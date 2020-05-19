State: Reopening N.H. Businesses Should Flush Stagnant Water From Their Taps

State water regulators say New Hampshire businesses may need to flush their pipes as they reopen for the first time since March.

The Department of Environmental Services says water may have stagnated in pipes that got little or no use in recent weeks.  This can lead to unsafe levels of lead and copper or conditions where bacteria like Legionella can grow.

DES and utilities like Aquarion say, on reopening, building owners and businesses should run fresh water through all their taps. That includes ice machines, showers and dishwashers.

Hot and cold taps should be run until they reach their normal peak temperatures. DES says this means fresh, clean water is flowing from the water main.

