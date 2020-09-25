In A Pandemic And An Election Year, Civics Education In The Spotlight

NHPR will host a series of debates in October, leading up to the Nov. 3 election.

Election 2020: The Exchange Candidate Debates from NHPR will air live during The Exchange on NHPR from 9-10 am. They will also broadcast on NHPR Facebook Live, and will air on NHPBS at a later date. The dates for the debates are as follows:

CD1: Wednesday, 10/7

CD2: Tuesday, 10/13

US Senate: Thursday, 10/15

Governor: Tuesday, 10/20