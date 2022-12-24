Hot dam! Climate news that isn’t terrible

There’s an unfortunate paradox for environmental podcasts; data shows a lot of people skip segments about the climate. But also… it’s the CLIMATE! We can’t NOT talk about it, right?

So how do we break through the malaise and make climate news feel less overwhelming? More surprising? Less depressing? For this episode, we rounded up a handful of stories that break the mold and make climate a more approachable topic for everyday discussion (or so we hope).

We’ll look at a third-rail topic in environmental activism, hear about an unlikely, middle-of-the-night climate deal at COP 27, and learn about one place where producing less renewable energy might just be the best thing for the environment.

Featuring Cara Buckley, Naveena Sadasivam, and Gillian Flaccus

LINKS

Earth Now Has 8 Billion Humans. This Man Wishes There Were None. By Cara Buckley for The New York Times.

(For more on population, you can read Are 8 billion people too many — or too few? and Should you not have kids because of climate change? It’s complicated. And you should also listen to our two-parter on this very subject: So Over Population [Part 1] and So Over Population [Part 2] )

Inside the COP27 fight to get wealthy nations to pay climate reparations , by Naveena Sadasivam for Grist

‘Momentous:’ US advances largest dam demolition in history , by Gillian Flaccus for the Associated Press

News Roundup: