N.H. Restaurants Get Creative To Survive Pandemic

New Hampshire restaurants have been hard hit during the coronavirus pandemic, changing their business model to curbside pickup and delivery, then pivoting to limited outdoor dining and soon, anticipating returning to limited indoor dining. We talk with restaurant owners from across the state about how they have responded to the challenge and how long they can sustain this way of doing business. We also discuss how they plan to keep servers and kitchen staff (and of course customers) safe as they return to work.
Airdate: Monday, June 8, 2020
GUESTS:
- Thomas Boucher - CEO of Great NH Restaurants, the marketing and management company for T-BONES, CJ's, Cactus Jack's, Copper Door Restaurant, and T-BONES Meats, Sweets & Catering.
- Liz Jackson - Owner/chef, SAaLT & Libby's Bistro in Gorham as well as the ATLaS market.
- Christopher Viaud - Chef/owner of Greenleaf Restaurant in Milford.