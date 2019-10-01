A Talk with Former N.H. Fish & Game Wildlife Biologist Kristine Rines

We talk with moose biologist Kristine Rines. For three decades, she worked with New Hampshire Fish and Game as the moose project leader. We discuss the changes she saw during her tenure, from the ravaging of the moose population due to winter ticks and the changes in the state's habitat and public attitudes. As a biologist, she worked with many of NH's wild creatures known as charismatic megafauna such as bear and moose.
Air date: Wednesday, October 2, 2019
GUEST:
- Kristine Rines. A native of New Hampshire, she began her career at N.H. Fish and Game in 1983 as the Animal Damage Control Agent. In 1986 she became the state’s first moose biologist and began the state's first moose collaring project. In addition to her work with the state's moose population, she helped educate the public about the impacts of climate change on NH's fish and wildlife.