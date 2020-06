The funeral service for George Floyd, 46, who was killed by police in Minneapolis on Memorial Day, will be held Tuesday, June 9, at The Fountain of Praise in Houston.

In Rural N.H., Demonstrators say Anti-Racism Rallies 'Make Our Community Stronger'

Watch the service via this NPR livestream. It is scheduled to begin at noon eastern time:

CLICK HERE to sign up for NHPR's newsletters for local headlines, programs and podcasts, and the top stories of the day.