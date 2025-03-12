© 2025 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support NHPR's local news and you could win a trip to Ireland! ☘️

Voters across New Hampshire reject new school spending caps

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Annmarie Timmins
Published March 12, 2025 at 11:10 AM EDT
Salem High School in Salem, NH. Dan Tuohy photo / NHPR
Dan Tuohy
/
NHPR
The Salem School District was among seven Tuesday that voted against limiting what it spends on each student.

Voters across the state rejected efforts Tuesday to control school spending by limiting what they spend on each student.

A new law allowed citizens to propose per-student spending caps for the first time this year. At least seven school districts considered caps Tuesday: Brookline, ConVal, Epping, Epsom, Salem, Thornton, and Weare. They all failed to get the required three-fifths majority vote to pass.

A proposed cap failed in the Kearsarge Regional School District in January. Voters in the Hollis-Brookline School District opted not to vote on a proposed cap, effectively defeating it.

Rep. Ross Berry, a Weare Republican, voted for the proposed cap in that district, which would have limited per-student spending to $24,767 a year, with an adjustment for inflation. It failed, 920-966. Still, Berry called it a win.

“Despite not making the high 60% threshold, I am still surprised by our strong performance,” he said in a message. “This is a new concept that would protect taxpayers and it will take a few cycles for people to realize this is something worth showing up to vote for in an election they normally sit out. I didn't expect us to break 40% but we received 49.3% of the vote and I think we will see success in a few years."

Republican lawmakers are making another attempt this year to control local spending with a bill that would automatically cap school spending in each district. Voters would need a two-thirds majority vote to override the cap, a threshold opponents have called unreachable.

Updated: March 12, 2025 at 12:40 PM EDT
This story has been updated with an additional result.
Tags
NH News EducationTown Meeting
Annmarie Timmins
I write about youth and education in New Hampshire. I believe the experts for a news story are the people living the issue you are writing about, so I’m eager to learn how students and their families are navigating challenges in their daily lives — including childcare, bullying, academic demands and more. I’m also interested in exploring how changes in technology and funding are affecting education in New Hampshire, as well as what young Granite Staters are thinking about their experiences in school and life after graduation.
See stories by Annmarie Timmins
Related Content

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.