mucciola on Flickr.

In the coming decades, the scale of migration linked to climate change could be dizzying. In ProPublica’s projection, four million people in the United States could find themselves “living at the fringe,” outside ideal conditions for human life.

Outside/In: 'The Fox,' 1970s Environmental Vigilante

By Dec 12, 2020
The Aurora Beacon News | December 23, 1970 | Page 1

In the late '60s, a soap factory in suburban Illinois discovered one of its outflow pipes had been intentionally clogged by an industrial saboteur. Does environmental damage ever demand radical action? And when does environmental protest cross the line and become eco-terrorism?

Outside/In: We Asked 'Outdoorsy' People About Their Love Lives A Year Ago. Where Are They Now?

By Dec 19, 2020
Phoenix Yung

On dating apps like Tinder and Bumble, plenty of folks describe themselves as "outdoorsy" on their profiles. But "outdoorsy" can mean very different things to different people.

In 2019, the Outside/In team ventured onto the dating apps to ask people about the role of the outdoors in their love lives. Plus, a year and a half later, the team wondered: where are they now?

Outside/In: Why is Astrology So Popular Right Now?

By Jan 16, 2021

Depending on who you ask, astrology is a science, an art form, a spirituality, a form of therapy … or, a pseudo-science, a scam, fortune-telling. 

But astrology’s recent popularity is only the latest iteration in several millennia of humans looking to the stars for meaning. What does contemporary Western astrology say about this cosmic moment?

This episode was originally published in January 2020.