The Pandemic Has Inspired N.H. Gardeners, But Some Plants Are In Short Supply

With more time at home, many New Hampshire residents are taking up gardening. But some gardening supplies are in short supply.

Dave Short, owner of the Stratham Circle Nursery, says his business is booming.

“I’ve been doing this for 30 years and haven’t seen anything like this,” Short says.

He says the demand for plants is up in every category, in particular, edible plants like fruits and vegetables. He thinks people have a survivalist mentality right now.

“Not only are they home and bored, but they’re home and thinking it might be nice to have a food source of our own.”

With sales up, Short says he's having trouble stocking enough inventory. He says most of the plant starts come from outside of New Hampshire, from more southern states with longer growing seasons, and most of those growers are already sold out for the year.