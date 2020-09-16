 Special Education: Families And Educators Face Additional Hurdles With Back-To-School | New Hampshire Public Radio
Special Education: Families And Educators Face Additional Hurdles With Back-To-School

By The Exchange 45 minutes ago

Socially distanced desks at Westmoreland Elementary School.
Credit Sarah Gibson/NHPR

Whether remote, hybrid, or in person, back-to-school is a bit more complicated for students with additional needs. We talk with educators and families about how back to school is going for them, as they adapt special education services for the new school normal.

Air date: Wednesday, September 16, 2020. 

GUESTS:

  • Lisa Beaudoin - Executive Director of ABLE New Hampshire, an advocacy organization for people with disabilities. She is also the chair of the State Advisory Committee for the Education of Children with Special Needs.
  • Bonnie Dunham - Special Education Law and Policy Specialist for the Parent Information Center.
  • Sarah Gibson - NHPR's education reporter.
  • Benjamin Nester - Director of Special Education for the Claremont School District.
  • Heidi Hines - Special education teacher and union president for the John Stark Support Personnel Association. 

 

