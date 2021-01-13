One Day After 2nd Impeachment: What Does The Constitution Say About Punishing A President?

The past four years, from the Mueller investigation, the first impeachment of President Trump, and the discussions about presidential pardons, have demonstrated the complicated Constitutional questions of how a sitting President may be held accountable. After the House voted for a second time to impeach President Trump, we talk about what's next, as we near the transition of power. What do you think Congress should do next?
Air date: Thursday, January 14, 2021.
GUESTS:
- Brian Kalt - Professor of Constitutional law and the history of the presidency at Michigan State University. He is the author of Unable: The Law, Politics, And Limits Of Section 4 Of the Twenty-Fifth Amendment and Constitutional Cliffhangers: A Legal Guide for Presidents and Their Enemies.
- Congressman Chris Pappas - U.S. Representative for New Hampshire's 1st District.