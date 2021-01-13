 One Day After 2nd Impeachment: What Does The Constitution Say About Punishing A President? | New Hampshire Public Radio
The Exchange

One Day After 2nd Impeachment: What Does The Constitution Say About Punishing A President?

By The Exchange 1 hour ago

Hundreds of National Guard Troops inside the Capitol Visitor Center to reinforce security on Wednesday during the impeachment vote.
Credit J. Scott Applewhite/AP

The past four years, from the Mueller investigation, the first impeachment of President Trump, and the discussions about presidential pardons, have demonstrated the complicated Constitutional questions of how a sitting President may be held accountable.  After the House voted for a second time to impeach President Trump, we talk about what's next, as we near the transition of power. What do you think Congress should do next?

Air date: Thursday, January 14, 2021. 

GUESTS:

  • Brian Kalt - Professor of Constitutional law and the history of the presidency at Michigan State University. He is the author of Unable: The Law, Politics, And Limits Of Section 4 Of the Twenty-Fifth Amendment and Constitutional Cliffhangers: A Legal Guide for Presidents and Their Enemies. 
  • Congressman Chris Pappas - U.S. Representative for New Hampshire's 1st District. 
