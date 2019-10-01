A Talk with Former N.H. Fish & Game Wildlife Biologist Kristine Rines

New Hampshire is adding a new letter to its popular moose license plates, after selling out of two past letter combinations.

The state has issued nearly 50,000 of the special conservation plates in the past 20 years.

Now, state natural and cultural resources commissioner Sarah Stewart says they need more letter combinations.

"The letter C for conservation - that was the first letter, then we added H for heritage - and now this spring, we've added P for preservation to meet demand," she says.