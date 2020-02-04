State Ends Contracts With Granite Pathways To Run Doorways Hubs In Manchester, Nashua

By 13 seconds ago

New DHHS Commissioner Lisa Shibinette address problems in Granite Pathways' management of the Doorway in Manchester and Nashua at a press conference on Tuesday, Feb. 4.
Credit Daniela Allee / NHPR

The State of New Hampshire is ending its contract with the organization that ran its Doorway program in Manchester and Nashua.

Granite Pathways will no longer run the Doorway - instead, those contracts will be moved to Catholic Medical Center and Southern New Hampshire Health.

The Department of Health and Human Services found that Granite Pathways struggled to connect with other community service providers and did not follow up on client referrals, among other reporting issues.

The review of the organization was prompted after at least two youths had non-lethal overdoses at the Sununu Youth Center.

Lisa Shibinette, the new DHHS commissioner, says while each of the nine hubs around the state had issues in getting the Doorway program started, Granite Pathways did not make satisfactory progress in addressing those issues.

"Especially in Manchester and Nashua, that are considered the high utilized areas, areas just not being able to forge those relationships even when we were bringing people to the table,” she said.

The review consisted of record reviews, internal and external interviews with Granite Pathways staff and community partners.  

DHHS did make recommendations in its review for Granite Pathways to address these issues, including making sure staff engage in weekly case management to track clients' needs and provide real-time local level data whenever possible to assess community response with community stakeholders. 

“We’re hoping that they undertake those ASAP,” said Governor Sununu. “They’re also, obviously, recommendations for the existing Doorways as well as for the new partners coming on.”  

The Executive Council will decide whether to approve the new Doorway contract with Catholic Medical Center in Manchester and Southern New Hampshire Health in March.

Once the contracts are approved, Shibinette said, the two hospitals will have a 60-day ramp up period. There would be a 30 day overlap between Granite Pathways and the new hub providers.  

When the Doorways program was first introduced in 2018, no hospitals in Manchester or Nashua chose to participate in the program.

Read DHHS' review of the Doorway contract with Granite Pathways. 

Tags: 
Granite Pathways
Substance Use Disorder
doorways
Crossroad
DHHS

Related Content

State Reconsiders Strategy for Youth Addiction Treatment Center

By Jan 9, 2020
Sarah Gibson for NHPR

 

A group of providers and staff with the Department of Health and Human Services are re-examining the state’s model for how to treat young people with substance use disorders and mental health challenges, following the closure last month of the state’s sole addiction treatment center for youth. 

State Seeks Feedback on Plans for Youth Psychiatric Facility

By Jan 28, 2020

 

The state is seeking feedback from parents and community partners on its tentative plan to open a Psychiatric Residential Treatment Facility (PRTF) for youth in a recently closed wing of the Sununu Youth Services Center. 

Manchester Demands State Step Up Efforts To Combat Opioid Addiction

By Sep 1, 2019
Sara Ernst / NHPR

  Manchester Mayor Joyce Craig is demanding the state open more treatment and support options across New Hampshire for those suffering from opioid addiction and other substance abuse disorders.

Craig and other Manchester officials said Friday they’re overwhelmed by the high numbers of people coming to their city from other communities to find help. They also expressed frustration with the governor's office.