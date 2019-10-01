Related Program: 
The Exchange

A Talk with Former N.H. Fish & Game Wildlife Biologist Kristine Rines

By The Exchange 2 minutes ago
  • As a former member of the NH Fish and Game Wildlife Conflict Abatement Team, Kristine Rines helped capture three orphaned bear cubs at a country club in the Lakes Region in 2018..
    As a former member of the NH Fish and Game Wildlife Conflict Abatement Team, Kristine Rines helped capture three orphaned bear cubs at a country club in the Lakes Region in 2018..
    Photo by Will Staats/NHFG

We talk with moose biologist Kristine Rines.  For three decades, she worked with  New Hampshire Fish and Game as the moose project leader.  We discuss the changes she saw during her tenure, from the ravaging of the moose population due to winter ticks and the changes in the state's habitat and public attitudes.  As a biologist, she worked with many of NH's wild creatures known as charismatic megafauna such as bear and moose.

Air date: Wednesday, October 2, 2019

GUEST:   

  • Kristine Rines. A native of New Hampshire, she began her career at N.H. Fish and Game in 1983 as the Animal Damage Control Agent. In 1986 she became the state’s first moose biologist and began the state's first moose collaring project. In addition to her work with the state's moose population, she helped educate the public about the impacts of climate change on NH's fish and wildlife. 

Tags: 
moose
moose hunt
Moose Plates
Bears
wildlife
Conservation
NH Fish & Game
NH Fish and Game

Related Content

An Uncertain Future for N.H. Moose

By The Exchange Oct 19, 2018
N.H. Fish and Game

We examine the plight of Northern New England Moose. Researchers in New Hampshire, Maine and Vermont have just concluded an extensive, multi-year study on these beloved mammals, and the results are alarming.  We'll dig into their findings and ask what the future might hold. 

Moose License Plate Combos Sell Out So N.H. Adds 'P' (For Preservation)

By Jun 18, 2018
State Parks

 

New Hampshire is adding a new letter to its popular moose license plates, after selling out of two past letter combinations. 

 

The state has issued nearly 50,000 of the special conservation plates in the past 20 years. 

 

Now, state natural and cultural resources commissioner Sarah Stewart says they need more letter combinations. 

 

"The letter C for conservation - that was the first letter, then we added H for heritage - and now this spring, we've added P for preservation to meet demand," she says.

 

Moose, Loons Are Climate Change 'Canaries in Coal Mine,' Say N.H. Conservationists

By Feb 22, 2018
file photo

Conservationists say two iconic New Hampshire animals – moose and loons – show how climate change will reshape the region in the years to come.

They talked about their latest research – and how they hope people will respond to it – at the Audubon Society in Concord Wednesday night.

It was the same day New Hampshire and Maine set new records for winter warmth. Highs were in the 70s in Concord, and the snowless Mount Washington summit reached 48.

An Update on N.H.'s Bear Population

By The Exchange May 7, 2019
Courtesy of Kilham Bear Center

After several years of abundant natural foods, such as acorns, berries or apples, bears in New Hampshire are emerging  from dens this spring skinny, hungry, and forced to forage farther afield for food. We look at the impact of the recent scarcity of food, and the likelihood that it might increase human-bear interactions. Bear rehabilitator Ben Kilham of the Kilham Bear Center in Lyme, N.H., says he has taken in over 70 orphaned cubs, an unprecedented number. And we discuss the incredible journey of Mink, the troublesome "Hanover Bear" who was relocated to the North Country, but has been tracked travelling south. 