Should N.H. Ban Single-Use Plastic Bags?

Several states, and roughly three hundred U.S. cities and towns, have banned single-use plastic bags. Now, several states in New England, including New Hampshire, are considering similar bans. These efforts come amid rising concern about the huge amounts of plastic polluting our oceans and health research warning of tiny, microplastics present in our food. Recently, a bill to ban the bags passed the New Hampshire House and has moved on to the state Senate. We hear the arguments, and look at similar efforts in other states.
GUESTS:
- Glynn Bingham - Owner, Jeannotte's Market in Nashua.
- John M. Dumais - President and CEO of the New Hampshire Grocers Association.
- Kirstie Pecci - director of the Zero Waste Project and a Senior Fellow at Conservation Law Foundation.
- Judith Spang - Democratic NH Representative from Durham who has sponsored bills to eliminate single use plastics, including SB560 this year, which is making its way through the legislature.