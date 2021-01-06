N.H. Senate Votes to Extend Town Meeting Provision

The State Senate voted unanimously today to make it easier for local officials to postpone town meetings and pre-process absentee ballots.

The bill would extend procedures enacted last year through the 2021 town election season.

Republican Senator Jim Grey is the measure's lead sponsor. He says it will give local officials the flexibility they need to administer elections during a pandemic.

"Certainly there are some people out there who might like a tweak here or a tweak there, but we did our best and I believe this is an important piece of legislation."

The measure extends the current absentee ballot provisions through July, and expands the authority of towns to postpone town meetings until then.