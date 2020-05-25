The Pandemic Has Inspired N.H. Gardeners, But Some Plants Are In Short Supply

By 37 minutes ago

Credit photon_de via Flickr CC / https://flic.kr/p/57BSet

With more time at home, many New Hampshire residents are taking up gardening. But some gardening supplies are in short supply.

Dave Short, owner of the Stratham Circle Nursery, says his business is booming.

“I’ve been doing this for 30 years and haven’t seen anything like this,” Short says.

He says the demand for plants is up in every category, in particular, edible plants like fruits and vegetables. He thinks people have a survivalist mentality right now.

“Not only are they home and bored, but they’re home and thinking it might be nice to have a food source of our own.”

With sales up, Short says he's having trouble stocking enough inventory. He says most of the plant starts come from outside of New Hampshire, from more southern states with longer growing seasons, and most of those growers are already sold out for the year.

Tags: 
Gardening
Coronavirus Coverage - Business and Economy
Coronavirus Coverage - Environment
Coronavirus Coverage

Related Content

Does Climate Change Mean I Can Start My Seedlings Early?

By Emily Corwin Mar 20, 2017
Emily Corwin / NHPR

Those early hints of spring can call to a gardener like a siren song. Yet the urge to get one’s seeds into dirt can be dangerous: most seedlings won’t survive a single frost. To help with that, gardeners use 30-year averages that predict when the last frost will probably occur. The thing is, in New England, climate change has temperatures rising relatively quickly.

Varmints! Hostility Grows In The Garden

By Aug 31, 2012
<a href="http://www.flickr.com/photos/abennett96/538039424/">BenSpark</a> / Flickr

Ralph Waldo Emerson wrote: “I have no hostility to nature, but a child’s love to it. I expand and live in the warm day like corn and melons.”

I suspect that deer were not eating Mr. Emerson’s corn, or melons.

I suspect that chipmunks were not waiting, with bated rodent breath, for his first strawberries to ripen. I suspect grey squirrels were not taunting him from the branches of a peach tree, taking bites out of not just some but ALL of his peaches, and then littering the ground with an unripe and half-digested mess.

I suspect no skunk was after his chickens.