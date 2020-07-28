In Pursuit Of Knowledge: Black Women And Educational Activism In Antebellum America

UNH assistant professor Kabria Baumgartner talks about her research into the history of school desegregation, which began far earlier than the often-discussed movement of the 1950s, with African American girls and women in the nineteenth century who pushed for equal school rights in the Northeast.

We also talk about the push for antiracist policies at UNH by students and faculty in the lead up to the new school year.

Air date: Wednesday, July 29th, 2020.

GUESTS: