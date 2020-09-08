N.H. State Primary Election 2020 Liveblog

The 2020 New Hampshire state primary election is underway today, and NHPR reporters and producers will be covering it live on this blog and on NHPR's airwaves.

CLICK HERE for real-time election results (the link will be live on Tuesday night).

Visit NHPR's COVID-19 Voting Guide if you have questions about how the state primary process will work amid the coronavirus pandemic. NHPR's election coverage story dashboard is here.

The New Hampshire Attorney General's Office has activated its election day hotline: (866) 868-3703. The Secretary of State's Office election day hotline is (833) 726-0034.

State primary polls open

The 2020 state primary election is underway today. New Hampshire's two largest cities, Manchester and Nashua, opened their polls at 6 a.m.

For this fall's elections, any New Hampshire voter may choose to vote in person at the polls, or by absentee ballot.

The Secretary of State's office reported Monday morning that 75,287 absentee ballots had already been returned for the state primary. As NHPR's Casey McDermott reports, "That's at least eight times as many absentee ballots as were cast in the 2016 primary election."

Do you know where your polling place is? The state has this handy polling place search feature.

And NHPR wants to hear from you: How is your voting experience during COVID-19? Let us know at elections@nhpr.org