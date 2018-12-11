Statehouse Democrats Roll Out Key Legislative Assignments

By 53 minutes ago

Credit NHPR Staff

Democracts in charge of the state legislature have made key legislative appointments.

House speaker Steve Shurtleff has tapped Karen Ebel of New London to serve as deputy speaker, and made Doug Ley of Jaffrey house majority leader.

Senate President Donna Soucy has, meanwhile, made her committee assignments.

Lou D'Allesandro, the Senate's longest serving member, will again lead the powerful Finance Committee.

Senate Majority Leader Dan Feltes, will run the Ways and Means Committee, which is in charge of tax policy.

Freshman Democrat Tom Sherman, a doctor, will lead the Health and Human Services Committee.

Sharon Carson of Londonderry is the lone Republican senator to be put in charge of a committee. She'll chair Executive Departments and Administration. 

Tags: 
NH Politics

Related Content

Booker Spends Weekend In N.H., But Also Spent Big Here Before Midterm Elections

By Dec 8, 2018
Casey McDermott, NHPR

New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker may not yet be ready to commit to a 2020 presidential bid – even after spending the weekend taking selfies, holding meetings, and otherwise testing the waters in the first-in-the-nation primary state.

But at a rally celebrating New Hampshire Democrats’ midterm victories Saturday, state party Chairman Ray Buckley gave Booker the kind of introduction most presidential hopefuls can only dream of.

Bill Gardner Hangs On As N.H. Secretary Of State By Slimmest Of Margins

By Dec 5, 2018
Allegra Boverman for NHPR

Bill Gardner, the longest serving secretary of state in the nation, was elected to his 22nd term today, besting challenger Colin Van Ostern by just four votes.

Incoming Senate President Donna Soucy Stays Mum On Her Vote For Sec. Of State

By Nov 29, 2018
Allegra Boverman for NHPR

The woman poised to become the next New Hampshire Senate President has no plans to say who she'll vote for in the race for Secretary of State.

The race pitting 42-year incumbent Bill Gardner against former Executive Councilor Colin Van Ostern is a topic she'd prefer to avoid.

Donna Soucy had just finished inspecting the renovations to the Senate Chamber where which she'll soon preside. As leader of the Senate, her endorsement in the secretary of state race could be pivotal. I flagged her down and asked if she had a minute to talk.

Sununu's Top Drug Policy Aide Under Review By Attorney General Over Personnel Issue

By May 4, 2018
Via LinkedIn

A top advisor to Gov. Chris Sununu has been placed on paid administrative leave and is under review by the attorney general’s office for an unspecified personnel issue.

Marty Boldin — Sununu’s Policy Advisor for Substance Misuse Prevention, Treatment and Recovery — will remain on leave until the attorney general’s review is complete, the governor’s Chief of Staff Jayne Millerick said Friday afternoon.