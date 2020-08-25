NHPR Offers Expanded Mix of Local and National Business Reporting

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to impact both the wider economy and the kitchen-table economic issues of American families. NHPR is expanding its programming to provide more insights and news on business-related topics, as individuals, businesses and communities across the country continue to grapple with economic issues.

Weekdays during the All Things Considered broadcast, NHPR listeners will now be able to hear a one-minute update of local business news headlines. The business minute will be produced in collaboration with the New Hampshire Business Review, featuring the top local business stories each day. Established in 1978, the NH Business Review is the only statewide business newspaper in the Granite State, published biweekly. According to its website, the newspaper has “long been seen by readers and advertisers as the most respected source of business information, news, features and advice in the state.”

"More than anything in recent history, the pandemic has brought the economy top of mind to so many Granite Staters,” said Jeff Feingold, Editor of the New Hampshire Business Review. We hope our collaboration with NHPR can help keep listeners informed about those very issues that affect not only them personally, but their communities and the state as a whole."

Weekdays will also bring two broadcasts of the popular public media business staple, Marketplace. With new schedule changes taking place in August 2020, Marketplace will now be broadcast twice in the evenings, Monday through Thursday. Marketplace first airs from 6:30 to 7 p.m. But for listeners facing new pandemic-related listening routines, a repeat airing of the program will take place from 8:30 to 9 p.m. Produced and distributed by American Public Media, Marketplace is the most widely consumed business and economic news program in the country. More than 800 local public radio stations across the country airing the program’s signature mix of business and economic news that helps people understand the economic forces that shape their daily lives.