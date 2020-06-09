Special Programming: George Floyd & Protests

NHPR is continuing coverage around state, national and global reaction to the killing of George Floyd in police custody in Minneapolis, and related events.

The funeral service for Mr. Floyd will take place today, June 9, in his hometown of Houston.

Beginning at noon EST, NHPR will broadcast the service live on-air, via partner station Houston Public Media.

The local coverage from Houston will be anchored by Ernie Manouse and Eddie Robinson of Houston Public Media, joined by reporters Matt Harab and Krya Buckley, who will report onsite at the funeral from The Fountain of Praise Church. NHPR listeners can also watch the service via the NPR livestream.

In the evening, NHPR’s call-in conversation program NH Calling will explore various aspects of black identity, race relations, and activism in New Hampshire. Tonight’s program will focus on the changing demographics of New Hampshire; Wednesday’s program will look at how individuals can be allies in overcoming and ending racism. On Thursday, a two-hour special edition of NH Calling from 7 to 9 p.m. will focus on the role of music and the voices of protest, highlighting decades of American protest music. Listeners throughout New Hampshire are encouraged to share their stories about race relations or the protests by leaving a voicemail at 603-513-7700, or by emailing stories or comments to: nhcalling@nhpr.org.

NHPR podcasts are also exploring aspects of racism in our society. An upcoming Civics 101 episode will explore protest and civic action. In its radio broadcasts – the team behind the Outside/In podcast will explore issues of environmental justice in nature, and interview black birders. An encore episode of the Outside/In broadcast on black birders will air this Wednesday, June 10, at 8 p.m. on NHPR, in the hour usually occupied by 1A.