NH History

You may have zoomed right by the broad green signs, but stopping for a moment to read a historical roadside marker gives a sense of the depth and…
We rebroadcast this earlier conversation today. You may have zoomed right by the broad green signs, but stopping for a moment to read a historical…
New Hampshire has a rich history, and many unique museums around the state that highlight historic homes, authors, art, science, and unique collections.…
What's nearly triangular, fiercely litigated, and often just rivers? The state border, of course. This week, we look at how New Hampshire fought for its…
General stores have been part of the fabric of life in N.H. towns for over 200 years. But many of the state's traditional general stores struggle or have…
Portsmouth hosted a trans-Atlantic visitor Tuesday – the Lord Mayor of Portsmouth, England.Lord Mayor Lee Mason donned his ceremonial best to meet the…
Portsmouth turns 400 years old in 2023 and planning for that birthday is already under way.Portsmouth residents will have a chance tonight to share their…
Islands can be calm, quiet, isolated places where you can remove yourself from the stress of mainland life. Or, they can serve a more transactional…
John Gilbert Winant is the most famous New Hampshire politician you may never have heard of.Quiet and humble, he was a decorated soldier, three-term…
Founded in the 1830s, the Queen City's Amoskeag Manufacturing Company became an industrial powerhouse of international renown, making Manchester a magnet…