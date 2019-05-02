Related Program: 
The Exchange

Should N.H. Ban Single-Use Plastic Bags?

Several states, and roughly three hundred U.S. cities and towns, have banned single-use plastic bags.  Now, several states in New England, including New Hampshire, are considering similar bans.  These efforts come amid rising concern about the huge amounts of plastic polluting our oceans and health research warning of tiny, microplastics present in our food. Recently, a bill to ban the bags passed the New Hampshire House and has moved on to the state Senate.  We hear the arguments, and look at similar efforts in other states. 

GUESTS:

  • Glynn Bingham - Owner, Jeannotte's Market in Nashua.  
  • John M. Dumais - President and CEO of the New Hampshire Grocers Association.
  • Kirstie Pecci  -  director of the Zero Waste Project and a Senior Fellow at Conservation Law Foundation.
  • Judith Spang - Democratic NH Representative from Durham who has sponsored bills to eliminate single use plastics, including SB560 this year, which is making its way through the legislature. 
Dozens of people came to Concord Tuesday to support a proposal banning the use of most plastic straws and shopping bags. The two bills heard in the state Senate Commerce Committee have already passed the House of Representatives.

One would require businesses – except health care facilities – to only provide plastic straws on request.

Businesses in Portsmouth have mixed reviews for a proposed ban on single-use plastics in the city.

It's the fourth year Portsmouth has been considering introducing such a policy, aimed at reducing plastic pollution and litter. A handful of communities are considering similar bans.

New Hampshire lawmakers will consider a number of restrictions on single-use plastics this session.

Rep. Judith Spang, Democrat of Durham, says she's introducing bills to ban plastic bags and plastic straws statewide.

Many towns across New Hampshire have adopted single-stream recycling... toss everything together, and it will be sorted out down the line. But a recent episode of NHPR's Outside/In found that this method of collection is becoming less sustainable and less profitable. We look at how this is impacting the Granite State.

Listen to the full episode of Outside/In: "One Bin To Rule Them All."