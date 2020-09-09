Sununu Touts Endorsement From Firefighters Union At General Election Campaign Kickoff

Governor Chris Sununu kicked off his general election campaign today in Concord by touting his endorsement by the Professional Firefighters of New Hampshire. The endorsement of the 2,000 member union is coveted by politicians in both parties.

Union president Bill McQuillen praised Sununu as a politician whose interests in firefighters extend beyond photo ops.

"In this middle of this unprecedented pandemic. Chris Sununu has led from the front. He has kept people safe. He has provided life-saving resources for those on the front lines. And he is the exact type of leader we need to keep in the corner office," McQuillen said.

The fire fighters also endorsed Sununu two years ago. Sununu told the union members in attendance that they see things he can't see and do things he can't do.

But Sununu had a different take on his rival, Democrat Dan Feltes, who he said was unqualified.

"Well, I have to be blunt. It not a matter of management style because my opponent has never managed anything, to be blunt," Sununu said.

In a statement, Feltes said he'd delivered for firefighters as a state senator and would as governor. He also chalked the union's endorsement of Sununu as "the actions of those at the top," rather than representing the opinions of rank and file firefighters.