Telling N.H. History through Roadside Markers

By The Exchange 41 minutes ago
  • The newest N.H. historical highway marker, number 264, in Dover, N.H.
  • The first N.H. Historical Highway Marker
  • This marker was proposed by Concord Monitor columnist, Dave Brooks.
You may have zoomed right by the broad green signs, but stopping for a moment to read a historical roadside marker gives a sense of the depth and complexity of the state’s past. The markers encompass a broad range of N.H. history: Abenaki Native Americans, poets, painters, contemporary sports figures, meeting houses, stone arch bridges, and long-lost villages, as well as factories, cemeteries, and places where international history was made. Any organization or individual can propose a historical highway marker and shepherd it through to reality. We discuss the process leading to the state's latest marker in Dover, honoring John Parker Hale.

Airdate: Tuesday, August 18, 2020

GUESTS:

  • Paul Timmerman - avid historian and Board Chairman of the Woodman Museum in Dover, where he is a docent. He proposed the historical marker in Dover honoring John Parker Hale, seen above.

  This link will take you to the N.H. Historical Markers page. Click on this link for an interactive map of all of the state’s historical highway markers.  Listen to "Marking History," an NHPR series that told some of the stories of the historical markers.  

Find all of the N.H.historical highway markers, and a list by town or marker number, on the N.H. Division of Historical Resources webpage.
  

NH History
NH Historical Highway Markers

