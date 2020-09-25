 Outside/In: The Problem With Concerns About "Over-Population" (Part Two) | New Hampshire Public Radio
Related Program: 
Outside/In

Outside/In: The Problem With Concerns About "Over-Population" (Part Two)

By 21 minutes ago
  • James Cridland, https://bit.ly/2DRn1mT

To become a more inclusive movement, environmentalists are re-examining the past. Today on Outside/In, part two of our series looking back at the environmental movement's problematic anxiety around "overpopulation." 

 

Because when people talk about overpopulation … what are they really talking about? 

 

 

So Over Population (Part Two)

By Sam Evans-Brown

 

In the early 2000s, anti-immigrant, right-wing activists tried to take over the board of one of the oldest environmental groups in the country. How were they able to gain such a foothold?

 

This is the second in a two-part episode on the problematic past behind rhetoric and action regarding “overpopulation.” If you missed it, you'll want to go back and listen to Part 1.

 

Featuring Heidi Beirich, Derek Hoff, Frances Kissling, Dorceta Taylor, and Arthur Erken.

 

Wildfires and Climate Migration

By Taylor Quimby

 

Wildfires, like many "natural" disasters, look indiscriminate: entire towns torched, flames that spread for miles. But disaster impacts are rarely if ever distrubuted proportionally. In a new study looking back at the Thomas Fire of 2017, then the largest wildfire in California history, Michael Mendez, Assistant Professor of Environmental Policy at the University of California Irvine, reveals how migrant communities were especially let down by disaster planners and response efforts. 

 

“We saw migrant farm workers, particularly undocumented farm workers, laboring in heavy, toxic smoke conditions without proper protective gear," said Michael. "There was no emergency evacuation orders provided in Spanish or some of the indiginous tongues of local farm workers.”

 

And as each wildfire season eclipses the last in scope and scale, who will be left behind in the long run? Abrahm Lustgarten is Senior Environmental Reporter with ProPublica. For the past two years, he has been studying the future of climate-related migration. Increasing heat and extreme weather are going to reshape the country, he says - and with wildfires just miles away from his own home in California, Abrahm is now wondering whether it’s time to pick up and leave. But he acknowledges that migration isn’t an option for everyone. 

 

“Packing up and moving requires some wealth, requires some flexibility and jobs and unemployment, and a willingness to make big leaps," explained Abrahm. "You see now, in the Southern coast of Louisiana, or some of the poorer communities in Alabama, communities that should be further along in adapting but are more or less trapped and just coping with the situation as it confronts them."

 

Abrahm Lustgarten's new series on global climate migration is a partnership between ProPublica and the New York Times Magazine. You can read his piece, "How Climate Migration Will Reshape America" here.

 

Read Yvette Cabrera's reporting for Grist, where she writes about California's wildfire and Michael Mendez's research into the Thomas Fire, here.

 

 

Tags: 
Climate Justice

Related Content

Outside/In: The Problem With Concerns About "Over-Population" (Part One)

By Sep 12, 2020
James Cridland, https://bit.ly/2DRn1mT

To become a more inclusive movement, environmentalists are re-examining the past. Today on Outside/In, we’re talking about how history is and isn’t remembered, and we’re looking back at a problematic topic that, in environmental circles, used to loom larger than stopping nukes and saving whales: over-population. 

 

But when people talk about over-population … what are they really talking about? 

Outside/In Presents The Refuge | Episode 1: Sibling Rivalry

By & Threshold Aug 7, 2020
Nick Mott

The Arctic National Wildlife Refuge began as a bold vision to preserve enough land to sustain a whole web of Arctic animals. Today, these 19 million roadless acres are home to moose and caribou, wolves and foxes, and birds that fly in from around the world to nest. Polar bears are using the coastal areas as a true refuge as the world warms and the sea ice retreats.

But shortly after ANWR was created, an enormous oil deposit was discovered nearby, and a different vision for the far north took hold.

For the month of August, Outside/In is featuring Refuge, a four-part Peabody award-winning documentary series from Threshold. This is part one.

Outside/In: Celebrating #BlackBirdersWeek

By Jun 7, 2020
Design by Chelsea Connor and Sheridan Alford

Outside/In is a show about the natural world and how we use it – but access to nature is not equal.

By Degrees: How Your Home's Air Quality Links To Climate And Health

By & Ava Sasani Jul 21, 2020
Courtesy of Marcus Ponce de Leon

By Degrees is a new climate change reporting project by NHPR. One major focus of the project is the connection between pollution and our health.

Last week, we talked about outdoor air quality in New Hampshire. But scientists are exploring the ways indoor air quality affects us too.