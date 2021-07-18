NH Fish & Game

-
The state’s largest fish hatchery, accused of causing water pollution in the Lakes Region, would get $4.6 million in Gov. Chris Sununu’s proposed budget…
-
The 8th season of the reality television show North Woods Law – a show that follows conservation officers from New Hampshire’s Fish & Game Department –…
-
We focus on some of New Hampshire's under-appreciated animals: opossum, porcupine, and fisher. They don't grab headlines like the state's larger wildlife,…
-
In addition to hikers on N.H.'s many trails, there are also a growing number of trail runners, backcountry skiers, bikers and climbers. As adventurers in…
-
We focus on some of New Hampshire's under-appreciated animals: opossum, porcupine, and fisher. They don't grab headlines like the state's larger wildlife,…
-
We talk with wildlife biologist Kristine Rines. For three decades, she worked with New Hampshire Fish and Game as the moose project leader. We discuss the…
-
Dive Team Recovers Body of Kayaker from Merrimack River in ConcordNew Hampshire Fish & Game divers recovered the body of a kayaker from the Merrimack River in Concord on Friday.Officials identified him as Alec Bronchuck,…
-
Regulators are taking comments on plans to expand a lucrative new crab fishery that’s stirring interest in the Gulf of Maine.Jonah crabs are a native…
-
Have you encountered a coyote in New Hampshire? Coyotes were absent from the state in the 1800s, and since their presence was noted in 1944, it has grown…