Statehouse Democrats Roll Out Key Legislative Assignments

Democracts in charge of the state legislature have made key legislative appointments.

House speaker Steve Shurtleff has tapped Karen Ebel of New London to serve as deputy speaker, and made Doug Ley of Jaffrey house majority leader.

Senate President Donna Soucy has, meanwhile, made her committee assignments.

Lou D'Allesandro, the Senate's longest serving member, will again lead the powerful Finance Committee.

Senate Majority Leader Dan Feltes, will run the Ways and Means Committee, which is in charge of tax policy.

Freshman Democrat Tom Sherman, a doctor, will lead the Health and Human Services Committee.

Sharon Carson of Londonderry is the lone Republican senator to be put in charge of a committee. She'll chair Executive Departments and Administration.