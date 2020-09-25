In A Pandemic And An Election Year, Civics Education In The Spotlight

The hosts of NHPR's Civics 101, a podcast refresher course on the basics of our democracy, have written a new book, A User's Guide to Democracy: How America Works. We talk with them about what people should, and often don't, know about American government, and we hear from leaders in NH who are working to improve civics education for students and new Americans.
Air date: Monday, September 28, 2020.
GUESTS:
- Nick Capodice - Host and education outreach producer for Civics 101.
- Eva Castillo - Director of the New Hampshire Alliance for Immigrants and Refugees.
- Hannah McCarthy - Host and producer for Civics 101.
- Martha Madsen - Executive Director of the New Hampshire Institute for Civics Education.
This show was produced by Christina Phillips.