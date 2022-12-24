© 2022 New Hampshire Public Radio

Environment
Outside/In

Hot dam! Climate news that isn’t terrible

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Felix Poon,
Outside/In
Published December 24, 2022 at 6:00 AM EST
There’s an unfortunate paradox for environmental podcasts; data shows a lot of people skip segments about the climate. But also… it’s the CLIMATE! We can’t NOT talk about it, right?

So how do we break through the malaise and make climate news feel less overwhelming? More surprising? Less depressing? For this episode, we rounded up a handful of stories that break the mold and make climate a more approachable topic for everyday discussion (or so we hope).

We’ll look at a third-rail topic in environmental activism, hear about an unlikely, middle-of-the-night climate deal at COP 27, and learn about one place where producing less renewable energy might just be the best thing for the environment.

Featuring Cara Buckley, Naveena Sadasivam, and Gillian Flaccus
LINKS

Earth Now Has 8 Billion Humans. This Man Wishes There Were None. By Cara Buckley for The New York Times.

(For more on population, you can read Are 8 billion people too many — or too few? and Should you not have kids because of climate change? It’s complicated. And you should also listen to our two-parter on this very subject: So Over Population [Part 1] and So Over Population [Part 2])

Inside the COP27 fight to get wealthy nations to pay climate reparations, by Naveena Sadasivam for Grist

‘Momentous:’ US advances largest dam demolition in history, by Gillian Flaccus for the Associated Press

News Roundup:

Environment Climate JusticeClimate Change
Felix Poon
Felix Poon first came to NHPR in 2020 as an intern, producing episodes for Outside/In, Civics 101, and The Second Greatest Show on Earth. He went to work for Gimlet Media’s How to Save a Planet before returning in 2021 as a producer for Outside/In. Felix’s Outside/In episode Ginkgo Love was featured on Spotify's Best Podcasts of 2020.
See stories by Felix Poon
Outside/In
Outside/In is NHPR's podcast about the natural world and how we use it. Click here for podcast episodes and more.
See stories by Outside/In

